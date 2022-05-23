What *A* Mama Wants: MamaXpert’s social experiment

This social experiment by Cipla Health intends to highlight people's common biases toward taking care of pregnant women

One of the most beautiful blessings of a woman's life is Motherhood. The journey has its highs and lows. While one cannot forgo how important it is to take care of a baby, one cannot wholly disregard the mother's needs.

With this thought, MamaXpert by Cipla Health conducted a social experiment called “What Mama Wants.”

This social experiment intends to highlight people's common biases toward taking care of pregnant women.

In this experiment, there were two groups, one of the pregnant women and the other of regular people.

The activity was to pick a daily object that would make the life of pregnant women easier. Following the result, regular people chose things that would tend to the needs of babies to come rather than pregnant women. And the other group, which comprised pregnant women, decided on objects which would help them in making their day to day life more manageable during pregnancy.

Through this campaign, MamaXpert wanted to show how despite our good intentions, we tend to focus on the needs of a baby more than the mother itself.

The campaign also had a hub for women, whether pregnant or already mothers, to share their personal experiences and advice.

MamaXpert wanted to make a campaign that would give a sense of community to pregnant women. The landing page of this campaign is specially named “The MotherBoard” where women share their advice on motherhood to help and guide pregnant women.

MamaXpert claims to be India’s first specialist mother care brand devoted to putting moms first. They offer expertise and complete care to help women deal with every step of their pregnancy and motherhood, with a range of products made wholly and solely for moms. MamaXpert being a mothercare brand has perfectly spread its brand proposition through this campaign video, also moving one step closer to normalising self-care for pregnant women, because if mom is well, everything is well.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

