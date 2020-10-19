Weikfield launches digital-audio campaign for Durga Puja

The campaign created by Autumn Grey will play out on social media channels of Weikfield across 7 different states, with 7 contrasting sounds

Weikfield Foods initiated a unique aural experience which captures yesteryear’s warm Dussehra, Durga Pujo, Navratri moments for customers to relive them while giving them a chance to make new memories with a #WeikfieldBoxOfLove. A box packed with the best of Weikfield products will be sent out to the tagged loved ones on behalf of customers, making this festival one to remember.

Conceptualized and created by Autumn Grey, these 7 sounds of festive nostalgia will be experienced on social media across 7 markets of Weikfield – Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. Each sound will take customers down memory lane to relive their festive charm and spirit in an immersive audio experience.

Speaking on the campaign thought, Bodh – Vice President and Branch Head, Autumn Grey, Mumbai said, “While pondering over this brief, we realised, Dussehra, Durga Pujo, Navratri would feel different this year but the festive spirit within us wants to revel in those moments of joy again. This struck a chord with the entire team. We thought, why not let the brand that has always believed in enlivening moments in customers’ lives, enliven this Dussehra, Durga Pujo, Navratri with unforgettable festive moments of yesteryears.

And our campaign does just that. We created an immersive, relatable festive experience every celebrator would resonate with, whether on social media or not.”

D S Sachdeva, CEO, Weikfield mentioned, “As a quality-food brand that adds joy to moments in life, it becomes imperative to play a role in times where our customers need us the most. Therefore, this year for Dussehra, Durga Pujo, Navratri, we decided to bring the festive moments alive for customers through this unique aural experience and give them a chance to relive those moments with their loved ones wherever they may be. Through this initiative, we not only want to engage with our audience, but also want to create a place in their hearts.”