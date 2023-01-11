Why CTV enables stronger brand connect
Experts say the industry's perspective towards connected TVs is shifting with several players recognising its potential as a media vehicle
Along with metaverse, gaming, and increased consumer privacy consumer protection, connected TV is emerging as a big advertising and marketing trend for 2023, and for good reason.
With currently around 20 million households having internet-enabled TVs (and many, if not most houses having multiple TVs), the segment is expected to only grow exponentially, creating a slew of new opportunities for brands in a market that so far has primarily been driven by mobile phones.
The current penetration of connected TVs is around 55 million+. These audiences are more affluent, with higher LTVs and MUVs compared to a mobile-only audience and fall predominantly into the primary TG for most brands.
Big Picture
Yatin Balyan, Managing Partner, National Head of Media Investment at Omnicom Media Group India, believes connected TVs are set to continue growing in India's predominantly mobile-first market as a unique and new touch point for marketers due to the emergence and evolution of smart TVs and internet availability and cheap data traffic, which allows consumers access to connected TVs now more than ever. Besides, there is the return of cord-cutting audiences coming back to television via connected TV, and the immersive viewing experience it offers.
Although OTT on mobile saw an increase during the pandemic, it is now evident through metrics that audience attention is captured more effectively when streaming content via connected TV.
“The concept of binge-watching on demand in case of non-live content is a big enabler for content consumption on CTV. By consistently and optimally leveraging these trends from time to time, brands can benefit from CTV and win over new consumers in exciting new ways and drive results. Furthermore, to improve audience engagement, advertisers can identify tent pole properties that are live or non-live and build surrounding visibility around them,” he says.
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, observes that connected TV as a medium has propelled the industry to change its perspective and treat it as a promising and potent media vehicle. As CTV viewers consume content on demand it offers brands the ability to reach highly engaged viewers and drive a bigger impact from their ad spend.
“If optimally used, the medium provides brands with an opportunity to effectively target a specific audience set through behavioral attributes, demographics, and location and further track them through detailed analytics,” he says.
The Little Things
Furthermore, according to Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder of Sociowash, with the growth of OTTs, the exclusivity of content has become the name of the game. This plays into marketing strategy, as brands can now advertise to audiences based on demographics, affinities, types of shows and much more granular level targeting.
“Brands are leveraging connected TVs and various advertising solutions to garner more brand visibility, increase reach, recall and incrementally increase consumer spends by adopting the ABCD methodology of ‘Attract, Brand, Connect and Direct’ as a more full-funnel approach for these cream audiences,” says Agarwal.
“They can attract the right audience by embracing a data-driven strategy to media buying and build an audience strategy uniquely aligned with their TV planning and campaign KPIs,” he added.
Umesh Shashidharan, Media Director Planning & Operations, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, observes that connected TV is where digital video advertising meets traditional advertising. “Brands can do multiple things as they can bring the big screen experience of TV to digital. For starters, the power of storytelling has to become interactive for the digital audience to capture their imagination.”
“Smart marketers may also want to look at exploring differentiated messaging for cord-cutters and digital-only audiences. Connected TV will eventually occupy the traditional TV advertising space, helping brands create impact and awareness; whilst mobile devices will continue to dominate the engagement and action space,” adds Shashidharan.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, says, “While mobile is still a preferred platform for snackable content, the urban audience is opting for Connected TVs for a more holistic experience, more so in the post-pandemic era. This audience also usually keeps themselves informed about the new things in the digital space, and makes an educated decision while discovering and buying any product or service.”
Kamdar adds that CTVs allow various and more comprehensive touch points to the brands to reach out to and engage with such consumers, noting, “It is even easier for the brands to establish a relationship or a two-way communication with them, eventually leading to a sale.”
According to revenue analytics firm Voiro, the industry will witness increased CTV partnerships across the content value chain in 2023. Voiro expects that agencies will dedicate a budget for CTV advertising, and the industry will also see an increase in cross-channel management companies that will simplify Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to help advertisers enhance data transparency in their campaigns.
