Trends that will define Marketing in 2022

In their attempt in leaving no stone unturned to reach out to their B2B and B2C audiences in the digital world with an engaging content, marketers are increasingly inclining toward automation and AI-based solutions to address challenges. Besides, they are making every endeavour of creating a value-driven omnichannel experience for their customers and prospects.

Sandeep Juneja, VP, Sales & Marketing, DHL

As we pave the way for 2022, digital and virtual mediums will continue to be instrumental in connecting brands to people. High concentration of young adults in the Indian market is a key causative factor for growth of OTT content as well as social media platforms like Clubhouse. This burgeoning trend will be especially relevant regionally — wherein content in vernacular languages will go a long way in building a deeper connect between brands and audiences in tier-II and tier-III markets.

Jasrita Dhir, Deputy Director - Brand & Communications at The Max Group

With the virus adapting quicker than humans to the new-world order, digital adoption will further surge. Conversely, increased screen times are going to send many consumers on digital detox periods, thereby mandating brands to find alternate non-digital routes to engage with their consumers.

Kapil Kohli, President, Retail, Usha International

While online will continue to grow, offline storefronts will continue to play a very important part, too, and brands that adopt an omnichannel approach will obtain optimal results across demographics and geographies in the coming year.

Rishi Kajaria, MD Kajaria Bathware Pvt Ltd, JMD of Kajaria Ceramics Limited

We will see a greater emphasis on highly personalized one-to-one advertising, mobile advertising with in-app and in-game ads, video advertising, video-embedded display banners, native advertising, accelerated automation, programmatic advertising, and even cookieless advertising, among other things

Raunika Malhotra - President – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha

For 2022, I foresee stakeholder marketing becoming increasingly pertinent. Working toward creating value for all stakeholders that include customers, employees, vendors, communities, natural capital, cities, etc. is going to be pivotal. Moreover, with the pandemic outbreak, people have become more conscious of the community around them and the environment at large, and thus, they are looking to engage with brands that share values of doing good for community at large.

Varun Ganjoo, Co-Founder & Marketing Director, Baazi Games

2021 has been a year of revelation for all, and there has been a continuous shift in the traditional ways of marketing and advertising products and brands. Keeping in line with the same, I strongly believe 2022 will see a spike in influencer marketing and OTT advertising platforms. Today, one can reach out to their core audience via video ads at comparatively lower CPMs. I believe 2022 will be interesting for the overall gaming industry, which is already booming, and will make good use of these channels.

Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India

I believe, AI and Machine Learning will be central to brands. It is going to be the era of personalisation and virtual experiences. Large enterprises are scaling their AdTech and MarTech investments. Similarly, customer privacy is the most important topic in the online space. It is important that brands respect privacy and customer data and use it judiciously. Any communication brand that uses data should be useful to the customer, and should never invade privacy or come across as unpleasant or overburdening. Also, influencer marketing will evolve from a trend to a common marketing tactic in the coming years. Influencers are often masters of the platforms they use and the field or topic they talk about. They already have an audience that is involved, interested in their content, and influenced by the data they provide.

Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing at Bikano

While technologies such as AI and data-driven marketing continue to grow, there’s a desire to make marketing more humane again. The marketing trends that will dominate in the next 12 months will include Customer Experience, Content Visualization and Employee Engagement. Experiential marketing campaigns could make a comeback, and enable audiences to step into an immersive experience that is often in a physical place or via an AR/VR platform. Also, companies will try to be more socially responsible as customers are more likely to support brands that demonstrate their care for all customers, employees, and shared causes.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)