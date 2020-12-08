WeddingWire India launches campaign #ShaadiKiTaiyari with nine influencers

Winter ushers in the wedding season in India, with each wedding celebration spanning several days. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting every aspect of our lives, the big fat Indian wedding also updated itself to become sleeker and more sustainable by accommodating smaller guest lists and being attuned to latest health and safety guidelines. Though the wedding process might have been shortened, it does not mean that the pressure is off couples to plan their perfect big day flawlessly. WeddingWire India - the largest free online, mobile wedding planning platform from The Knot Worldwide, the world leaders in the digital wedding marketplace - brings its expertise spanning over decades to help to-be-weds navigate through these tough times with their latest influencer campaign Karo #ShaadiKiTaiyari with WeddingWire India. The platform partnered with both single as well as married influencers in India to introduce those getting married to the benefits of using digital wedding planning tools. The campaign went live on 25 November 2020 with nine influencers sharing their personal experiences of being a part of the wedding planning process.

While digitisation has been taking over every aspect of our lives, the pandemic has accelerated it further. Today, everything from work to planning a wedding can be done digitally. Wedding planning has always been stressful and complex but an online wedding-planning marketplace like WeddingWire empowers couples to pick and choose preferred vendors such as make-up artists and photographers within their budgets, manage a detailed wedding checklist to avoid last-minute confusion, draw inspiration and seek in-depth advice from a large community. The app's extensive directory of venues, vendor partners and ease of access makes it an ideal partner to help couples plan the wedding of their dreams, even amidst the unpredictable times of a pandemic.

WeddingWire engaged with leading lifestyle influencers like Saachi Bhasin, Simar Walia, Sheena Sherwani, Swagata Dev, Natasha Luthra, Rupali Hasija, Krishna Talesara, Ashwini Dixit and Prableen Kaur Bhomrah. The campaign struck a chord with the Indian audience as it got an overwhelming response, generating almost 1 Crore impressions across platforms, within a week of its launch. Viewers followed in the footsteps of their favorite influencers with posts of their own, generating over 94 lakhs in reach and 6.6 lakh+ in views overall.

"Through our in-house effort, the Karo #ShaadiKiTaiyari with WeddingWire India campaign is targeted to encourage couples in India to take charge and know that WeddingWire India’s Wedding Planning App, is their one-stop solution for all their wedding planning-related woes. We engaged with nine influencers, from across the country, in the fashion and lifestyle space to help spread our message that WeddingWire India will be there at every step of everyone’s wedding planning journey," said Anam Zubair, Marketing Head, WeddingWire India.

When asked about the wedding industry in India, Ankur Sarawagi, Country Head, WeddingWire India said, "India is one of the largest wedding markets in the world, yet the concept of wedding planning technology is not as developed as in the west. In addition to our vast directory of venues, vendor partners and community, we equip couples with tools such as Wedding Budget which helps couples and their families stay on track with their spends, Wedding Planner helps them keep a complete list of all wedding planning features like checklists and inspiration ideas, and Wedding Website that helps them create a customised website for their wedding. We want to ensure couples that regardless of our current situation, love is not cancelled. With WeddingWire India, they can surely have the wedding of their dreams and would enjoy the planning the same, virtually."

Swagata Dev, a leading lifestyle influencer who has helped her family and friends with their wedding preparation has said, “The pandemic has increased our dependencies on digital platforms to make everything, including wedding planning, easier. While helping a friend plan her wedding, I chanced upon the WeddingWire India App and found a helpful tool to set wedding budgets so that couples can keep a check on their expenses. Such tools and features make planning so much simpler and remove the burden of overspending unknowingly.”

Another influencer featured in the campaign was Saachi Bhasin, a 23-year-old who got married in March 2019. While talking about her experience of being a part of this campaign, commented “While preparing for my wedding a year back, I remember there was a point where I wanted some ideas for my lehenga. I had to then scour the internet only to find nothing to my liking. It is in times like that platforms such as WeddingWire India offer support to to-be-weds, by providing them with access to resources for inspiration such as blog posts and articles. Couples can go through them to seek inspiration for their wedding celebrations.”

The campaign ended on 3rd December. The primary platform of engagement for the campaign was Instagram, but it was also heavily promoted on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.