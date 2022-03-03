Women must embrace ambition unapologetically: Sukhleen Aneja, Good Glamm Group

In the highly competitive business environment of today, it is quite challenging for people to move up the hierarchies and at the same time leave an impact on businesses. And being a woman in a highly discriminating world makes this even more challenging. But there have been certain powerful women in business who have broken all the stereotypes and shackles to become trailblazers in their area of expertise. Leading up to Women's Day, e4m celebrates women leaders from all domains who share their thoughts on gender equality, role models, and advice for the upcoming generation.

In today's edition, we speak with Sukhleen Aneja, CEO – Beauty & FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group, who is an inspiring professional with more than two decades of experience in FMCG companies. Aneja identifies herself as a purpose-driven business leader who has a strong track record of creating category growth platforms, brand campaigns focused on driving behaviour change, building high-performance teams, and creating innovation funnels both upstream and downstream on iconic Global Power brands like Dettol, Garnier, Durex and Lakme. Read on to know more about her thoughts on women in leadership, her role models, and her vision for the future.

What are your thoughts on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow?' According to you, how can women leaders and workers in the formal space create a sustainable future?

I am looking forward to seeing more women at various levels and certainly more on the senior leadership levels. One of the biggest game-changers is helping women succeed in the entire ecosystem of start-ups that are emerging in the post-Covid world. People across the world have embraced flexibility with respect to location. Its ability has encouraged many women to thrive today because they can still be efficient while being locationally flexible. This is a huge departure that has happened post Covid, it has helped people to recognise that in many jobs quality of work continues to thrive despite the location flexibility.

What is your idea of a Gender-just Workplace? Please draw from your own experiences to share how a supportive work environment helped you attain your goals?

I see it as a world in which we can create an environment by recognizing gender differences as well. A merit-based organization today is built on the back of strong men and women. Across the consumer goods industry, large consumers are women, therefore, ensuring a gender-just boardroom is the need of the hour for sustainable business as well. It is important to create an environment where women can thrive, to enable us to acknowledge the fact that a woman does more than one role. Aside from a job, they have a big role to play in managing their families as well. Creating an environment with policies that promote flexibility and support women at different points of time will enable them to grow through their life stages. I believe that will make a big difference in ensuring that women don’t drop off through the value chain.

Which women have been your strongest supporters and role models (both personally and professionally)?

Personally, my Mum has been a great role model and had a huge influence on me as a working mother. The commitment and passion she had towards her job were immense. She never treated it like a job and continued to teach students even after retirement, and on the professional front, I have been very lucky to have been taught by women leaders who were strong supporters of women and were very helpful in building communities that support other women succeed.

What is your advice to the young women who are either working in or planning to join your industry?

My only advice for young women would be for them to embrace ambition unapologetically and take bold bets on themselves. Don’t let the fear of failing hold you back from taking a chance on yourself.