Cementing the popularity of CTV, Vikram Chande, General Manager & Sales Lead at Samsung India, says, “Today, most TVs come with WIFI capability that you can just connect to the internet and start streaming right out of the box. We are at the cusp of a revolution happening in the smart TV space. Five years back, terms like ‘cord cutters’ or ‘cord shavers’ were only spoken about. Today, many people are not even consuming cable TV content anymore in a given month.”
“CTV offers a deeper connection with the consumer, making the experience of watching television more wholesome. It’s more than an impression, an app, or a piece of hardware,” Chande asserted.
Kia Corporation to continue partnership with Australian Open till 2028
To mark the extended association, the carmaker hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 4:24 PM | 3 min read
Kia Corporation has extended its support of the Australian Open to 2028, continuing the brand’s highly successful partnership with the prestigious tennis Grand Slam event that first began in 2002. At the Australian Open 2023 (“AO23”), Kia will highlight its vision for and commitment to sustainable mobility, while inspiring tennis fans through its ‘Movement inspires ideas’ brand purpose.
To mark its continued role as the Major Partner of the Australian Open, and highlight its specific involvement in AO23, Kia hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10. Kia and Tennis Australia executives, as well as two-time Australian Open champion and Kia Global Ambassador Rafael Nadal, attended the event.
During the ceremony, Kia presented tournament officials with a fleet of 130 vehicles featuring the popular Carnival MPV, Sorento SUV, Sportage SUV and fully electric EV6 crossover. The vehicles will provide safe, comfortable, and efficient transport for players, match officials and VIPs around Melbourne for the full duration of the tournament (January 16-29).
“The Australian Open 2023 marks a special moment in Kia’s longstanding relationship with the tournament, as we delightedly announce the renewal of our partnership for another five years until 2028,” said Artur Martins, Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience.
“The event provides the perfect global showcase for Kia’s corporate vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider,” he added.
Visitors to AO23 will have the opportunity to interact with Kia and learn more about the brand’s commitment to continuing its leadership in sustainable mobility. Kia will showcase its new, high-performance, fully electric EV6 GT at the newly created Grand Slam Oval booth.
At the 5,000-seat Kia Arena, which was inaugurated as the fourth-largest tournament venue at Melbourne Park last year, fans will have the opportunity to follow, quite literally, in their hero’s footsteps as part of the ‘Make your move’ interactive game. As they watch Rafael Nadal in action on a large screen, fans can also attempt to copy the moves of the defending Australian Open champion and generate electricity with their footsteps via a special floormat, which will be later used to help power the Kia EV6 models in the AO23 fleet.
“The unique partnership between Kia and the Australian Open has proven to be one of the most successful in the sporting world and pivotal to the event's ongoing success. We are honored that Kia has chosen to extend its role as the Australian Open Major Partner through 2028,” commented Craig Tiley, Australian Open tournament director.
“It is fascinating to see the latest sustainable technical innovations our friends at Kia bring to the AO every year, and we are excited to see what they have in store for fans at this year’s event,” he added.
In addition to presenting a suite of specially developed digital content brand campaigns during AO23, Kia is also hosting 20 children from the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Kia Clubhouse event. The visit will enable the children to create unforgettable memories from experiences such as watching AO matches at Rod Laver Arena, participating in a tennis clinic and enjoying a variety of cultural activities in Melbourne.
Namaste India, says Lionel Messi
Messi begins promoting Byju’s ‘Education for All’ as its global brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
On the heels of Argentina's historic FIFA World Cup victory, Lionel Messi, one of the world's most popular sportspersons and the captain and architect of the team's success, has posted 'Namaste India' on his Instagram to the delight of his millions of followers. The post carries a series of pictures showing Messi wearing BYJU'S jersey to promote the cause of equitable and accessible education through the BYJU'S Education For All (EFA) foundation.
