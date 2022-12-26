The revised definition of marketing, the 4Ps & more
The American Marketing Association has come up with their definitions of marketing and marketing research based upon certain findings approved by a panel of active researchers
Marketing research is the function that links the consumer, customer, and public to the marketer through information—information used to identify and define opportunities and problems; generate, refine, and evaluate actions; monitor performance; and improve understanding of it as a process. It specifies the information required to address these issues, designs the method for collecting information, manages and implements the data collection process, analyses the results, and communicates the findings and their implications.
Definition of Brand
A brand is a name, term, design, symbol, or any other feature that identifies one seller’s goods or service as distinct from those of other sellers.
ISO brand standards add that a brand “is an intangible asset” that is intended to create “distinctive images and associations in the minds of stakeholders, thereby generating economic benefit/values.”
TYPES OF MARKETING
Influencer Marketing
This focuses on leveraging individuals who have influence over potential buyers and orienting activities around these individuals to drive a brand message to the larger market.
With this, a brand inspires or compensates influencers (which can include celebrities, content creators, customer advocates, and employees) to get the word out on their behalf.
Relationship Marketing
According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), relationship marketing refers to strategies and tactics for segmenting consumers to build loyalty.
Relationship marketing leverages database marketing, behavioral advertising and analytics to target consumers precisely and create loyalty programs.
Viral Marketing
A phenomenon that facilitates and encourages people to pass along an advertising message.
Nicknamed “viral” because the number of people exposed to a message mimics the process of passing a virus or disease from one person to another.[1]
Green Marketing
Refers to the development and promotion of products that are presumed to be environmentally safe (i.e., designed to minimize negative effects on the physical environment or to improve its quality).
This term may also be used to describe efforts to produce, promote, package, and reclaim products in a manner that is sensitive or responsive to ecological concerns.
Keyword Marketing
Involves placing a message in front of users based on the specific keywords and phrases they are using to search. A key advantage of this method is that it gives marketers the ability to reach the right people with the right message at the right time. For many marketers, this method results in the placement of an ad when certain keywords are entered.
Note that in SEO, this term refers to achieving top placement in the search results themselves.
Guerilla Marketing
Describes an unconventional and creative strategy intended to get maximum results from minimal resources.
Outbound Marketing
In this, the marketer initiates contact with the customer through methods such as TV, radio and digital display advertising. It is often used to influence consumer awareness and preference for a brand.
Inbound Marketing
Inbound is when customers initiate contact with the marketer in response to various methods used to gain their attention. These methods include email, events, content and web design. One purpose of inbound, is to establish the business as a source for valuable information and solutions to problems, thereby fostering customer trust and loyalty.
Search Engine Optimization
Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of developing a marketing/technical plan to improve visibility within one or more search engines. Typically, this consists of two elements. On a technical side, SEO refers to ensuring that a website can be indexed properly by the major search engines and includes the use of the proper keywords, content, code, and links.
On the marketing side, SEO refers to the process of targeting specific keywords where the site should “win” in searches. This can be done by modifying a website to score well in the algorithms search engines use to determine rank, or by purchasing placement with individual keywords. Often, SEO programs are a blend of several elements and strategies. [2]
Note: When SEO is used to describe an individual, it stands for search engine optimizer.
Content Marketing
A technique of creating and distributing valuable, relevant and consistent content to attract and acquire a clearly defined audience—with the objective of driving profitable customer action.
According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), it involves various methods to tell the brand story. More and more marketers are evolving their advertising to content marketing/storytelling to create more stickiness and emotional bonding with the consumer.
The 4 Ps
Product: A product is defined as a bundle of attributes (features, functions, benefits, and uses) capable of exchange or use, usually a mix of tangible and intangible forms.
Thus a product may be an idea, a physical entity (goods), or a service, or any combination of the three. It exists for the purpose of exchange in the satisfaction of individual and organizational objectives.
While the term “products and services” is occasionally used, product is a term that encompasses both goods and services.
Price: Price is the formal ratio that indicates the quantity of money, goods, or services needed to acquire a given quantity of goods or services.
It is the amount a customer must pay to acquire a product.
Place (or Distribution): Distribution refers to the act of carrying products to consumers. It is also used to describe the extent of market coverage for a given product.
