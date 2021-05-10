UTI Mutual Fund's film shows how mothers imparted ouf first lessons in investment

UTI Mutual Fund (UTIMF) has rolled out a brand film for Mother's Day centred on the good habits moms have inculcated in us since childhood. Developed by Hotstuff, the film pays tribute to small pieces of advice, instilled by Mothers in their children which help them become better investors and eventually better human beings in life.

Speaking about the film, CEO, Hotstuff Media Group, Arun Fernandes said, "We have always believed that women and especially mothers make great investment mentors. It's time we acknowledge their true potential of being excellent financial planners as well." Through the scenes, the film brings back the memories that show a bond between a mother and her child, through daily activities — right from waking up to her encouraging him to take those first steps in life. Efficiently connecting these habits with the basic principles of investment — Start Early, Stay Focused, Being an Informed Investor and to Remain Invested — the film shows how unknowingly we become responsible and eventually invest our hard-earned money responsibly.

The story is a colourful example of investor education done right as it plays out key principles of investing through an indie-folk song that is bound to win hearts. The film itself is another project powering hotstuff's core belief of promoting the wealth of women advisors and women as financial planners.

Timed to be released on “Mother’s Day”, UTI Mutual Fund is all set to amplify it across all its social media assets and also on its investor education platform. We are hopeful that the song and film will appeal to investors across India, with its simple but sweet message and most importantly strike a chord with everyone who truly credits their success to their mother's advice.