Edtech company BYJU'S had announced Messi as the global brand ambassador of EFA, its social initiative, a month before the World Cup began in November. Messi is known to promote the cause of equal education and also serves as a global brand ambassador of UNICEF.
“Children are our future,” Messi wrote, adding that no matter where they live, every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and grow. Commending BYJU'S and its groundbreaking work in championing inclusive tech-driven education for all, Messi took the message of equal, equitable, and quality education for all to his 400 million+ social media followers, and marked his welcome into the BYJU'S family. His post garnered nearly 10 million, or 1 crore, likes in the first ten hours, making it one of his most popular endorsement posts.
Under EFA, BYJU'S provides its products free-of-cost to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“We are honoured to have Lionel Messi join us in our mission to provide accessible education for all children, regardless of their background or location,” said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S. “Messi's passionate advocacy for education and children aligns perfectly with our own values at BYJU'S, and we look forward to working with him to expand the reach and impact of our Education for All initiative.”
“With Messi’s famed assist, we are now set to double the reach and impact of EFA in the next two years,” she added.
Hrithik Roshan marks birthday with launch of first HRX offline store in Bangalore
The brand has forayed into the offline space to establish a better connect with fans of Hrithik and the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 2:36 PM | 2 min read
India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is all set to foray into the offline space with the launch of its first standalone store, at Bengaluru's Phoenix Market City. On the occasion of his birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to make this announcement through a gamified walkthrough of his first store.
With an increased focus on fitness among enthusiasts, the brand’s entry into the offline space will give customers and fans of Hrithik Roshan the opportunity to connect with the brand and its products at a much deeper level. The collections are inspired by Hrithik’s choices for everyday workouts, inspiring and encouraging more and more people to adopt fitness as a lifestyle choice.
This launch will mark the beginning of the brand’s offline store expansion across the country, with plans in the pipeline to launch more such stores. With more than 6000 SKUs across Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Fitness Equipment, Audio, Nutrition, and Personal Care, HRX will be offering a curated selection of 400-500 options for shoppers to choose from. The store will host the brand's collections for Training, Running, Yoga, Athleisure, and its premium selection, Edge. The popular segments that HRX operates in include T-Shirts, Track Pants, Jackets, Sports Bras, Tights, and Footwear, which cover the latest fashion trends, fits, silhouettes, and seasonal colours, catering to the Gen-Z and Millennial cohorts.
Commenting on the initiation of HRX’s offline foray, Bollywood Heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan, said, "The response towards HRX from fitness enthusiasts has been hugely encouraging in scaling our ambitions for the brand. While we started off as an online brand hosted by Myntra, the trust and love that we witnessed from the HRX community has led us to take our first step in the offline market. I'm very Happy to announce the opening of our first HRX store in Bengaluru. I hope shoppers will enjoy the HRX in-store experience along with all our product offerings, as much as they liked it on Myntra, so far."
The new HRX store boasts of a shop floor with 1257 sq ft of carpet area and will be situated on the first floor of the mall. The announcement of the new store on the mall’s social handles further increased the visibility of the launch. The first store of the brand has been designed in collaboration with Mr. Duraisingham and Teaming Projects.
Anushka Sharma explores Myntra's beauty options in new ad
Sharma is the brand ambassador for the platform's beauty category
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:04 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has signed-up Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for the ‘Beauty’ category and rolled out an enthralling ad film with the diva to promote its proposition in the beauty and personal care space. Anushka’s personality builds relatability with customers in the film while highlighting Myntra’s wide beauty portfolio comprising the leading brands and products in the space catering to every individual's unique beauty needs.