In the 4 Ps, distribution is represented by place or placement.
Promotion: Promotion includes tactics that encourage short-term purchase, influence trial and quantity of purchase, and are very measurable in volume, share and profit.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Emirates 'sleighs' it with Christmas video showing reindeer pulling an Airbus
The brain behind the viral CGI video is VFX and 3D artist Mostafa Eldiasty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
UAE-based airline company Emirates has been getting all the applause on social media for its latest Christmas video, which shows an Airbus A380 drawn by a group of reindeer. The CGI transformation of the aeroplane is reminiscent of Santa Claus' sleigh.
View this post on Instagram
The aircraft, complete with a Santa hat, is pulled up into the sky to the sound of ringing bells. The runway is lined with Christmas trees and other festive paraphernalia like stockings and Santa sacks.
The caption for the video read: “Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates."
The hyperrealistic video made netizens do a double take, with some wondering whether it was real. "I think it’s really cruel to have reindeer pull something so heavy. I can’t imagine this will go down well with animal welfare," read one comment.
The brain behind the viral CGI video is Mostafa Eldiasty, a creative director and VFX- 3D artist who runs the company 100pixels. The video has garnered close to a million likes on Instagram and 500k views on Twitter.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Christmas ads of 2022 that brought joy to the world
Brands tugged at heartstrings this year with TV spots that focused on human connections
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 7:56 AM | 4 min read
Christmas time is important for marketers since it's officially the season of buying gifts. But everything doesn't have to be about money right? A good Christmas campaign can stoke nostalgia and remind us of everything good and pure about the festival. It's clear why brands want in on some of those positive sentiments.
That's not all. With the right campaign by their side, brands can also forge and renew connections with their consumers in the spirit of the season.
As we inch closer to the festival, tis also the season to review the best Christmas ads of 2022!
Amazon
The 2022 Christmas ad by Amazon shows the lengths that someone can go to make a loved one smile. A father is perplexed by his daughter's love and fixation with a little snow globe. She takes it with her everywhere and even goes to bed with it.
The father then decides to surprise his daughter by creating a life-size replica of the snow globe inside a greenhouse, complete with artificial snow, snowman and a log cabin. J.R Jone's "You Hold Me Up" plays in the background.
Asda Stores Limited
The British supermarket chain Asda brought Will Ferrell in his Buddy the Elf avatar from the 2003 movie Elf, quite literally. Instead of using Ferrell himself for the scenes, the ad inserts footage from the 2003 movie to make it seem like a fresh film.
The ad shows Buddy applying for a job at Asda and fumbling his way through the day. At last, he secures the job after decorating the supermarket overnight. The ad was adjudged the best ad for November in the UK.
When asked what he thought about the ad, Ferrell said he thought it was well done and joked: "It kind of helped me finally get paid market value for when I shot Elf."
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola has always had a strong connection with Christmas and even more so with Santa Claus. This year, the brand has hit us right in the feels with a poignant Christmas ad that celebrates human connections.
The ad shows a man trying to follow a recipe for "Mama Christmas pie" from a worn-out old notebook. His mother stands by him at every step, giving him suggestions, hints and nudges. He plods his way through the recipe and painstakingly bakes it.
While the pie doesn't look pretty in the end, his mother beams at him with pride. In the end, we learn that the mom is just an apparition or a figment of the man's imagination. After serving the pie to his friends, he raises his Coke to a picture of his deceased mom. Words appear across the screen: "Christmas always finds its way."
Disney
Disney released the final installation of its three-part Christmas campaign "From our family to yours" which started in 2020. Like the other two, this film also focuses on the importance of relationships and family. The animated film follows the point of view of Nicole's daughter who is anxious about her mom's pregnancy.
In the middle of the Christmas season, Nicole gives birth and her daughter gives away her prized Mickey Mouse to her baby sister. In signature Disney style, the ad feels familiar and warm, just what one would expect from a Christmas ad.
McDonald's UK
A little boy makes a list of things he wants for Christmas. As he keeps adding pages to it, the list grows meters long, until one day the wind blows it away. His parents decide to cheer him up by taking him to Mcdonald's.
