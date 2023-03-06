We are still a challenger brand: Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD
During her India visit, Brown spoke about the many expectations from PHD as a media agency in a fast-paced market like India
Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD during her India visit talks to Neeta Nair, Associate Editor of IMPACT Magazine about what is expected from a media agency in a fast-changing market like India, where Digital medium has overtaken Television; fields questions on what is more prestigious for a media agency to have on their roster today-- clients who spend more on Television or Digitally led brands; and why she considers PHD a challenger brand almost three decades after it was launched.
Brown says that while UK is PHD’s home country, their biggest office today is in America and they have been growing steadfastly in APAC including India. This balance which was struck because of moving away from being a Europe-based network has helped them weather the storm owing to the slowdown across Europe, Russia-Ukraine crisis, and many other setbacks last year, armed with a bigger suite of products and services which has helped them achieve a fabulous billings growth in 2022.
People come first when we talk about brand building: Panel
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, industry leaders deliberated on how to build future-proof brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 1:20 PM | 3 min read
At the 6th edition of India Brand Conclave 2023, industry leaders came together for a panel discussion on how to build future-proof brands. The panellists were Deepak Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, of Vserv; Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Limited; Dhrubajyothi Sarkar, Director, Product Marketing and GTM, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi; Pallavi Barman, Business Head, HRX; Puneeth Bekal, Director- Marketing, Mastercard. The following session was chaired by Rubeena Singh, Country Manager India & MENA, AnyMind.
Before starting the discussion, Singh described how brand marketing has evolved in the last few decades, which includes challenges like navigating the changing market and dealing with the complexities. Barman opened the discussion by explaining the brand’s playbook to tackle the complex market system. She mentioned that classifying brands as marketers can be divided into three stages; Brand creation, amplification of brands, and underlining the factors impacting the brand. Further focusing on sustainable brands, Barman, said, “Brand needs to be consistent with its character to fulfill the consumer demands every day. Brands like Colgate and Lux were resilient that’s why they survived. The brand playbook includes; identification of brands and keep adding value to the brand until consumers become familiar with the brand.”
Furthermore, Bekal explained how brands can be more consistent and resilient in the present arena. She said, “We need to convert consumer passion points to marketing opportunities. At MasterCard, we have identified nine passion points across geographies, which include music, sports, fashion, travel, and much more. Besides investing in popular sports like cricket, we also invested in women’s sports.”
Khurana elaborated on the process of how a brand segregates the audience to cater to their specific demands. He said, “The feedback process is very active which helps in understanding what consumer desires. Nonetheless, there are complexities to simplifying what consumer wants. In the more democratised and decentralised world, it has become easier to trace consumer behavior. Also, technology and data are driven by people, so people come first when we talk about brand building.”
Discussing how to evaluate technology, partners, resources, and data within an organisation to build a brand, Narayanan, said, “Brand must be loyal to the consumers. Coming to the partners, a brand must try to get the custodians, who can direct the brand about what to do and what not to do.”
Talking more anecdotally, Barman, said, “Brand purpose must be coherently aligned to achieve what brand is aiming for.”
Elucidating on how brands are using AI, VI, data, and IOT, Sarkar, said, “Brands are working more on identifying and segregating the content which is available online to fulfill the customer demand as soon as possible. Alongside, brands are also working to provide authentic content to the users.”
Quoting the examples of Tata Tea and Swiggy, Sarkar explained how both brands targeted the customers using market trends. He mentioned that Tata and swiggy designed their campaigns after deeply evaluating customer interest.
Before closing the session, the panellists gave their concluding remarks which includes; Consumers inclination towards more brands instead of sticking to one particular brand, Usage of AI and blockchain to boost brand growth; Brand consistency as what stands out brand in the clutter of the market; Brands must understand the changing consumer and market trends, and the last but not least; Purpose based marketing defines the future of brands.
