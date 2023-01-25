The focus now is on building mental & physical availability: Ajay Dang
The President & Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group, spoke on the power of TV in sports at the e4m TV First conference
It's critical for any brand to understand who their customer is, what they want to achieve, and what the medium can do, said Ajay Dang, President, Head of Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group. He was speaking at the e4m TV First Conference on the ‘The Power of TV in Sports’.
Dang stated that the world has shifted away from a little salesmanship and selling a unique proposition to as many people as possible at the lowest possible cost.
He stated that consumers to whom brands are speaking are human beings, not just wallets, and that when dealing with humans, there are a few facts to be aware of regarding how they make decisions, as this is what brands are attempting to encourage from a business standpoint.
“A lot of these consumers use not very hardwired excel sheets analysis in terms of making decisions even the most complex decisions in life,” said Dang.
According to Dang, the current thinking focuses on two major components: building mental availability and building physical availability. Those are the two most important things to consider, rather than the USP, and the efficiency piece is something to consider.
“Most business leaders and marketers forget that you're always dealing with human beings and those are the people that you're trying to nudge. The biggest search engine that you have as consumers is your mind, tap the Google screen later.”
From a television standpoint, Dang believes three things stand out as strikingly different, which is supported by some numbers and science. The first thing is attention, the second is emotion, and the third is fame, and all of these things are extremely important in terms of increasing mental availability and building the prompt of brand and category when the consumer thinks of a specific problem.
"As attention rises, business results rise as well, with both top of the funnel and bottom of the funnel numbers rising. If you are trying to communicate with humans and build mental availability, attention matters quite a bit.”
According to Dang, in terms of building long-term brand building, we need to go to media, which is slightly more long-term and more attention driven. “The worry is that on digital less than 85 per cent brands don't cross that two- and a half-a-second threshold in terms of attention span, and therefore that's something that brands have to keep in mind from the objective that they have.”
He went on to say that brands have been enticed by FOMO, free eyeball staff, having something to talk about with our CFOs, and saying that we have instant measurement that comes our way, and as a result, I believe a lot of advertising has shifted towards short-termism.
“We have focused largely in terms of efficiency rather than effectiveness and harvesting rather than sowing and doing the long-term brand building.”
He further talked about big events like the IPL and said that while there are 22 men playing on the field, you've had almost 200 million people enjoying that same communal experience at the same time, which only a medium-like television can do and therefore television builds a huge amount of fame.
“These three principles - attention, emotion and fame - are embedded into the medium itself. While numbers might go up in terms of penetration or come down, I think because we are dealing with human beings and because we are dealing with a medium those principles remain the same. Therefore, for the right reason in terms of long-term brand building, there doesn't seem to be an equivalent comparison to television as of now.”
IPL streaming goes mainstream; digital viewership set to overtake TV
Industry heads say the disruptive strategy of free streaming the IPL on Jio Cinema will bring big gains in terms of viewership
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 1:23 PM | 5 min read
The countdown for the first major cricket offering of 2023, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun. Cricket fans are beyond excited for the biggest festival of cricket in India and the news of IPL being available for free on digital has brought in a big cheer amongst them.
India, with its massive population of internet users and a deep-seated passion for cricket, has become increasingly digital-first in its consumption of sports, especially cricket. Riding on the digital wave, this year's IPL is slated to record its biggest-ever innings on a digital platform. In a bid to unlock the true potential of IPL, Jio Cinema is all set to offer free streaming to every IPL viewer in the country across every device – mobile phones, Connected TVs, laptops, tabs etc., which is expected to result in more than 500 million people streaming IPL on their devices. With some very interesting offerings & technology interventions, JioCinema intends to change the game of sports viewing on digital platforms in the country.
While the digital story looks promising, the outlook looks a bit grim for the traditional medium of TVs. The decline of sports viewing on television has been a trend that has been observed globally, as more and more people turn to digital platforms for their entertainment needs. Additionally, the availability of high-speed internet and affordable smartphones, Smart TVs has only added to the viewership base of digital sports viewers.
