We wanted to project Louis as premium casual wear for contemporary men: Farida K

Louis Philippe Brand CMO Farida K talks about the new collection, digital campaign, and plans for H2

Announcing its foray into the luxury casual fashion industry with the LOUIS collection, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd’s menswear brand Louis Philippe recently launched an interesting digital campaign with a multi-pronged approach. Created by Wunderman Thompson and shot by renowned fashion photographer Tejal Patni, the campaign was received well by the consumers. Recently, Louis Philippe Brand Chief Operating Officer Farida K talked to exchange4media.com about the campaign, the new collection, and how it is going to impact the casual wear market.

Edited excerpts follow:

Tell us more about the collection LOUIS and the digital campaign that launched it.

Designed for the contemporary men, LOUIS aims to take luxury to an undiscovered territory of premium casuals, introducing Louis Philippe’s legacy of craftsmanship to a new realm of fashion. We are anticipating this collection will address the expressive fashion that our premium customers have been looking for in our casual range.

The idea behind the campaign was to introduce LOUIS as a premium casual wear designed for the contemporary man. The goal was also to push the envelope on the fashion quotient while retaining the excellence and craftsmanship propositions of the brand.

While the unboxing of the LOUIS collection was done by Manish Malhotra, the digital campaign is running across social media, YouTube and other digital platforms. We also did a special association with GQ for promoting the collection within their premium, style-conscious audience.

Why did you choose to make it a digitally-led campaign?

The marketing budgets have been very tight, owing to cost optimization due to Covid. Digital activation has enabled us to use the budget wisely and to reach out to the targeted audience effectively.

Are there any plans to explore traditional media, including TV, OOH, and Print?

There are no plans for advertising on TV right now. However, the campaign will be rolled out in OOH and print in the coming months. We are working with GroupM, our media buying agency to plan it effectively.

With the new collection in place and the festive season coming up, how does the H2 of 2021 look like for the brand?

H1 sales, post the 2nd wave have been encouraging. Shopping for weddings, festive gifting, athleisure and even formals as offices open. We have scaled up our digital business offering convenience and safety while consumers shop. We are opening a number of new stores across India as markets open up and will soon outdo the FY20 numbers. We are optimistic about H2 and expect good business across categories and markets during the festive season.

We have launched a number of new products in the last few months, which we are scaling up, like an athleisure collection called AthPlay, a luxury wedding collection called Maharaja, a special occasion collection in Gods & Kings and premium international denim lifestyle products in LP Jeans. I think the next few months are going to be filled with auspicious wedding dates, which will drive up the business further. Weddings and festivals remain high spending occasions for consumers even as discretionary spending reduces.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)