The campaign's core idea ‘Find Your Own Beauty’ enables customers to arrive at their desired products, giving them the option to select from a range of ~70000 beauty and personal care styles from over 1400 international, domestic and D2C brands on Myntra like, M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Anomaly, Bobbi Brown, and Forest Essentials, among others. The platform’s tech innovations in this space such as the skin analyser, product finder, beauty profile and virtual try-on and curated selections by brands aid customers to choose products of their choice as per their skin tone, texture, type, and needs, reinforcing Myntra’s position as India's beauty expert. Myntra’s two-day delivery feature that covers a large part of its portfolio and the use of sustainable packaging for the beauty and personal care products offer an enhanced shopping experience to customers.
Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Beauty is a natural extension to fashion. As one of the leading fashion destinations of the country, now Myntra’s fast-growing beauty and personal care offerings bring together an extensive collection of international, domestic and D2C brands that cater to the needs and demands of every shopper. In addition, our services like the delivery speed proposition (M-Express) ensure that our customers have a superlative shopping experience. The new ad film with Anushka Sharma enhances Myntra’s position as India’s new beauty destination, while putting forth our wide set of offerings in an engaging manner. The film will create a strong recall about the wide range of beauty options available, to serve every customer’s unique needs. ”
On the launch of her new ad film with Myntra, Bollywood icon, Anushka Sharma, said, “Being an avid beauty enthusiast myself, representing Myntra Beauty was a no-brainer, as it’s a platform that offers products for everyone, regardless of the stage of a shopper’s beauty journey. I believe the ad-film will resonate well with consumers as it captures and delivers the message upfront in a very relatable manner. We had great fun shooting for the film and am eagerly waiting for the audience to watch it as well.
e4m now on Koo
Follow our channel for the latest news in media, advertising and marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media is now on Koo.
Follow us on Koo for the latest updates in English and Hindi from the world of media, advertising and marketing.
We went live on Koo to usher in the new year with our verified channel garnering over 800 organic followers in this short span.
The Indian microblogging platform, which as per recent reports has over 5 crore users, has emerged as an important platform for disseminating news and other trends.
See you all on Koo!
‘Swiggy’s new campaign is about connecting people’
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy, shares the insight behind the brand’s new campaign ‘Plate Date’
By Anupama Sajeet | Jan 10, 2023 8:56 AM | 6 min read
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing, Swiggy, spoke to us about the brand’s objective of going beyond just being a food-delivery app, and placing itself seamlessly in audiences' lives.
Nath also spoke about pushing the envelope with Swiggy’s ‘Plate Date’ - a YouTube property - rooted in an insight that food connects people.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Your thoughts on the ‘The Plate Date,’ and what does the brand hope to accomplish from the campaign? How do you plan to reach out or establish a connection with the younger generation through this latest campaign series launch?
With the ‘The Plate Date,’ one key thing that we wanted to land is how we can talk to Gen Zs and millennials. It’s increasingly becoming important to talk to this TG, as one has to talk to them in a very different language. Therefore, the next step was trying to understand, what they are passionate about. And therefore friendships and dating became a very important part of it.
Furthermore, we realized that over a period of time, Swiggy is more than just a food delivery platform, and it's touching lives in many different ways. So we combined these two thought streams together, and created content around that. Obviously, the project had to be created in a setup where there’s a category connect. That is how we came up with Swiggy’s ‘Plate Date’ - a YouTube property where one’s food order history and preferences are the new-age filter to finding one’s ideal match.
Can you elaborate on some of the key consumer trends that are forming your growth and marketing strategies?
Covid obviously had a huge impact on people’s food habits. Food ordering further got boosted with eating out getting restricted, and this was a key phase. After a temporary lull in ordering thereafter, now what's happening is people are ordering at 2 to 3 X times of pre-Covid levels, that's one key movement. The second movement that happened during this phase, is people are very cognizant of what they eat. So, there is mostly a rise in categories which are specifically niche like healthy, or vegan food. Thirdly, there’s obviously a lot of traction that has happened with certain cuisines or certain dishes that have taken off. So, whether its Mexican cuisine or Japanese or Korean for example, you wouldn't have seen a lot of these restaurants two years back. But now even if you are in a tier 2 city for instance, you'll see experimental cuisines actually coming up. Fourthly, Gen Z’s interest and understanding of food. For this consumer, food ordering is a very social occasion. And therefore, food that is a common denominator in terms of everybody's liking, and that is easy on the pocket - because you don't want to spend a lot of money when you're a Gen Z- this was another important trend that’s shaping up the segment.
