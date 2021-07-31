The gold-winning campaigns of IDMA 2021

We visit some clutter-breaking entries from the event that rightfully went on to win big

The highly-anticipated 12th edition of e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2021 finally kicked off on July 29. The event saw honours being given away in the digital media space, specifically the internet, mobile, gaming, social media, and blogosphere ecosystems. Among the big winners at the event were Wavemaker India, Mondelez, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Madison Media, Aditya Birla Wellness, among others.

Wavemaker India won the honour of the Best Digital & Social Media Agency & Mobile Media Agency of the Year. Mondelez India bagged the Best Digital, Social Media & Mobile Media Advertiser of the Year title.

The IDMA Person of the Year title was awarded to Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, Phonepe.

Among the other gold winners were UltraTech, Madison Media, Wirality Media, BC Web Wise, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Wunderman Thompson-Bangalore, Ethinos Digital, InMobi Technology Services, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, White Rivers Media, Dentsu Advertising and Media Services India, Mediacom India, Omnicom Media Group, Team POP (Digitas + Leo Burnett), Artificial Reality, Zee Marathi, OMD India, Neil Patel Digital India, Kinnect, Aditya Birla Wellness, Kreativ Street, and Locobuzz.

While there were several great campaigns showcased, we chalk out some clutter-breaking gold-winning entries from the event that caught our attention:

Not just a Cadbury ad-Wavemaker India

The pandemic had a crippling effect on the Indian economy. While the big brands got back on track with their large marketing budgets, the neighbourhood stores did not have the same resources.​Wavemaker crafted a hyper-local personalised campaign on the back of evoking generosity, the core proposition of Cadbury Celebrations, releasing an ad featuring these businesses. Wavemaker provoked consumers that these stores were the backbone for our essentials before and during the pandemic. A little recognition would go a long way to help revive their businesses. Wavemaker showcased 7000+ stores across 34Mn consumers in two weeks, making it a truly generous ad.

Salaam Namaste- PepsiCo and Mindshare

COVID-19 lockdown in India was sudden, creating a shift in the way brands connected with their consumers. Pepsi needed a meaningful POV and remain true to the brand in the context of COVID-19; with a clear task of increasing penetration, and driving brand KPI scores on, TOM, Youth, and Taste. As we were slowly moving towards unlock 1.0, the campaign stressed on the importance of social distancing. Pepsi decided to be salient, not silent.

The cultural insight recognised "salaam" and "namaste" as an inherent part of the nation’s culture; the social insight recognised the importance of social distancing in the new world, and the consumer insight of people’s need to express themselves during the lockdown which led to an 18% increase in DAUs, and a 39% increase in time spent on TikTok. A unique mashup with a hook step was created as a #challenge. Salman Khan kick started the campaign & celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Remo D’souza, Riteish Deshmukh joined in; international cricket stars like David Warner, Yuzvendra Chahal and AB D'Villiers got on board too and all of them undertook the swag way of social distancing.

Covid Relief program-Locobuzz



To answer Covid SOS calls by people in distress, Locobuzz – a data analytics and customer experience management start-up – launched a Covid resource website by aggregating crowd-sourced leads. https://covid.locobuzz.com/ could be accessed from any handset.

Its AI-powered algorithms were engineered to assimilate and present crowd-sourced tweets and leads coming in through various sources and handles and covered the widest range of geographies and supplies across the country. It provided the latest confirmed leads for oxygen, beds, plasma, medicines and critical supplies for Covid patients. It also provided trends on the supply and demand of these resources which can help NGOs and governments see if the situation on the ground is changing for better or for worse.

The Covid Relief Project was Locobuzz's contribution to give the latest updates on Covid relief through their customer experience platform which synthesises technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics. The platforms collated relevant real-time data from Twitter presents them in a user- friendly format. This ensured that the gap between those looking for assistance and those who can supply it is bridged as the platform helped connected both individuals by providing them easy access to available helpline numbers in a centralised manner.

The Covid Relief platform was functional in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, Chennai, Nashik, Lucknow and more.

Netflix Matcher- Wavemaker India

As millions of Indians were stuck at home with no new TV content during the pandemic last year, Netflix wanted to showcase its content library and drive downloads of its app.

Rather than promote recent releases, Netflix wanted to recommend films and TV shows that matched viewers’ moods. Working with Wavemaker India, Bangalore, the streaming platform partnered with Spotify, Twitter and food delivery app Swiggy to deliver recommendations based on what users were listening to, what emojis they were using in their tweets, and what food they were ordering.

The Netflix MatchMaker campaign matched content with cuisine on Swiggy, with a ‘Weekend binge menu’ for eating while watching films, including things like ‘burgers for blockbusters’ and drinks for viewing breaks. An order of garlic butter chicken, for example, came with a recommendation to watch Indian comedy Ginny Weds Sunny.

Through an API integration with Spotify, people received Netflix recommendations linked to what they were listening to on the app. And on Twitter, Netflix asked users to tweet an emoji to @NetflixIndia using the hashtag #NetflixMatchMaker. The brand matched more than 862 emojis to Netflix titles, so each tweet was met with a recommendation. With the campaign, the Netflix app downloads increased by 7% and monthly active users were three times the norm. Netflix keyword searches doubled as the campaign generated 413 million impressions, 4.1 million engagements and 2.3 million clicks. Netflix provided 85,000 Twitter recommendations, had 500,000 views on Swiggy, and 200,000 participants on Spotify.

Baat Ghar ki-UltraTech

Home-Building is an emotional journey for every individual home builder. It is one’s identity, pride & badge of competence.

90% of people building a home are doing it for the first time. Also, this is the chance to build what they aspire but lack of complete knowledge and no reliable source of information leads to a huge gap between the way they want to build the house and what they know about building the house.

This is where UltraTech saw the potential to make a difference. With an objective to enhance the brand perception as an ‘expert home building companion’, the BaatGharKi campaign was launched.

The campaign was phased into different stages right from understanding the problems faced by the TG to connecting with our audience beyond internet connectivity.

On the shoulders of technology, the brand built a 360-degree integrated solution catering to different consumer queries on home building.

With this campaign, the brand not just reached out to countless home builders, but also established the brand UltraTech as ‘Wikipedia of the home-building journey. The significant spike in mind measures proves that the Baat did reach to every Ghar.

Shabd Truecaller- Wirality Media

It’s 2021, but that age-old problem named harassment still remains at large. In India alone, 1 woman falls victim to stalking every 55 minutes. Sadly, this problem isn’t addressed, not on prime time nor on any other avenue. Truecaller with its branded content film ‘Shabd’ reinforced its stand against harassment and stalking. The film urges women to take action.

The film is guided by a report that suggests that 8 out of 10 women in India receive harassment and nuisance calls every day. Truecaller's film showcased the story of a speech-impaired woman who proves one doesn't need a voice, but the will to speak up and take action.

Earlier in the year, the brand launched its mainline campaign talking about the issue of phone harassment women face. Abhinaya Anand, the film's main cast, also happens to be a speech impaired actor. The team involved in the execution of the film also conducted discussions with Anand in sign language. The film was shot in a single day and skips the voice over and music.

The film has been ideated and conceptualised by Wirality Media, and produced in collaboration with M.O.M. (Mortals On Mission) Content Studio.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)