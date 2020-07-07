Vectus Group signs star couple Saif and Kareena as brand ambassadors

The brand has already launched its first marketing campaign ‘Vectus- India ki waterline’ with the actors on all media formats including print, electronic and digital

Updated: Jul 7, 2020 3:41 PM
Vectus Industries Limited (Vectus Group), a water storage and piping solutions provider company, has roped in Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors. 
The brand has already launched its first marketing campaign ‘Vectus- India ki waterline’ with the actors on all media formats including print, electronic and digital media aggressively.
Commenting on this announcement, the Managing Directors of Vectus Group, Ashish Baheti and Atul Ladha said, “We are delighted to have the most popular Bollywood star couple Saif and Kareena onboard as our brand ambassadors. It’s the first time Vectus has been associated with any celebrity couple for brand promotion and it’s rare to see a perfect match between the brand and the brand ambassadors, who share the same attributes of class and sophistication. Obviously it’s a winning association that will take brand Vectus to a higher level of popularity and growth.”
Adding to it, they shared that this association and the campaign altogether has been responded to very well by the channel partners and customers, who have been equally proud to be associated with the Vectus Group.

