TILT roped in as Agency on Record for Licious

Delightful Gourmet Private Limited has appointed Mumbai based Brand & Communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions as their strategic, creative and digital “Agency on Record” for its brand, Licious.

Says, Simeran Bhasin, Vice President – Brands and New Ventures at Licious, “Licious is at a critical juncture of the growth journey. It is imperative for us to collaborate with the right partners who are not just experts in the field but also mirrors the brand credo. The TILT team has an intuitive feel & passion for meat; one that matched Licious’s own. It was based on this synergy that Licious first chose to work with them on the now current ‘Nakhra’ campaign. Our fantastic experience of working with the team through this project made it a no-brainer for us to explore, evaluate and finally close out a full scope AOR relationship covering brand&communication strategy and solutioning across platforms, formats and media”

Rajiv Chatterjee, Chief Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “This is a brand and team which is passionate about wanting to change the way Indians purchase and consume meat and seafood. The amount of work that has gone in over the last 5 years in the areas of quality and fulfilment is truly exemplary. And despite that, we believe that this journey has only begun. We are convinced in Licious’ rightful ambition to continue to lead and grow this category, as also in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our competencies in data-led insighting, culture understanding, impactful storytelling and digital marketing & amplification”

Paul Dueman, Chief Strategy Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, adds “We have already partnered with Licious in our ‘Nakhra’ campaign, and that process itself has been very enriching for us. We have only started to scratch the surface in this highly cohortized category, and we are extremely excited to partner with this passionate bunch in successfully changing each cohort’s purchase behaviour and make Licious a household name for years to follow”