Recently, Swiggy had the whole nation questioning – ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ Can you share some insights on the recently concluded campaign, along with what kind of a customer engagement and numbers you got through that?
Yes, the campaign did fantastically and much better than we expected it to do. One Gulab Jamun Uncle in an astronaut outfit reached and confused 30M+ people across the internet! If I had to share numbers then as per our data, the engagement numbers of ‘Why is this a Swiggy Ad’ showed 5,000+ comments on our IG post, and 1,500+ theories on our Twitter post (1K+ replies, 500+RTs). It generated over 50,000+ theories flooding the internet across channels, including two YT Live streams where 7,00,000+ unique viewers tuned in to figure out #WITASA together. Incredibly, ‘Why is this a swiggy ad?’ showed up in the top 5 Google search suggestions for ‘why,’ right below ‘why is the sky blue’ and above ‘why is Diwali celebrated?’ The answer to 'Why is this a Swiggy ad' was simple: because it made you think of the brand for so long.
The F&B sector has witnessed some significant highs and lows all through the pandemic and in the aftermath of it due to various factors. With several direct-to-restaurant order or platforms in recent times, what are the red flags that you see?
Honestly, there are red flags and issues with restaurant and hotel partners, in terms of commission and so on. I don't think there's any running away from it. But at the same time, you have to understand how the category is growing. Dark kitchens in this country have boomed in the last five years. They didn't exist as a business before, and now these cloud kitchens are the biggest innovation that has happened across categories, across domains. The food delivery apps had a very big role to play here. Because how did you get to know that these kitchens even exist? So Swiggy and Zomato help you to create that kind of awareness. There’s a lot of category expansion, and category innovation happening, largely because we have food-ordering apps like Swiggy and Zomato around. So, while we need restaurant partners, a lot of restaurant partners are equally excited to be on board because it helps grow their business with saliency, making their brand much bigger.
What would you say are the other areas of focus for Swiggy, and the roadmap ahead for the brand in 2023?
Regional marketing will be our focus, because what we're realizing is that no two cities are the same. For instance, on paper, Patna might have the same population as Ahmedabad, but they are two completely different cities, and what might work in Ahmedabad or Guntur might not work in Patna at all. So, how to create category penetration in different cities- that's what we're ultimately concentrating on. One big key part of our focus is going to be regional campaigns, picking out and focusing on entire cities and consumers in those cities.
From a marketing standpoint or from a social media standpoint, whatever we are doing, we'll continue to do that. So, the overall focus is to build engagement with the consumer through the content that we can generate, and also specifically talk to Gen Z. We are also engaging with regional influencers or local influencers.
The third focus area is to improve the experience- the on-board experience, because ultimately we are an experience company, a brand that delivers experiences.
Hrithik Roshan turns 49: Ads of the 'Greek God' in 2022
From Burger King's 'ambush marketing' ad to Zomato's controversial spot, Hrithik has had an eventful year of endorsements
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday this year. Frequently called the "Greek God of Bollywood" by the media, Hrithik is counted among the most bankable Bollywood actors with equal prowess in dancing, acting and action. His six Filmfares are testimony.
He has graced the silver screen for over two decades, delivering some of the most memorable hits known to Bollywood. Viren Razdan, MD of Brand-nomics says, “Hrithik had an unprecedented debut a couple of years ago with Kaho na Pyar hai. A new superstar was born and people were writing obituaries of the Khans. He hit the scale very high and became a rage in no time."
