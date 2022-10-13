Why is this a Swiggy ad? Internet has answers

The food delivery platform has summoned the internet to come up with the craziest theories for a prize of Rs 1 lakh in Swiggy money

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 13, 2022 2:41 PM  | 2 min read
why is it a swiggy ad

Netizens have been having a rollicking time on Swiggy's social media pages after the food delivery app posted a cryptic image with the question "Why is this a Swiggy ad?" The internet obliged and has been commenting on Swiggy's Twitter thread and Instagram comment section. After all, there's a Rs 1 lakh Swiggy money reward for the craziest theory.

It all started when Swiggy posted a retro-futuristic style ad (created by Talented) with many iconic elements like the Gulab Jamun uncle, Instamart paper bag, Bisleri 5-litre bottles and the dubious satellite image forward of India lit up during Diwali in it.



By decoding the surrealistic elements in the ad, netizens are asked to come up with the craziest answers to the question with the hashtag #WITASA (Why is it a Swiggy ad?). There's also a microsite for clues for the thoroughly confused.


Swiggy's Twitter handle has also been quite proactive, replying to every zany answer with a probing question that encourages the poster to improvise further.

The campaign has been rolled out through OOH in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru on October 13 with a front-page print ad on Times of India in Bengaluru and New Delhi, according to reports.

