Vicky Kaushal takes on different avatars in Birla White ad

In the world of advertising, there are moments that redefine the industry, and Everest, the iconic spice brand, has just orchestrated one such moment. In a historic move, Everest has brought together two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, for an unforgettable ad campaign.

This collaboration marks the first time in advertising history that these two megastars have joined forces to promote a brand. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan are more than just actors; they are living legends in the world of Indian cinema. Their influence and charisma extend far beyond the silver screen, making them household names and cultural icons. So, when Everest managed to bring these two titans together, it created an unprecedented buzz in the advertising world.

Amitabh Bachchan sharing his thoughts on the campaign adds, “I've always believed in the power of simplicity, and Everest's campaign encapsulates that essence perfectly. It was an enriching experience to work alongside Shahrukh Khan, and together, we've celebrated the joy of home-cooked meals."

Shahrukh Khan also took to social media when the initial teaser was released and shared, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”

R Balki sharing his thoughts says, “I think it’s the first time ever that Amitji and SRK are featuring in a commercial together. It was an iconic shoot. They were like two buddies who are meeting on set after years..we were all of course excited but they were even more…it was like shooting with two legendary kids. Never been this ecstatic shooting . Never been sadder that it ended. They are just too cool and special together and I thank Everest from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with this once in a lifetime ad.”

The ad campaign directed by R Balki doesn't just promote Everest's products; it captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke. It resonates with audiences on a personal level, reminding them of the comfort and nostalgia associated with homemade dishes.