Why more and more brands are leveraging Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorships programme

With leading premium partners across sports, news and entertainment, Amplify Sponsorships on Twitter is becoming the preferred choice for brands to reach massive audiences and sponsor great content

At a time when brands are doing everything it takes to push the envelope with creativity in their messaging while also leveraging the power of premium content, Twitter’s Amplify programme allows them to do exactly that. The offering is designed to let many publishers and creators monetise their video content on Twitter, while making it easier for advertisers to reach massive audiences and sponsor great content. It is no wonder then that brands such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Apple and Microsoft India have already been doing this effectively and successfully.

How Twitter Facilitates Ad-to-Content Collaborations through Amplify Sponsorships

Sponsorships are one of the most effective ways to augment reach and revenue for a brand. They can empower brands with a higher share of voice and access to high-engagement occasions, events, and even custom video content. Aligning with premium content further enhances the power of sponsorship.

Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorships Programme magnifies the scope for such synergies by mapping advertisers and brands to premium content publishers, one-on-one. Curated associations like these deliver win-win outcomes as publishers can monetise their best video content while advertisers get to associate with videos that are brand-safe.

How does Twitter Amplify Partnerships work?

Twitter works with leading Indian publishers across verticals, from news to sports and entertainment, across languages, to ensure a variety and relevance of premium content. There’s also a vast canvas of premium content that Twitter encourages on the platform, including live video, video clips, and other storytelling formats, like Twitter Moments. Content from either of these genres can be integrated with native ads in-feed like “pre-roll” clips and/or brand interstitials to create various blends of content and brand-speak.

The ultimate value unlocking comes from finding a perfect alignment between the publisher’s audiences and those of the advertiser. That’s where Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorships Programme comes in.

What makes Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorships ideal for brands?

Here are some of the attributes of the programme that make it an ideal choice for brands:

Association with premium content: Twitter’s roster of partners contains some of the biggest media publishers in the country; associating with such premium content gives brands a powerful boost in terms of visibility.

Connect with what’s happening: Twitter’s ecosystem thrives on the rich conversation happening on the platform each day. So, during live events, be it campaigns during cricket season or occasions and events like New Year’s or festivals or even Yoga Day, collective attention is on Twitter!

Premium content translates to trust: Our learnings suggest that premium content builds trust which, by association, increases the purchase intent on pre-roll brands and other in-feed ads. Piggybacking on premium content is a great way to achieve share of wallet (SOW) and boost returns on investment.

Amrita Tripathi, Head of News Partnerships, Twitter India explains exactly why brands are increasingly exploring Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorships programme to reach massive audiences. “We’ve had some innovative and successful campaigns under the Amplify Sponsorships programme in the past year, from campaigns aligned to the world of business news programming, to cricket, which is always a crowd-puller, and even lifestyle content. Approaching this as a strong partnership is critical; we pair advertisers with premium content from select publishers so they can align against high-quality conversations unfolding on Twitter. Our custom solutions, attention to detail and creativity also help build best-in-class content that people on the service can lean into,” she points out.

How brands have successfully leveraged Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorships

Whether it is to reinforce brand positioning or to showcase a range of interesting, snackable content or even to engage with audiences through riveting, interactive content, some of these brands have already demonstrated just how effective Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorships can be.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium drove brand lift by associating with bespoke content (Oct-Dec 2020)

To establish Disney+ Hotstar Premium as the destination of choice for the best shows and movies, the brand worked with Twitter and Amplify publishers and entertainment experts. Anupama Chopra, Film Companion, NDTV and Rohit Khilnani created credible, super-compelling reviews and recommendations around the brand offerings.

Take a look at how they did that.

This year the #Emmys went virtual for the first time but they were as entertaining as ever! @ReelReptile joins me to highlight the best shows, why they won and why you should be watching! (Branded Content) pic.twitter.com/3stLOFR2Sw — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) September 26, 2020

It's finally almost New Year's and if you're staying home like us, we've got you covered. Check out these 5 show reccos by @rohitkhilnani ?



(In partnership with @DisneyplusHSP ) pic.twitter.com/pkmjYUcIF8 — NDTV (@ndtv) December 29, 2020

Microsoft in association with CNBC-TV18 led the campaign on AI and Innovation (Dec 2020)

Leading business news publisher CNBC-TV18 led the #AIInnovation campaign, in association with Microsoft. The Twitter campaign showcased what’s happening in AI, by featuring industry thought-leaders, policy-makers, and others, through a range of live events (such as fireside chats, tweetathons, etc.) as well as by sharing snackable content from the well-received series on Twitter. Take a look.

Catch @ighose & Nitin Agarwal in conversation with @MeghaVishwanath at the #MicrosoftAI Innovation Series, where the experts speak on how AI & cloud is shaping the future of digital banking & revisiting digital transformation#BuildingResilience https://t.co/hVGizTbovl — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) December 22, 2020

Apple leverages Indian Cricket mania to gain amazing SOW (November 2020- Jan 2021)

During this cricket season, Apple advertised against some great snackable content from former cricketer and leading cricket commentator, Aakash Chopra through his Twitter account - @cricketakaash. Audiences engaged with compelling, informative, and interactive content hosted on Twitter by the former Indian cricketer.

This decade has seen the massive growth of T20 cricket. And while batsmen win you matches, bowlers win your tournaments. So let's take a look at the best T20 Bowlers of the Decade.



RT this with your pick for the top spot. Let me know what you think. pic.twitter.com/hOT1iC7Cmz — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 25, 2021

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.





