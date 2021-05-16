The Baker’s Dozen supports vaccination drive with new campaign

In keeping with their duty as essential food service providers, nationally acclaimed artisanal bakery brand The Baker’s Dozen has conceptualized ‘The Dose We Knead' as a campaign to lift people's spirits and support the vaccination efforts by the government.

As part of this campaign, the brand will appreciate and reward vaccinated individuals with a generous gift of freshly baked cookies specially curated by its Head Baker and Co-Founder, Aditi Handa.

A tiny yet unique way to do their bit for the community, The Baker’s Dozen aims to put its social media and product distribution channels to good use by motivating all its customers to act responsibly and vaccinate - as is the need of the hour for the country as a whole. Co-Founder and Head Baker Ms Aditi Handa comments, “With the second wave of Covid-19 worsening every day, it is essential to do our bit to support the government's efforts on the vaccination drive.

That being said, our objective is to encourage our customers to take the jab in spite of all the needless rumours on the immunization drive. We may not realize it, but taking the vaccine on a timely basis itself is a great collective effort to curtail the spread of this year-long global pandemic. Besides, even a little hope, cheer and joy spread amongst consumers through our freshly baked goodies will make #TheDoseWeKnead a successful campaign”.

Live on 12th May 2021 via Instagram and Facebook, #TheDoseWeKnead will encourage every Indian above the age of 18 to vaccinate by offering a small reward for their bravery.

