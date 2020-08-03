We’re optimistic & expect a great festive season: Ranjani Krishnaswamy, Tanishq

With restrictions slowly being lifted across the country and with Raksha Bandhan starting off the festive season, jewellery brand Tanishq has launched its campaign for the festival albeit on a sensitive note by showing appreciation for the nurses at the frontline. Conceptualised by Tanishq and What’s Your Problem Brand Solutions, the film takes note of the extraordinary circumstances presented by the pandemic and pays tribute to a ‘sister’ who is also a frontline worker.

Speaking about its new campaign and endeavour to bring some cheer and positivity among consumers during this time, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited says, “The pandemic is so dominant in everyone’s mind and in such a scenario, the task before us was how to talk about a festival in this situation in a sensitive manner.

We’ve also been feeling quite passionate about healthcare workers and one of the insights we received was that the nursing community is constantly exposed. We felt like it was important to have a large thanksgiving or tribute to them.”

At the heart of this campaign is the support that Titan is extending to the sisters of the nursing community through its special 'Sahodari' initiative and through its association with the Society for Community Health Awareness Research and Action (SOCHARA). The brand will be supporting SOCHARA with funding and other support. Krishnaswamy also tells us that the response to the Raksha Bandhan campaign so far has been largely positive and appreciative and that the brand has received positive feedback even from the nursing community.

With the pandemic concern still very much real and with consumer sentiment muted, Krishnaswamy is optimistic that things will improve in the coming months with the onset of the festive season. “We’ve been doing a lot of work with consumers to understand where they are seeing themselves in the festive season. In India, the second half of the year is where most festivities start, with Raksha Bandhan, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi at the start. This year will be tricky in many ways, and especially in trying to get a clearer picture of the consumer sentiment. Festivals are also a good way to bring some cheer to people at this time and they’re something we need more than ever.”

Krishnaswamy also adds that it is important for brands to be responsible and sensitive with their advertising to the current extraordinary situation. “This is great opportunity for marketers to connect with their consumers in the most meaningful way,” she points out. She also notes that the brand is in a very “blessed” spot, since it operates in a multiple areas such as investment, security, rituals and pleasure. “We did have a rocky start in Q1. Post June, we have seen ourselves get a lot of traction in the market though I am not in a position to share details of spends or growth. We are seeing traction in more ways than one. What is really working for us is that gold is seeing appreciation and people are looking at it as an investment. Gold also sits at the heart of all rituals such as weddings. The third area that we’re especially seeing traction in is the celebration of personal milestones and occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. This is perhaps also because during the lockdown people have had very few occasions to celebrate. So in the light of all this, we are very optimistic and hope to see a good festive season.”