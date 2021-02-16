Tupperware celebrates 25 yrs in India with ‘Choose Good Every Day’ campaign

When we think of homes and kitchens, a brand which cannot be missed is Tupperware. Despite being an international brand, headquartered out of Orlando, US, this name has become synonymous with millions of Indian kitchens over the past 25 years. Widely acclaimed for its high quality and innovative designs, Tupperware products are imbued with personal family stories as they have been weaved into the fabric of people’s daily life for generations. To continue this legacy and inspire people across age-groups and geographies, Tupperware today announced its new campaign - Choose Good Every Day.

The new campaign entails Tupperware’s brand manifesto which is a reinforcement of qualities of trust and goodness and aims to nurture a better future for families, communities and the planet every day. Tupperware continues to design products that are durable, high-quality, offer life-time warranties and are made to keep food fresher, longer and to be reused for years to come. From the start, these designs have been rooted in sustainability – from Earl S. Tupper's signature seal that was uniquely designed to lock in freshness, to today's modern Eco Water Bottle and Trendy Cups, which replace single-use plastics. In addition, Tupperware Brands also received the issuance of a U.S. patent for PONDS (Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System) a unique device designed to grow vegetables in low earth orbit with minimal maintenance which allows the company to use this knowledge to enable consumers around the world to reduce their impact of single-use plastic and food waste through the use of its environmentally responsible products. The newly launched campaign ‘Choose Good’ is a reinforcement of what Tupperware has stood for in the past 25 years.

Since its inception in India, Tupperware has been manufacturing in India way before the ‘Make in India’ term was coined. The brand has also turned millions of Indian women into financially independent entrepreneurs. Over the last 25 years, the brand has invested in igniting global communities, especially women, to realize their best selves through opportunity, enrichment, celebration, and above all else, uplifting relationships.

To build a better connection with customers, strengthen its presence amongst the youth and leave a greater impact on the consumers, Tupperware will increase its focus on digitally and socially driven promotions. In 2020, Tupperware collaborated with budding chefs and influencers to harness that goodness and innovation of the brand across the country. The company, in the past 25 years, has reached various milestones.

Through its innovative and future-oriented approach, Tupperware has empowered more than 1.5 million women across India.

Multi-channel approach - Traditionally a direct selling brand, Tupperware embraced a multi-channel sales approach post Covid-19 including Social Selling and became the first direct selling brand to introduce Social Selling to its DS eco system. The brand has ventured into outlets, webstore and across marketplaces

Smart Sellers, Retail at Home is a new business model to further empower these women in order to support them in these tough time. We have created a new channel which is a hybrid of Direct Selling & Outlet channel and Smart Sellers can retail from the comfort of their home.

In terms of geographies, Tupperware today has 80 physical outlets in 51 cities across the length and breadth of the country

Going beyond the kitchen - Tupperware has been able to see growth in its wide range of kitchenware solutions across prepping, cooking, serving and storage range.

Direct selling continues to be the core business channel while the brand continues to expand across newer channels

While the seeds of its expansion were sown in 2020, in this year Tupperware will take the new channels to greater heights along with entering into steel, glass, porcelain and melamine. Post the Covid-19 outbreak, Tupperware has increased focus on in-house dining via its range of cookware & serve-ware products. The brand has seen a positive turn in the kitchenware category and increase in the Dry Storage conservation range as well. The trend is expected to continue well in 2021. Tupperware will also focus more on investing in technology-oriented solutions and focus on the core direct selling business.

“Customer trust has always been our core focus. In 2021, we wish to go beyond to build this trust further and nurture goodness of our products across all towns and cities of India to make lives easier and better. Tupperware has been at the heart of human relations since it came into existence and today, with our continued focus on innovation and sustainability, we want to empower the consumer in making the right decision and in choosing good every single day. We aim to promote conscious consumerism and encourage healthy living for all,” said Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India.

“2021 is going to be a critical year for us because of the changing environment. In the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, we introduced various new products and new sales channels like physical stores, social selling, e-commerce and kiosk models. So we foresee taking these new innovations to glorious heights via our best-in-class products and go beyond offering just kitchen experiences to our customers,” he added.