Creators & influencers have given us the foundation: Mrunmay Mehta, WOW Skincare
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, the COO of WOW Skincare spoke on 'Building Brands with Digital DNA'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 11:48 AM | 3 min read
exchange4media hosted the 6th edition of India Brand Conclave recently. Among the many industry heads who shared key insights on building brands was Mrunmay Mehta, COO, WOW Skincare. He spoke on 'Building Brands with Digital DNA'.
"Discovery through online media, access through omnichannel distribution, largely e-commerce and designed for agile fast fail innovation is the way we design WOW Skin Science,” Mehta said.
He shared how WOW has evolved as a brand over the years with the help of digital platforms. “We are living through the third transitional era and seeing media consumption pattern change dramatically. A consumer sitting in Ghaziabad is as aware of what’s happening in Brazil or the US in terms of trends on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram. India itself is a vibrant creator community and has the lowest per capita consumption of beauty and personal care and that reflects in the way new channels have grown, whether it be Nykaa, Amazon or Flipkart and Wow is present everywhere. We believe that we will see an emergence of a new clutch of FMCG brands.”
Talking about the journey of WOW skin science, “WOW is online forward, we are born out of the digital platforms, whether it be media or commerce. In the brief 5 years, we have created an array of category bestsellers and when I say best sellers, I mean it online. Whether it be beauty and personal care or health and personal care, we are in both. WOW life science is a brand that sells more towards health and then beauty is WOW skin science. We are present across all offline and online beauty and in the US, we are listed in the Walmart across 3000 stores, and we sell across a couple of chains there as well apart from amazon.com. This is a very big channel for us,” he said.
Mehta further discussed how marketing works in today’s times. “There is more awareness, consideration and trials. Those basics don’t change. At the same time, the way we reach to a relevant set of consumers, changes dramatically. Today we are able to reach probably more consumers through Facebook or YouTube than we could theoretically through TV. It was the kind the consumers that we wanted to go to are more available on Facebook or Google than they are on TV. We see a lot more increase of penetration of digital media giving us a larger addressable consumer cohort,” he said.
He also explained the role of a creator in branding and marketing. “We work with hundreds of creators and influencers right from our inception. They really have given us the foundation on which the brand has credibility.”
Concluding his session Mehta said, “Innovation is a big part of where we are. We are able to handle a much higher complexity because our supply chain doesn’t work the same way and, therefore, if you look at it from a brand lens the ability to be able to innovate quickly, try out ideas and then weed out the failures in an accelerated manner is a crucial capability that you have. Lastly, we are really grateful for the ability to sell to the consumers directly. D2C gives you signals, it gives you the ability to look at insights, data from a much more granular manner than looking at a broad straight play approach. That’s where we leverage our D2C platforms in a big way."
Viacom18 Sports ropes in 10 sponsors for WPL
Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries have come on board, e4m has learnt exclusively
By Sonam Saini | Mar 3, 2023 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 Sports, the official broadcaster and digital partner of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL), has so far signed 10 sponsors for the first season, e4m has learnt exclusively.
Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries are the brands that have come on board as the sponsors.
The first match of the WPL will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on March 4, 2023.
Viacom18 recently came up with the league’s first-ever campaign, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par celebrates the resilience, grit, and determination of every girl who wants to break new grounds through cricket.
Kurkure onboards Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador
The actress will feature in its upcoming campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Snack brand Kurkure has made a new addition to the brand family. Actress Sara Ali Khan has been onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She made the announcement with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.
In true Sara style, she addresses the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chatpati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chatpati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues. It’ll take away all your blues, no matter what flavour you choose… It’s time to tell you happily, Sara is now a part of the Kurkure family.”
Speaking on the unveil, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family! Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging.”
Commenting on her association, Sara Ali Khan said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the Kurkure family! While I was growing up, I became a fan of the brand and loved watching their entertaining TVCs that kept all of us tickled. I cannot wait to be a part of the masti-filled campaigns that the brand has in store and look forward to bringing in my chatpata-pun to my darshaks and audience.”
Sara Ali Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.
