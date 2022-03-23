Wipro Lighting leverages Alexa Voice ads to engage with ‘Connected’ audiences

As we wait for IPL 2022 to bowl us over, let’s look back at an innovative brand campaign from the tournament last year that delighted cricket lovers

‘Smart Homes’

Across urban India, households are making a quiet shift to smart devices as they look for more equipment to take care of routine tasks — operating lights, fans, air conditioners, heaters, air purifiers, door locks, cameras and more. While smart speakers like Amazon Echo made users familiar with the concept of using voice commands to stream news and entertainment, it is now household items like light bulbs and curtains that are getting a smart makeover. Wipro reckons that up to two million homes in India have, at minimum, a smart bulb that can be switched on or off and have its brightness adjusted by voice commands. Wipro Lighting offers a broad range of indoor LED lighting solutions that are not only energy-efficient, but also help create a soothing and inviting environment.

Leveraging the IPL theme to engage with Connected audiences

During IPL 2021, Wipro looked to leverage the sports theme to reach out to audiences in ‘Connected Homes’ and create brand recall for their indoor smart lighting products. ‘Connected homes’ are defined as urban and affluent households owning at least one of the following smart devices: Smart lights, Voice assistants, smart fans, smart home and kitchen appliances and more. After an analysis of digital touchpoints, Alexa-enabled devices were identified as the optimal delivery channel for brand messaging.

Engaging audio experience - ‘Alexa, start Daily Cricket Trivia’

Wipro and Amazon teams partnered to build a customized Alexa experience around an innovative ‘Daily Cricket Trivia’ gameplay. This trivia was accessible to customers on the app - amazon.in - as well as devices like Echo, with Alexa built-in, and also partner devices like Bose earbuds, and Samsung TVs. The daily quiz ran throughout IPL and the questions were based on the franchise teams and cricket statistics. Players could accumulate points through correct answers to win weekly prizes. Players also had an option to set reminders.

Seamless integration of Audio ads in the gameplay

On answering incorrectly, players could get a lifeline to reattempt by choosing to listen to ads. The 20-second audio ads focused on the conveniences made possible by the unique features of the voice control of Wipro Smart bulbs. This non-intrusive, reward-based audio ads format was an India-first initiative for Alexa, and was custom-built for this campaign. To spread awareness on the Alexa skill and its incantation keywords, a promotional campaign was launched, geared across Amazon touchpoints such as the IPL store, Fun Zone, Alexa tooltips and more.

Delivering non-intrusive audio engagement

Overall the Alexa skill promotional campaign reached five million impressions with audiences across various channels. Over 56,000 audiences played the Quiz through Alexa-enabled devices and completed over 1.2 lakh instances of the quiz across the four weeks of IPL. 30,000 audio ads were listened to and a high opt-in rate of 60% was seen, along with an ad-completion rate of 95%. This skill’s engagement was 6X Vs the next most popular Indian Alexa Game seen till date.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Jayaganesan K, General Manager - Sales (NW) & Marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "In partnership with the Alexa and Amazon Ads teams, we ran voice-ads during IPL '21 for the second time, to build awareness among a very precise target audience of Alexa users (early adopters, as well as the urban affluent) and introduce them to the convenience of voice control for Wipro's smart products. We witnessed 56K players completing 122K gameplays in 30 days. The 95% completion rate (Vs 75% in digital ads) is encouraging. We plan to carry the learnings forward to drive engagement during future events to unlock the potential of our smart launches."

Mihir Sirdesai, Head - Ad Sales, Kitchen & Home category, Amazon Ads, commented, “This was one-of-a-kind partnership between Wipro and Amazon. The Amazon Ads and Alexa teams partnered with Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting team to create a unique India-first proposition. The brand wanted to reach out to their core target group of “smart shoppers” for their smart bulbs and we created a reward-based audio ad campaign for Alexa-enabled devices. The immersive in-game nature of the ad led to 95% completion rate and 6X more engagement than the next most popular Alexa skill. We appreciate the trust that Wipro’s leadership has shown in Amazon Ads, which encouraged us to think big and out of the box.”