Hrithik's skills on the silver screen aside, the green-eyed actor is also the blue-eyed boy for several brands. According to Duff & Phelps’ Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2021, he is ranked 10 on the Celebrity Brand Valuation - Index with his brand worth and endorsement value pegged at $48.5 million.
Some of the brands which Hrithik endorses are Mountain Dew, Burger King, Zomato, CureFit, Hero Honda, Ferrero Rocher, Rummy circle, Rado, Zebronics, Tata Tigor, Coca cola, White Hat jr. and many more. He started his own clothing and accessories brand HRX in 2013. Recently, Bisk Farm has roped him as brand ambassador for its Googly Biscuits.
In 2022, Hrithik Roshan was indulged in a controversy related to a Zomato ad, which was withdrawn by the brand after a huge backlash. However, this controversy doesn’t seem to affect the ‘Hrithik Roshan’ brand. “He has stabilised into a respectable classy actor. His HRX brand has a good following but his own beautiful spunk has matured rapidly. His maturity as an actor has perhaps aged his pizzaz," Razdan added.
On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of Hrithik's ads in 2022.
Beardo
Known for his rugged masculine looks, Hrithik became an easy choice for men's grooming brand Beardo as their brand ambassador. The Vikram Vedha actor starred in a digital film for the brand this year, extolling the virtues of "Hairy Masculinity" and why it should be celebrated.
Bisk Farm
The actor was roped in as the brand ambassador by Bisk Farm from the house of SAJ Food to represent its Googly range of biscuit. The ad came out in December 2022 and showcased Hrithik's inimitable dance skills. The brand also launched the #GooglyTwister campaign, inviting social media users to match steps with Hrithik and his "Googly Twister" move.
Burger King
Hrithik's most memorable association this year has been with Burger King. He was a part of the brand's “ambush marketing” campaign to promote the Rs 50 Stunner Menu. The brand released 20-second Instagram ads where Hrithik is seen stepping out of his vanity van, posing for the paps. Behind him, two men strategically held up a huge Burger King board slyly, taking it down the second the actor turned around. The clip looked so realistic, that unsuspecting netizens criticised the brand for seemingly taking advantage of the star. But later it was revealed that Hrithik was in the know and it was just business as usual for the two parties. There was also a mock acknowledgement by the brand, justifying why it had to resort to "jugaad."
Ferrero Rocher
"The Roshans love Rocher," claims Hrithik in this Christmas ad for the Italian confectionery brand Ferrero Rocher, which has a big fan following in India. The digital film opens with Hrithik talking about his family's love for Christmas and their unique ways of celebrating it with gifts. The film was released ahead of the festival to establish Ferrero Rocher as a perfect gift for loved ones.
Hrithik also starred in the confectionery brand's Diwali ad back in October this year.
Probus
Hrithik was brought in as a brand ambassador for the insurance company Probus in December 2022. The actor starred in two digital ads for Probus' ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ campaign. The poignant ads feature Hrithik advising various characters about choosing Probus as an insurance partner. "We signed Hrithik to demonstrate the trust, dynamism and values of our brand," said Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus about the association.
Simpolo
Ceramic brand Simpolo onboarded the actor as its brand ambassador in September this year. "His elegant, classy and versatile persona fits Simpolo’s vision perfectly and his association with the brand has definitely boosted its impression in the market," said the brand about the actor. The TVC for the brand's "Dekhte Reh Jaoge" proposition showcases Hrithik's effortless comic timings.
Zomato
Hrithik's association with Zomato has been fraught with controversies, especially the brand's "Mann Kiya" campaign. The ad where he ordered a thali from "Mahakal" drew ire from the priests of Mahakal temple. The TVC was then remade with any references to the deity removed. Despite the controversies, the ad is quite on-brand for Zomato's quirky style and Hrithik delivers a subtle yet hilarious performance.