On their way back, his mother asks him what was there on his list anyway. As opens a part of the list that he managed to hold on to against the wind, it reveals the drawing of a family. He holds both his parents tightly next to him to imply that he has already got what he wanted for Christmas.
Pepsi
"Pilk" a drink made from mixing Pepsi with milk may sound atrocious, but the beverage is what catapulted this Pepsi ad to internet virality.
Pilk recipes have been doing their rounds on TikTok and Instagram for a while now. Instead of running away from the trend, Pepsi decided to run with it by featuring the drink in its Christmas ad.
Lindsay Lohan is seen sipping on this "dirty soda" in the new ad for the beverage and people haven't stopped talking about it ever since. Though there's nothing much happening in the ad, it's a welcome change from all the fuzzy, sentimental campaigns we get to see around the festive season.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Emily in Paris: Why fans think the Netflix show is one big ad for McDonald's
Netflix is no stranger to brand integration and viewers believe that the show is a vehicle to promote McDonald's French offering -- the McBaguette
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 23, 2022 2:30 PM | 4 min read
Emily In Paris, a popular web series by Netflix, is back with its new season much to the excitement of viewers who were looking forward to it. The show is centred on the eponymous protagonist Emily, an American moving to Paris to work at a marketing agency catering to luxury lifestyle brands.
Like the last two seasons, season three seems to be a hit among its fanbase. One of the main discussion points for fans this season is Mcdonald's and one of its regional offerings McBaguette woven into the storyline. This season, Emily is seen pitching for the popular food chain in promoting the McBaguette. It's hard to miss.
Jesus Christ, the 1st episode is just a big McDonald's advertisement, yikes #EmilyInParis— DelightfulFrenzy (@DelightfulF) December 22, 2022
McDonald’s really devoured this whole episode lol #EmilyInParis— Bianca (@bianca_karii) December 22, 2022
Did McDonald's help fund this season or something?? #EmilyinParis— ☃️Mitchell? (@AhsokaisRare) December 22, 2022
Jesus Christ, the 1st episode is just a big McDonald's advertisement, yikes #EmilyInParis— DelightfulFrenzy (@DelightfulF) December 22, 2022
It seems quite obvious that the fast food chain has partnered with Netflix on the new season and the first episode revolves around the brand trying to show how chic the restaurant chain is in France. By using the show as a vehicle, the fast food chain has been promoting the McBaguette and showcased itself as a legacy brand trying to adapt to the culture of France by making a product that will be liked by French consumers.
McDonald’s France launched the product in the year 2012 for a limited time however it kept on visiting the menu time by time for a limited edition. This year the brand integrated itself in Emily in Paris to promote the product in a seamless manner. Although the brand has not spoken about their partnership anywhere, viewers are quite sure it's a deliberate move to position itself as a chic, luxurious brand.
Even the depictions of the restaurant space in Paris are a far cry from the McDonald's we know. It is closer to a fine-dine space, which lends credence to the viewer's suspicions.
It's not the first time for Netflix, as the streaming giant has been actively integrating brands in various originals as well as new movies that are released only on the platform. With this, they have taken their brand integration game to the next level. Even Netflix India integrated brands into their content like Darlings, and the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Talking about why brands are taking the OTT route more than traditional advertising, Samit Sinha, Founder and Managing Partner at Alchemist Brand Consulting Pvt Ltd, OTT who said that OTT has created a paradigm shift for viewers and brands have followed them.
“Going to theatres is by and large an infrequent, even if regular, activity and involves leaving the house. Also, it is something that one hardly does alone; it is invariably with family or friends. Television, to some extent, supplemented cinema by entering the home of the viewers, but it is still a collective activity,” says Sinha.
“OTT created a paradigm shift. The screen has shrunk, but the advantages of viewing what one wants and when one wants are huge. Importantly, it is also a more solitary activity. Therefore, the number of occasions that the brand has to register an impression with consumers is much more than before. That is the biggest benefit that OTT platforms offer advertisers. Also, series and reality shows ensure greater continued engagement with viewers, unlike films, which are a one-off opportunity,” he added.
