toothsi onboards Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors

The star power couple will work with the brand to build a connect with users across all key markets

toothsi has signed on Anushka and Virat as brand ambassadors to promote and encourage the adoption of new-age teeth straightening clear aligners. The star power couple will work with the brand to build a connect with users across all key markets.

“In a country where teeth misalignment and smile issues are not taken too seriously, toothsi has taken on itself to spotlight these issues. Anushka and Virat have always been strong advocates of health and confidence which resonates with toothsi’s mission,” the comoany said.

“The talented duo Virat and Anushka personify youth and confidence with which our target audience can easily identify. Daring and fiercely talented Anushka and Virat, with their gorgeous smiles and bold, spirited personality are the perfect fit for our brand. We believe together, we can take the brand to the next level and create awareness about new-age teeth straightening solutions,” said Dr Arpi Mehta Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), toothsi.

Anushka Sharma said, “We teamed up with toothsi as it offers a simple yet accessible solution for people who are looking to transform their smiles.”

Virat Kohli added, “To me, trust and reliability are crucial for success not only in the game of cricket but in all aspects of my life. toothsi too has proven to be a dependable brand for people looking for smile makeovers and we are delighted to join the brand and partner with them in their wonderful mission to enable affordable smile makeovers for everyone.”

Along with the onboarding of Anushka and Virat as brand ambassadors, the company has also announced the merging of toothsi and skinnsi brands to launch makeO

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)