In India, the decline in the number of Pay TV households & the reach and TVR for IPL is reflective of this trend. As per the recent FICCI report, the number of households with Pay TV are on a steady decline over the last three years. In 2020 there were 129 million households with Pay TV, which dropped to 125 million and 108 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
IPL TVR and reach on TV have also reported a consistent decline in the last few years. According to BARC, TVR for IPL has dropped from 6.2 in 2020 to 5 and 3.7 over the next two years in the M15+ AB IND U TG. Similarly, the reach of the series has dropped from 405 million to 360 million from 2020 to 2022 in the MF 2+ TG. While the traditional medium is reporting a steady decline, JioCinema’s game-changing intervention on digital may supercharge digital adoption in the country.
The never-before-seen massive scale of viewership outlook for live sports on a digital platform is a testament to the power of digital platforms in bringing live sports to the masses in India and is indicative of the direction in which sports viewing is heading towards in the country. The upcoming season of IPL promises to be a watershed moment in the digital landscape of the country. The high-quality streaming will be available to viewers at their convenience, anytime and anywhere, and it will be a perfect blend of technology and sports that will cater to India's cricket-loving audience.
Industry heads, too, endorse that the disruptive strategy of free streaming the IPL on Jio Cinema will bring big gains in terms of viewership helping unlock the true potential of the game.
Nilesh Malani, Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India Limited said that Jio Cinema offering free streaming service for IPL is a huge disruption. "Reliance and Jio are known for disruption. It is great for the consumer as they will get free content and will be able to watch their favourite game on a digital screen. From the advertisers stand point for us it would be better as well as when acquisition of customers is at a faster scale we believe the overall cost per contact will also go down," said Malani.
Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Universe said that the digital revolution has played a big role in the growth of IPL and with free viewing it will accelerate the growth of the game further. "The IPL has been adding new viewers every season and at about half a billion plus in India, it’s tempting to think it has hit some kind of a ceiling. But with the digital revolution being a big driver of this growth, at this stage of the IPL journey, the chance to view for free could accelerate this growth. Digital definitely has the potential to take the existing base of around 500-600 million and add in the next 200 Million viewers,” said Shanth.
Girish Hingorani, Senior GM and Head- Marketing, Ecommerce and Modern Trade at Blue Star Limited said that offering free streaming for IPL is a smart move on behalf of Jio Cinema. "This will bring people watching TV and digital on par. It will prove to be very effective, just like it was during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. This move will not only build a lot of traffic for digital viewing but could be a strong competitor for television," said Hingorani.
Sapna Sharma, Co-founder, and COO, Efficiacy Worldwide Pvt Ltd said, " IPL is one the most viewed event across the globe. Free streaming of IPL on Jio Cinema is a great strategy as it will bring an even bigger audience base to the app and will result in a very high viewership. This strategy will definitely disrupt digital viewership as it will enable the incremental base of customers to become the viewer of the event and will result in one of the highest reach any sports event has got on the digital landscape. In fact, the reach of connected TV with Jio Cinema is going to be higher than the HD TV reach for the sport."
Overall, the decline of sports viewing on television is a reflection of the changing media landscape, as digital platforms have become an increasingly important way for fans to consume sports content. IPL's free streaming on Jio Cinema is a move to reach every video viewer in the country and it looks to definitely take the ever-so-popular league to newer heights.
e4m TV First Conference & Prime Time Awards: Glimpses
Take a look at some special moments captured through the day
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 1:28 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media Group hosted the fifth edition of e4m TV First, an all-day conference that talks about the dynamic television industry at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 24. The conference was followed by the 9th edition of Prime-Time Awards where Madison Media bagged the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title and Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. took home the ‘Advertiser of the Year’ award.
Here are some glimpses of the day
2022 the 2nd year to cross Rs 10,000cr mark box office: GroupM iTV & Ormax Media report
F&B and consumer durables were the top 2 categories in in-cinema advertising
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 12:50 PM | 3 min read
GroupM India’s Interactive Television Pvt. Ltd (iTV) along with Ormax Media has unveiled the 2022 edition of ‘India Is Back…At the Theatres’ report. The report delves into the trends and insights that shape the Indian film industry, including box office collections across languages.