Delhi Capitals signs JSW Paints as its Principal Sponsor for WPL 2023
As part of this brand collaboration, Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
Delhi Capitals today announced its collaboration with JSW Paints as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the inaugural season of the TATA Women’s Premier League scheduled in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th, 2023. As part of this brand collaboration, all the Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey throughout the entire duration of the tournament.
Sangita Jindal (Chairperson of JSW Foundation) and Mrs Anushree Jindal (Founder of Svamaan Financial) flagged off the current season for the Delhi Capitals Women’s IPL team as well as showcased the new jersey. The flagging off ceremony by two of India’s leading women business leaders reiterates the significance JSW Group attaches to the WPL tournament as a progressive step in recognizing the diversity of sportsmanship and the love for cricket among Indians. The brand partnership between Delhi Capitals and JSW Paints reiterates the massive boost given to women’s cricket in India while enabling the discovery of fresh talent we can develop to compete with some of the best women cricketers in the world.
Speaking about the association, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals said, “We are absolutely thrilled to join hands with JSW Paints as our Principal Brand Partner. The Women’s Premier League is a turning point in Indian cricket. For the inaugural edition of this tournament, we wanted to associate with a brand that’s disruptive and known for its innovative thinking to make this world a better place. Our partnership with JSW Paints reiterates our common thinking and strategic intent to reinvent the way the game is played in our respective domains.”
AS Sundaresan, Jt. MD & CEO of JSW Paints said, “We are delighted to join hands with Delhi Capitals as their Principal Sponsor for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. As we thoughtfully build the paint company of the future, we cherish such game-changing moments that bring about greater participation of women. We’re incredibly excited and extend our best wishes to this maiden league.”
The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023.
Ashok Leyland partners with Mumbai Indians Women's T20 team
As part of this association, Ashok Leyland logo & name will feature prominently on the back of the team’s jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 3:06 PM | 2 min read
Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians, as their Principal Partner for the upcoming Women's T20 League in India. As a part of this association, Ashok Leyland logo & name will feature prominently on the back of the team’s jersey.
Ashok Leyland has signed a 2-year partnership with the team, which begins this edition, and will continue till 2024.
Commenting on the partnership, Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said,
“We are proud to associate with Mumbai Indians Women’s T20 Team as their Principal Partner. In a society where gender roles are prescribed, our women achievers are breaking the stereotype. At Ashok Leyland we live by our brand philosophy - "Koi Manzil Door Nahin.”, and through this partnership, we aim to showcase these women who are pursuing their dreams and changing the face of Women’s Sports in India.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are glad to have Ashok
Leyland partner with us, on this momentous journey in women’s cricket. We are looking forward to working closely with them, to help build a strong narrative around women’s cricket and through our platforms, give Ashok Leyland the opportunity to engage with our paltan around the globe.”
Mumbai Indians will play the tournament opener on March 4 at the DY Patil stadium, Mumbai.
In its inaugural season, the Women’s T20 League will host 20 league matches and two playoff games over the course of 23 days, with the finals scheduled on March 26th at the Brabourne Stadium.
Bisleri signs three-year deal with Delhi Capitals
The mineral water brand will be the Official Hydration Partner of the team
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Official Hydration Partner. The three-year association will see Bisleri at the forefront of the hydration story and intensify its efforts toward appealing to the youth. The partnership is set to begin with this year’s cricketing season.
Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., “Delhi Capitals is one of the top teams, enthralling audiences over the years with their high-octane performance. Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals is central to our advocacy of the importance of hydration and staying fit and healthy. With this association, we have now partnered with three of the leading sports franchises in the country.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals, commented, “We are delighted to have Bisleri on board as our hydration partner for the next three IPL seasons. A household name, and one of the most trusted brands in the packaged drinking water industry, Bisleri is a fantastic addition to the Delhi Capitals family. We welcome them aboard and look forward to a long and fruitful association.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India “The collaboration marks the continuation of Bisleri’s 50-year legacy with India’s most followed league. Our narrative of hydration during the cricket season continues here. We are extremely delighted to be a part of this association.”
