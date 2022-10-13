Why is this a Swiggy ad? Internet has answers

The food delivery platform has summoned the internet to come up with the craziest theories for a prize of Rs 1 lakh in Swiggy money

Netizens have been having a rollicking time on Swiggy's social media pages after the food delivery app posted a cryptic image with the question "Why is this a Swiggy ad?" The internet obliged and has been commenting on Swiggy's Twitter thread and Instagram comment section. After all, there's a Rs 1 lakh Swiggy money reward for the craziest theory.



It all started when Swiggy posted a retro-futuristic style ad (created by Talented) with many iconic elements like the Gulab Jamun uncle, Instamart paper bag, Bisleri 5-litre bottles and the dubious satellite image forward of India lit up during Diwali in it.

drop your wildest and funniest theories with hashtag #WITASA to tell us why is this a swiggy ad and WIN 1 LAKH IN SWIGGY MONEY ?? pic.twitter.com/87IbYh1v2J — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022





By decoding the surrealistic elements in the ad, netizens are asked to come up with the craziest answers to the question with the hashtag #WITASA (Why is it a Swiggy ad?). There's also a microsite for clues for the thoroughly confused.

But first, describe the appearance of the moon. An Idly or a Rasgulla? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022

haha but you think he would go back? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022

haha but what about the other uncle throwing water? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022

why do you think this is from future? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022

but what about rasgulla uncle as astronaut? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022

but where is the wife? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022

how can you be so sure those are drones? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022

but what about the instamart bag? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 13, 2022



Swiggy's Twitter handle has also been quite proactive, replying to every zany answer with a probing question that encourages the poster to improvise further.

The campaign has been rolled out through OOH in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru on October 13 with a front-page print ad on Times of India in Bengaluru and New Delhi, according to reports.