According to the report, 2022 was only Rs 300 crore behind 2019, which remains the best-grossing year at the Indian box office. Compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, Hindi cinema has lost 11 percentage points in share (44% to 33%), while Telugu cinema has been the biggest gainer, growing its share from 13% to 20% and 2022 has been Telugu cinema’s best-ever year till date, along with being the first year in which Telugu cinema has crossed the 2,000 Cr mark.
The report also stated that the four South languages i.e., Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinemas in 2022 have surpassed their 2019 collections, with Kannada and Telugu showing the highest percentage growth of 55% and 53% respectively. Hindi and Hollywood movies underperformed in 2022 as compared to 2019, with the latter being impacted by a weaker flow of the film in the first half of the year. Additionally, 32% of Hindi box office came from dubbed versions of South films like K.G.F: Chapter 2, RRR, Kantara, etc.
K.G.F: Chapter 2, RRR, and Avatar: The Way of Water emerged as the top-performing movies at the box office, whereas Brahmāstra was the top Hindi language movie. Avatar: The Way Of Water became the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, contributing a staggering 38% to the Hollywood box office in India in 2022. Malayalam cinema showed minimal growth over 2019, finishing at the same level as that year, just above 600 Cr. After a few years of struggle at the box office, Marathi cinema had a very good year, crossing 250 Cr for the first time ever.
In terms of in-cinema advertising, the second half of the year saw an 18% increase in the number of brands advertising as compared to the same period in 2019. F&B and Consumer Durables were the top 2 categories in cinema advertising in 2022 as compared to Clothing and Telecom/Internet Service Providers in 2019.
Ajay Mehta, Founder and MD, Interactive Television (iTV) and MD, Kinetic India said, "Despite theatres being closed in many parts of India in early 2022, the year's box office collections were only 300 Cr behind the best-grossing year of 2019. The return of audiences to cinemas, the strength of regional industries makes us optimistic that in 2023, we will see even more brands advertising in cinemas and theatres."
Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media, said, “When theatres were closed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and OTT platforms witnessed a steep growth in consumption, many observers were quick to write the obituary of the theatrical medium. In 2022, Indian audiences have shown that the cinemas are here to stay, and this report is a validation of that. With the release of ‘Pathaan’ this week, 2023 is off to a great start too, auguring well for a medium that was impacted the most by the pandemic, but has managed to bounce back in no time at all.”
Policybazaar named ‘Advertiser of the Year’ at e4m Prime Time Awards
The insurance company won 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze metals for its impressive content marketing campaigns across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd took home the ‘Advertiser of the Year’ award at the ninth edition of the e4m Prime Time Awards (PTA) on Tuesday, January 24. The company also won 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze metal for its impactful and powerful marketing campaigns.
Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. won the Best Television Advertisement award for ‘Paap’ campaign. Coming to the medal tally, the insurance company won golds for its ‘Paap’ campaign under the ‘Banking, Financial Services and Insurance’ category and also in the ‘Best Integrated TV Campaign’ (Use of two or more mediums along with TV category. Policybazaar was also awarded gold for its Mr. Policybazaar campaign under ‘Best Use of TV to Launch/Re-Launch Product/Service’ category.
The company took home silver metals for its ‘Paap’ campaign under the ‘Best Use of Influencers/ Celebrities on TV’ category. Coming to the bronze tally, Policybazaar won one metal for its Mr. Policybazaar campaign under ‘Best Use of TV to Create Brand Awareness’ category.
The Prime Time Awards, founded in 2014, is one of the leading platforms to acknowledge creative excellence for television commercials. The awards celebrate the power of an advertising or marketing campaign and recognise the expertise that goes behind curating them.
'Traditional marketing through TV ads will prevail, the strategy is way more effective'
Gaurav Chanana, Founder & Producer, Lucifer Circus, takes us through the production house's four-year journey, his views on the ad film industry and the campaigns that are close to his heart
By Anjana Naskar | Jan 25, 2023 8:40 AM | 6 min read
Gaurav Chanana founded the Mumbai-based production house Lucifer Circus four years ago, in his own words, out of "joblessness." Since then, the production house has worked with some of the biggest brands and the best agencies in the country and brought home many awards and accolades. Lucifer Circus is also behind some of the most memorable campaigns from recent times. In a freewheeling chat, Chanana takes us through the company's journey and talks about his most successful ad campaigns.
