Tips inks global deal with Facebook

Tips music signs another global deal with Facebook to license its music for videos and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.



With the move, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to add Tips’s music catalogue to their posts and stories. It will allow users to choose among many songs from their favourite artists like Atif Aslam, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan to name a few, and add them to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content.



Kumar Taurani says “We are happy to collaborate with Facebook on this deal, millions of Facebook and Instagram users across the World will now be able to add Tips’s music to their stories and videos for them to create and share; and this on the eve of Varun Dhawan’s and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 music release is cherry on the cake. We hope Tips’s music helps the users to express themselves, make their content premium and make some beautiful memories”.



Manish Chopra, Director & Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said “We are committed to building an ecosystem that enables music video experiences, as it spurs connection and expression on Facebook and Instagram. We continue to grow our music library and this partnership with TIPS Music strengthens our music offering by bringing the very best of the 90s. Together, the popularity of songs in their catalogue and new features from us like Reels, presents an exciting opportunity for creators, and we're glad to be partnering with them for it."