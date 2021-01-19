Unluclass partners with Ruskin Bond to offer insights and techniques on story building

Vipul Agrawal, Co-founder, Unlu, shares that the art of writing is one thing that everyone wants to excel at and who else than Ruskin Sir himself can be a better mentor for this

Just after the grand launch with Johny Lever as its first mentor, Unluclass is happy to announce its exclusive partnership with one of the most loved authors in the country, Ruskin Bond.

Known as the icon for Indian writers and children alike, Ruskin Bond’s Unluclass will offer immense insights and techniques on story building, writing which is a boon for all aspiring writers.

“We are elated to welcome Ruskin Bond on Unluclass. As a child, almost all of us have grown reading his work and now to find his Unluclass is no less than dream come true for several people, including me. It really doesn’t matter which field one belongs to but the art of writing is one thing that everyone wants to excel at and who else than Ruskin Sir himself can be a better mentor for this,” shares Vipul Agrawal, co-founder Unlu.

He adds, “We are thrilled with the initial response of Unluclass. The recent announcements have led to pre-registrations of almost 10k+ users.”

“I am pleased to be a part of Unlu. My Unluclass will be both helpful in learning and full of entertainment for everyone. I feel this class is equally important for children as well as budding writers who could benefit from my experience on the art of weaving words to hook the readers,” says one of India’s most adored writers, Ruskin Bond.

Founded by Vipul Agrawal, Himanshu Periwal, Akshay Pruthi and Anurag Dalia, Unlu has been growing its foothold within the Indian audience for offering B2C and B2B services through celebrity engagements.

The brand has announced to launch one celebrity Unluclass every week, taught by world-renowned instructors in various fields like comedy, music, writing, design, photography, fashion, film and TV, sports, entrepreneurship, lifestyle and much more which an introductory offer that slashes the price starting at just Rs 499.

“We have been witnessing continuous growth in Unlu and are very happy on how the Indian audience has accepted us and the brand penetration within Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Through Unluclass we wish to provide learning and Entertainment combined together to everyone at the comfort of their place,” shares Unlu Co-founder, Himanshu Periwal.

He adds: “Padma Shree & Padma Bhushan awardee for his contribution in children’s literature, Ruskin Bond who is an inspiration for many is the choice for aspiring individuals who want to be great versatile writers. We hope the idea of Learning and Entertainment is liked by our audience”