Q] What interests you about filmmaking?
I started my acting career with ads, and then I did TV soaps, and later films. So, I was always interested in the craft of filmmaking. The most difficult part, apart from telling the story in 30 seconds, is that there are so many stakeholders involved. There are a lot of people trying to achieve one goal, to communicate a thought that has to be clear, interesting, and entertaining. To do it all in 30 seconds is quite challenging, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s exciting to be in advertising, to sell a product, to create a story around it. One of the most difficult jobs is to make somebody spend money because a lot of people don’t want to do that. Through our stories, we make consumers go to the market to check out that product or service.
Q] How was Lucifer Circus born and what has its journey been like over the years?
It was born four years ago out of unemployment and joblessness. I did a film with Preity Zinta, which unfortunately didn’t do well. After that I didn’t want to do the kind of jobs that I was offered. So, I tried different things but they did not work. I wanted to produce a film or maybe a TV show, but finally I ended up producing an ad, and it worked, it gave me confidence. God was kind, and I think Lucifer Circus chose me. We are a content house, and are getting into long format, we could be starting Lucifer Music soon. But advertising is the mainstay for us. These past four years we’ve worked with the biggest relevant brands in this country. We are registered vendors with most of the brands, and work with the best agencies, such as Ogilvy. We have won many awards, have our in-house directors, and are getting two more international in-house directors. So, it has been extremely good by God’s grace.
Q] According to you, how has the ad film industry evolved over the years?
It has been changing lately, like everything else. The first change happened after GST and demonetization. The budgets became really small. Then it was moving towards Digital, but due to COVID budgets were cut further. Digital became more important, and now influencer marketing is becoming a mainstay. A lot of money has been spent on influencer marketing. Instead of just making an ad, people make a video, put it out there, and ask influencers to post it. So that they’re just directly talking to customers through influencers and not using a TV or even YouTube. Infact it can be done through Instagram. However, I also feel that traditional marketing, through TV advertising will finally prevail because the strategy there is way more effective.
Q] What hurdles did you have to face while starting your production house?
The biggest difficulty in advertising is getting a job, because irrespective of whether it costs 30 lakh or 3 crores, for a brand it’s an important piece of communication. For an agency, one bad film can mess up a relationship between a production house, and agency clients, and for brands with their customers. So, it hinges on trust, as you’re handling somebody’s baby. So, the challenge was to build that trust initially, but we were very lucky that we started working with the best of the agencies right from the very start, and did well. For brands, it was translating into numbers, for agencies, it was translating into good work and awards. So, it worked well for everyone, including us. But the most difficult part initially was not having an advertising background as I was an actor, not an advertising person. So, it was difficult to convince people as there are so many stakeholders involved.
Q] Out of your many award-winning ads, which one is closest to your heart, and why?
Amazon Karigar is very close to my heart because it was an impossible task. Everybody said that nobody can do it, but we did it. We won the national award for it. I had a great team and a lot of support from the agency. The client was Amazon, the agency was Ogilvy, and we had very little time to complete it on a large scale. It had to come out on January 26, Republic Day, something that you can’t change. The film was CGI-heavy, shot by Ravi Varman, and we worked with a miniature artist who had worked in Bahubali. Also, Gulzar Sahab wrote and narrated the voiceover. So that’s something very dear to me.
Q] Tell us about the ‘swayam campaign’. How did you pull it off?
Sujoy from the creative agency called me and said that there is one small film that has to be made but there was no money for it. I said, let’s make it. He sent me the script and it was fantastic. We went to Kerala to shoot it and had to create a lot of things. We got really good actors, it received many awards. Many well-known people like Anand Mahindra, Ajay Devgan, and Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about it. It was directed by Deepak Thomas, our in-house director.
Q] Tell us a little bit about the Britannia Nutri Choice campaign, and your Swiggy ad?