The new season of Emily in Paris is an experiment for Netflix’s ad business, as the platform has lost close to a million subscribers in the last quarter showing a substantial loss in the market cap. With this, the brand is trying to test how audiences are reacting to pre-rolled ads and mid-episode ads.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Godrej Group highlights the role of the Indian farmer in building a nation
The film is by Creativeland Asia for Kisan Diwas
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 25, 2022 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Not all superheroes wear capes and this is especially true in the case of the hardworking Indian farmer who toils day and night. To acknowledge and celebrate the importance of Indian farmers in feeding the country and nation-building, the Godrej Group, India’s leading conglomerate releases a brand-new film titled #BharatKaKisan on National Farmer’s Day, also popularly known as Kisan Diwas.
Conceptualized and executed by The Godrej Group’s Brand and Communication’s team along with Creativeland Asia, the film is based on the central theme of how a farmer’s relentless hard work and dedication brings food onto our plates, every day, through every season, every year. The film illustrates the need to recognize the importance of farmers in daily lives at an early age, as often this role goes unnoticed and is only valued later in lives.
In a fitting tribute to the Indian farmer, in the newly released brand film, Mr. Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited is seen narrating an insightful poem dedicated to the farmers, to his granddaughter Riya, both as a tribute and a salute to them. The film is an acknowledgement of the invaluable contribution of farmers and their lives, making them no less than any superhero.
Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said “At Godrej Agrovet, we have been committed to bettering the lives of those who nourish ours. Farmers are indeed the backbone of our great nation, and this film is a heartfelt tribute to the strength and effort of the men and women of Indian soil who work tirelessly to ensure that countless lives are fed. We salute their dedication and thank them from the depth of our hearts.”
Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman, Creativeland Asia, further added, “The film revolves around the fundamental and critical role played by the Indian farmer in our everyday lives. The film is an acknowledgement of the hard work and selfless nature of farmers and how young minds should be taught about the importance of farmers at an early age. Celebrating Kisan Diwas is as important as celebrating any other festival.”
The Godrej Group, has always strived to work directly with farmers by aiding them in harvesting better returns through knowledge, superior technologies, and processes. At Godrej Agrovet, the team has been innovating to improve farmer productivity, thereby helping them double their income and help feed our diverse nation since 1991.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aparshakti Khurana highlights the many perks of working with Shadowfax
The ads are a part of the brand's #DuniyaDektiRehJayegi campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:32 AM | 2 min read
Shadowfax Technologies has launched a new campaign featuring actor Aparshakti Khurana. With the compelling message – 'Kamyab Bano, Duniya Dekhti Reh Jayegi’, the leading logistics service provider company intends to overturn the social stigma around delivery jobs. The videos feature Aparshakti Khurana as the lead protagonist, who valiantly announces the perks of his job as a delivery partner.
The films intend to address the dilemma of young individuals hesitant to take up delivery jobs and create awareness amongst youth about the opportunities and growth in this space. With relatable characters in everyday situations, both ad films touch upon the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with emphasizing the functional benefits such as flexibility and the opportunity to earn extra. The strategic casting enables the portrayal of delivery partners as confident, self-aware, and dignified individuals.
They also highlight benefits such as earning up to Rs 35,000 every month along with other exciting benefits such as weekly payments and flexible working hours in a humorous and lighthearted approach.
The ad films #DuniyaDektiRehJayegi are now live on the social media handles of Shadowfax –YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin. The concept of these digital films has been developed and executed by Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Sparkt.
Pawan Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “Kamyab Bano Dunia Dekhati Reh Jayegi” is not just a campaign tagline for us but also our longstanding belief as a brand. We have seen our delivery partners transform their lifestyles and support their families better financially after starting their careers as delivery partners. Our boys & girls are far smarter and sharper than one can imagine. The campaign challenges the social stigma attached to the delivery jobs. The film emphasis on the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with the opportunity to earn well on own terms.”
Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "I am really proud to be part of this initiative of Shadowfax. I truly appreciate the role that the delivery partners play in our lives. The fact that they work extremely hard to make life convenient for us is commendable. I salute their spirit and applaud Shadowfax for their endeavor to give delivery partners the recognition that they truly deserve.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tinder embraces new experiences and connections in latest spot
The peppy ad is a part of the brand's latest 'You up?' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:33 AM | 3 min read
Tinder has released their latest brand campaign ‘You Up’, which celebrates the endless possibilities of moments and experiences on Tinder. It is a reflection of how dating has become more fluid and how young daters increasingly embrace their authentic selves on the Tinder app and IRL. For them ‘You Up?’ is about putting themselves out there and seeking the kind of connections they want, on their own terms.
Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with and what they are looking for. They are looking for open-mindedness and embracing casual - yet clearly defined - situationships as the default relationship status. In fact, according to Tinder’s Year in Swipe report there was a 49%* increase in Tinder members adding this relationship intention to their profiles. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas to the tune of a 90s hit, ‘You Up’ follows a young female singleton who is in charge and chooses a variety of first date experiences without worrying about the outcome - whether it’s a fun karaoke night, a long drive or just meeting someone over dinner. By putting herself out there and being open to possibilities, she is able to explore her individuality with endless new experiences that await at every turn with Tinder.
Speaking on the new ‘You Up’ campaign, Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Match Group India said, “At Tinder, you are in charge of your own dating journey. Members have always had the freedom to personalize their Tinder experience and make the platform what they need it to be - a gateway to exactly the kind of connections and experience they seek, at their pace. This new campaign is a celebration of dating as you want it to be, whether it is to find love or someone to vibe with, whatever you are up for.”
Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, "Tinder advertising has always felt like a small snapshot of where we are at - in terms of the way we see relationship and romance of course, but also in terms of how a girl taking control of her own narrative is perceived. And to me, this spot feels like an honest piece that captures where the youth’s head is right now. it is unapologetic, it is individualistic, and it takes a phrase that till now just had one connotation and adds multiple dimensions to it. All set to a killer track."
Whether they’re looking for new friends, someone to hang out with, or a long-term partner, Tinder members now have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match's intentions. Infact, 72% of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want. Last week, Tinder launched Relationship Goals globally, a new profile feature that lets Tinder members signal what they’re looking for. The feature will be launched in India in a few weeks.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radio City Super Singer Season 14 hits 4.55 lakh registrations
Kailash Kher will be mentoring the show's singers for the third consecutive year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 3:11 PM | 3 min read
Radio City has unveiled Season 14 of its pioneering property, "Radio City Super Singer" at the beginning of December 2022. Enthralling millions of Indians for a decade, Radio City Super Singer is known to provide one of the largest platforms for aspiring singers across the country. Radio City is recognized as the pioneer of the 'Singing Talent Hunt' in the radio industry, and it remains committed to its legacy with this year's slogan, ‘Agar Hai Music Se Pyaar, Toh Bano City ke Agle Singing Star.’ Season 14 of Radio City Super Singer has received a whopping 4.55 Lakh registrations across the country.
Padma Shri Kailash Kher is back to mentor the show's best singers for the third consecutive year. After 13 successful seasons of presenting singing talent across the country, Radio City Super Singer has augmented its digital presence in addition to on-air and on-ground activations in Season 14. Auditions commenced on the 6th of December and the voting lines were open from December 18 to December 20. The top five singers from each market have been shortlisted and the season’s finale is scheduled from December 21st to 23rd to announce the winner and runner-up from each city.
Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer of Radio City said, "This year marked the 14th season of our flagship property Radio City Super Singer which is the most sought-after singing talent hunt by a radio platform. We are stoked to announce that this year we have received an overwhelming response from budding singers and marked over 4.55 lakh registrations across the country. Through such pioneering initiatives, Radio City continues to showcase the city's best talent with creative methods reaching out to different cultures.”
Expressing excitement to associate with Radio City Super Singer, Padma Shri Kailash Kher said, "Radio City has been a cornerstone of my musical journey, and it’s a privilege to associate with the legacy of Radio City Super Singer as a mentor. The registration numbers showcase the authenticity of this initiative. I look forward to a phenomenal city-centric finale of Radio City Super Singer season 14 as scouting for the best singers with Radio City is a great triumph."
Over the past 13 seasons, Radio City Super Singer has served as a major hub for several singing superstars, and this successful property has won prestigious national and international accolades. The most promising aspect of this property is that it is the only singing talent hunt conducted at this scale across 39 cities, where every city gets its own Super Singer. Stay tuned as Radio City Super Singer is set to announce the winners from across the country and end the year 2022 on a musical note!
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube