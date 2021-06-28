The Pink Foundry awards media duties to OMD India

OMD India has bagged the local media mandate for The Pink Foundry, by Confira Lab’s and will be responsible for its launch, e-comm and digital. The agency's Gurgaon office will handle the mandate, focused on increasing visibility and reach of the brand through contemporary precision marketing and creative positioning.

Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD India said, “We have a wholesome appetite for new-age lifestyle brands like the Pink Foundry that are extremely refreshing to work with. They allow scope for more innovation and creativity. OMD India has an agile mindset and a digital-first vision and I am positive that we will be making some future-forward decisions together.”

The Pink Foundry is owned by Confira Labs - a Skin focused Start up that aims to turn the conversation on beauty with its focus on skin health, backed by a rich legacy of 23+ years of expertise in skin science. Niloni Shah, Co –Founder & Head of Innovation, the Pink Foundry expressed, “OMD India’s agility and passion for the market that we are trying to cater to, instantly resonated with us. With its proven expertise in digital and branding new-age companies, I am looking forward to establishing The Pink Foundry as a trusted skin care Brand, while bringing world class quality of products to the Indian consumer.