It’s a crazy ad. It was fantastic of Talented to sell the idea to Britannia in the first place. I don’t think any other person would’ve bought it. They came to us and we were wondering how to create that feeling of everything, the herbs and spices talking. How to make it entertaining while keeping the communication clear. So, that was quite amazing.
The Swiggy one has been well received. We shot it with Ammy Virk, and it did really well for us. In the industry too people really talked about it. So hopefully we will win something for it in the coming year. I am hoping that this will do what our ICICI ad did last year.
Q] What is the next big thing for Lucifer Circus?
We’ve just started. The idea is to create a lot of content and do some great work in terms of content and music. So, we want to be a content house, which produces content across the globe from India. As of now, we are just concentrating on entertainment. So, music, CG and content, we will make these three offerings available by Lucifer Circus one by one.
In a complex world, simplicity wins: Anuj Poddar, Bajaj Electricals
The MD and CEO of Bajaj Electricals engaged in a fireside chat with Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW BusinessWorld, and Founder, e4m, at the e4m TV First conference
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 8:46 AM | 7 min read
The e4m TV First conference, presented by Times Network, held in Mumbai on January 24, saw the gathering of industry luminaries to discuss how the future is digital but the power of the big screen is undeniable as TV remains a foundational means of reaching out to the widest audiences in the most efficient way.
The fireside chat between Anuj Poddar, MD and CEO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW BusinessWorld, and Founder, exchange4media, was a keystone of the event and indeed flagged off the day’s sessions.
Noting he always liked to differentiate the short term from the long term and the tactical from the strategic, Poddar said, "We are in a tough situation and it's not an easy economy, and consumer sentiment has been difficult for a few quarters and might continue to be so for the next two quarters. And when you’re in the brand business, you can’t afford to lose sight of the strategic goals. You have a relationship with the consumer and that relationship can’t be confined only to the time of purchasing, it has to be sustained throughout between the brand and the consumer.”
This means base-level advertising, communication and brand messaging have to continue. “That said, you’ll vary the budget, tactically tweak your plans. Your sales conversion may not be as high, so you’ll need to change tactics, but I think as a brand manager and brand owner, you won’t really change your long-term strategy in consumer relationships because of a soft market,” elaborated Poddar.
Batra mentioned how during Covid, Amul had upped its advertising across media, the lion’s share of that going into TV, and asked if Poddar believed this was a good strategy during a softening market, with an aim of getting a larger market share.
Quipping that he’s always a contrarian, Poddar said he believed that it was best to stay silent when everyone was shouting and speak when the room was quiet. “During such times, when the market was slow and inventory was going empty during Covid, you were getting the best deals, the lowest spot rates, and there was no clutter in advertising. So while you might shift tactics because of lower budgets, and not launch new campaigns or specific messaging, you would still focus on maintaining that relationship with your customers, and if you were getting a good deal, why wouldn’t you take it?”
On being asked by Batra about his brand’s plans for the summer season, as winter faded, and given that there were now products for practically every festival and every season, Poddar said, “We are a multiple-product brand. Of course, we have seasonal products, like heating appliances for winter, and cooling appliances for summer. So, of course, we want good summers and good winters as more products are bought. Summer is a key season for us as two of our biggest categories are fans and room coolers. We plan much in advance and we have specific campaigns in place for specific categories. We have to make a noise at this time and across all media.”
“When it comes to IPL, I call it an Excel decision, because it takes the burden of media planning and everything goes according to the numbers, and decisions are made rationally based on the figures on Excel. We will have the appropriate conversations with the appropriate channels at the appropriate time,” he added.
Answering Batra on how conversations with his brand managers, partner agencies, and other stakeholders in the media side of affairs are, Poddar noted that the world has become more complex, not just geopolitically and economically, but the market and consumer sentiments as well. “Media buying and vying for attention in all the noise have become more complex. And according to me, in a complex world, simplicity wins. If you can distance yourself from so much complexity and see all the data that is coming in from all these factors, that’s the way I make decisions. Because if you go deep into all the complexity, it’s going to get all muddled. Ask yourself a simple question, in this context as a marketer or advertiser. ‘What are you trying to do?’ You are trying to get the right message across to the right audience and you are trying to buy media in the most efficient way as to where to get the business,” he said.
Batra went on to note that for a certain segment of the audience, almost all purchase decisions were done via Connected TV and asked Poddar on his opinion on the emerging market and how brands could best utilize it.
Poddar said that for now, conventional TV still had the biggest audience reach with 210 million households and 800 million plus viewers. “If you break that down in numbers, you’re not buying 210 million households, you’re buying services on a particular channel and reaching out to 20 million every week on any of the popular GECs. That being said, Connected TV is a reality, and increasingly there are mutually exclusive audiences, including in this room, who probably never switch on a conventional TV, and we can’t ignore them. So, while we spend the bulk of our budget on conventional TV, we do what I call a top-up and reach out to people on Connected TV or through other means, something we’ve been doing for the past two months.”
The two went on to discuss the slackening of the last festive period, with lower-than-expected sales due to economic worries, supply chain woes and resultant price inflation, with Poddar saying it was again a question of differentiating between short-term and long-term and between marketing and selling. “Our brand wasn’t built during the festive period, our products are sold during it. As a consumer durables brand, a lot of our purchases happen during that time, but that is not the time to build on the brand but have a focused message on selling,” he said.
On the growing presence of D2C brands in the market, some of which as Batra pointed out were doing really well, Poddar opined, “Bajaj was one of the earlier movers to e-commerce and direct selling. Today, around 12-13% of our total sales come from that channel, which adds up to a few hundred crores. So even though it's a small percentage of our sales, the sum is often as much as or more than what is earned by pure D2C brands. It remains a very high-focus channel for us. It's a two-way channel for us because you get direct feedback and response on not just what consumers are buying or not buying but also on what they're saying in terms of reviews, etc. So your ability to engage is much better. That said, scale in India will not be achieved through D2C.”
Asked to sum up the conversation with three trends (not predictions) that he saw coming up in the market as a whole, Poddar said, “Firstly, the world will keep getting more complex (consumers will have more choices, reaching out to them will keep getting tougher, and competition will keep increasing), so keep it simple and stick to the basics. Secondly, it's going to be tougher and tougher to make money because of increasing challenges from the economy to climate change, so there is a need for agility, speed and frugality. Just look at the start-up ecosystem right now and the burnout happening there because of the over-hype. And thirdly, we are finding it tougher to get good talent and then retain it. On the flip side, the job market is going to keep shrinking. There is going to be a fundamental misfit between finding good people and all good people finding the right job for themselves.”
Ranveer Singh brings streetwear mentality to elite fashion in adidas Originals campaign
The star headlines the brand's latest Spring/Summer 2023 campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 4:29 PM | 2 min read
Actor Ranveer Singh has headlined adidas Original's latest Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. The new collection is accompanied by a campaign captured by Errikos and House of Pixels.
Styled in the latest version of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version apparel, he challenges society’s paradigms of dress codes, and thus brings back the streetwear mentality to fashion. 'The best you can be is an Original’ quips Ranveer as bright spotlights rain on him and he takes in the glow.
Speaking on the campaign Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India said, “For almost six decades, the Stan Smith sneaker has remained relevant and iconic, traversing various cross-cultural changes. In 2023, the iconic Stan Smith sneaker is ready to break the fashion code for a generation that refuses to play by the rules. Through our latest campaign with Ranveer Singh, we set the tone for elevating and reimagining our classic and iconic footwear franchise and further driving Culture credibility amongst streetwear enthusiasts, consumers, and next gen icons”.
Speaking on the campaign, Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh said, “Rules are always meant to be broken – and in a world full of pre-existing notions and codes, I have always believed in charting my own path, one that is unexpected and original, creative and authentic. Fashion too has always been a means of self-expression; hence I am extremely excited to team up with adidas Originals as this campaign truly puts forward my fashion philosophy. Stan Smith has always been one of my all-time court classic sneakers; and now as it opens up for a new generation of creators, disruptors and rule-breakers, I hope to continue inspiring them with the Three Stripes”.
