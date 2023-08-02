TechManch 2023: Eminent speakers to discuss the growth and future of digital marketing
At the two-day event, marketers will navigate their way through enormous possibilities, share insights & innovative ideas for the digital era and more
e4m-TechManch, the much-awaited digital marketing conference, is back with its seventh edition this year! The two-day symposium will be held on August 9 and 10 in Mumbai. The one-of-its-kind event will bring together media mavens, brand leaders and marketers under one roof to explore the future of digital marketing and how brands engage with the vivid range of consumers today. The agenda of the event is power-packed with standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions. At TechManch 2023, industry experts will dive into the endless possibilities of emerging digital technologies in advertising and marketing and share insights and discuss the future of the digital era.
The conference will see the coming together of the best minds from the digital marketing sphere and affiliate marketing leader’s companies to discuss a wide range of topics. Our key speakers at TechMach this year include Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP and CEO Satalia; Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse strategy, Media Monks; Dr. Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation & Board Member ONDC; Sandip Patel, MD, IBM; Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer, Tata CliQ Beauty; Ankush Grover, Co-founder, Rebel Foods; Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group; Geetika Mehta, MD India, Hershey and Karthik Ganesan, Partner, Bain & Company.
At TechManch 2023, marketers will navigate their way through enormous possibilities, share insights & innovative ideas for the digital era and shed light on how emerging technologies would help marketers. This is an exciting opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to network with like-minded people, attain data-driven knowledge, and innovative ideas on performance and ecommerce marketing.
While the Co-Gold partner of the event is Acoustic, Lokal is the Co-Partner Sponsor and Traffic Guard is the Co-Partner.
vivo's new ad is an ode to human connections
The new campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
vivo released a new brand film that builds on the idea behind vivo’s Brand Purpose - ‘Live the Joy’. The campaign establishes the commitment of the brand to its purpose.
The two-and-a-half-minute video talks about how vivo helps us connect with the ones we love and enables expression of this love through its simplified technology. Thus facilitating the apparently elusive value that we all need in our lives - ‘Joy’. With an aim to connect with consumers across India, the film will be promoted across all digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Conceptualized by FCB India and brought to life by award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is a montage that revolves around three stories. Even in their seemingly successful lives and high-flying careers, the protagonists find that ultimately, joy is in connecting with their families and loved ones. vivo's role is instrumental in bringing forth the moment of truth for our protagonists and thus helping them choose joy. The film explores this concept and highlights vivo's narrative by touching on the emotional nuances of life, reinforcing vivo's commitment to enhancing joy in lives through its innovative technology.
Speaking on the DVC launch, Geetaj Channana, Head, Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “As a brand whose every action starts from ‘Why’, the ‘Why’ for vivo is our purpose. Our purpose is to ‘Bring joy to all Indians through superior technology and simplified experiences’. Being creators of ubiquitous technology, we believe that it is our responsibility to help nudge people towards finding this joy and through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to invest more time with their families and cherish those precious moments in life.”
Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India said, “Success has become a metric for joy these days. As a society we have started believing that happiness can be bought with money, achieved by hustling, but is that really so? ‘Where joy lives’ is a gentle nudge to those of us who are consumed by our ambition, to take a pause, and try looking for joy closer home because more often than not, that’s where we’ll end up finding it.”
Through this film, vivo aims to help people understand that they need not look too far to look for happiness while they can find it with those whom they love.
Myntra gets Khushi Kapoor & Vedang Raina as faces of FWD
The duo will be seen in a campaign film for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Myntra has announced the onboarding of young actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as the new brand ambassadors for FWD. As part of this association, the actors will be seen in a campaign film, playing the role of effortless trendsetters.
Speaking of the onboarding of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina as FWD's Brand Ambassadors, Vijay Sharma, Senior Director - Marketing said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. We are thrilled to have the young trendsetters - Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina - as the faces of FWD. Their fresh and bold fashion choices, ‘with-it’ attitude, youthful aesthetic and authentic representation of Gen-Z’s fashion expectations make Khushi and Vedang the perfect ambassadors for FWD.”
On her association with FWD, Kapoor, said, “I am super excited to be a part of Myntra FWD and it couldn’t be more fitting as my first-ever brand endorsement. FWD is built on the core principles of freshness, individuality, and trendiness, and these are the tenets that perfectly encapsulate the essence of fashion as I perceive it. Myntra is at the forefront of driving fashion-tech fusion for an immersive shopping experience, and FWD is an extension of that. I look forward to connecting deeper with my fans that share the mutual admiration for all things fashion through this association.”
Adding on, Gen-Z’s poster boy and actor Vedang Raina, said, “Fashion is a relatively simple but a strong way for people to express their true selves. A unique offering like FWD is enabling millions of Zoomers to unlock their personal sense of style, giving them more confidence to be their authentic selves. I am thrilled to join Myntra’s squad of brand ambassadors and look forward to a stellar association where individuality is celebrated.”
Bajaj Capital ropes in DDB Mudra for brand revitalisation
The brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values with the new collaboration
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
Bajaj Capital has onboarded ad agency DDB Mudra for its brand revitalisation & campaign. With the partnership, the brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values.
Throughout its storied history, Bajaj Capital has consistently prioritized delivering customized financial solutions and fostering enduring relationships with its clients. Recognising the dynamic nature of the financial landscape and the evolving expectations of consumers, BajajCapital acknowledges the significance of staying ahead of the times and resonating with its target audience. The forthcoming brand refresh campaign, in collaboration with DDB mudra, seeks to redefine Bajaj Capital's identity, messaging and visual representation to forge stronger connections with customers in the contemporary era.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "Brand revitalization for us is about updating our brand's visual identity, messaging, and strategy to align with current market trends and consumer preferences, while still maintaining the brand's established equity and values. We are proud of our legacy spanning 59 years, and we have carried forward a rich heritage. It is crucial for us to evolve and stay ahead in the changing times. As we embark on this transformative brand journey, our aim is to create a compelling brand experience that reflects our experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients. We are delighted to partner with DDB mudra to revitalize our brand identity and establish a more profound connection with our customers. This initiative will enable us to remain faithful to our core values while embracing a new age outlook."
The brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of Bajaj Capital's existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity. Collaborating closely with BajajCapital's team, DDB mudra will gain a deep understanding of the brand's business objectives, target audience and unique selling propositions. Drawing upon this knowledge, DDB mudra will develop a refreshed brand strategy that harmonizes with BajajCapital's current vision and resonates strongly with its stakeholders.
The campaign will encompass various marketing channels including digital media, print advertisements, and other communication touchpoints. The unveiling of the refreshed brand identity is anticipated in the coming months.
Ashutosh Sawhney, President : DDB mudra Group, North, said that, "We are honored to partner with BajajCapital as their creative agency partner. BajajCapital carries a very rich & worthy legacy. Our team is committed to delivering a strategic and creative approach that not only puts a shine on this legacy, but also helps reimagine its brand identity in a way that resonates with the modern consumer.”
BW Disrupt's Techtors 2023 recognizes innovative tech startups redefining industries
Highlighting startups' exceptional technology-driven solutions addressing critical issues, BW Disrupt successfully hosted the fifth edition of Techtors
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 12:21 PM | 2 min read
The pervasive integration of technology into every facet of our lives has become a seamless reality, each aspect forging its distinct path. Given this trajectory, it is evident that in the future, technology will become indispensable in nearly all human endeavors.
Recognizing the pivotal role of tech-based startups in the startup ecosystem, BW Disrupt successfully hosted the fifth edition of Techtors on July 27, 2023, in New Delhi, India.
With its fifth edition, Techtors focused on recognizing disruptive technologies tailored to cater to specific demographics. The event witnessed a remarkable flow of nominations spanning various sectors, highlighting their exceptional technology-driven solutions addressing critical issues.
The Jury Panel and Evaluations
The BW Techtors 2023 included of an esteemed jury panel namely Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor; Ankit Agarwal, Director for Venture Debt, Lighthouse Canton; Sudhir Rao, Managing director, India Celesta Capital and Chirag Bhatia, AVP, Trifecta Capital.
Techtors received an impressive number of over 50 entries. After further consideration in the second round of deliberation, 20 nominees were shortlisted and given the opportunity to present their innovations before the esteemed jury panel.
The nominations underwent a meticulous multi-tier screening and shortlisting process to ensure that the most deserving winners were selected. The jury evaluated the entries based on specific parameters, including the uniqueness of the tech service/product, its current market value, the potential for growth, and its appeal to customers up to the present moment.
The Winners
The winners of BW Techtors 2023 were announced at a gala event. The names of the awardees included of Anirvan Chatterjee, CEO, Haystack Analytics for Universal Infectious Disease Test (Universal ID); Manish Gupta,Co-founder, Rezo.ai for Auto Engage and Auto Analyse; Vikas Jain, CEO, Acviss for Certify; Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO,
5C Network for Prodigi; Madhusudan K, Stockgro for Stockgro; Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder & CEO, Tredence Analytics solutions for Customer COSMOS; Raja Debnath, CEO, Veefin for Veefin SCF; Rohit Arora, Co-founder & CEO, Biz2credit for NBFC in a Box; Gaurav Jalan, Co-founder & CEO, mPokket for Customer Onboarding Platform; Satya Prabhakar, Co-founder & CEO, Sulekha.com for ProManage.biz and Ankit Agarwal, InsuranceDekho tech stack for InsuranceDekho tech stack.
BW Disrupt
BW Disrupt covers daily updates of the startup world, funding news, opinions from industry captains, exclusive interactions with founders and growth stories of startups contributing towards the Indian economy. The website also includes feature stories around innovation-driven disruptions which can inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. BW Disrupt provides assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs to connect them with investors, giving them an opportunity to interact with leaders of the corporate world as well.
BW Disrupt WESA 2023 recognises outstanding women entrepreneurs making waves
With its fifth edition, The Women Entrepreneur Summit and Awards aims to acknowledge and honour women leaders who are making significant contributions across diverse industries
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 12:05 PM | 4 min read
Women's representation in the startup ecosystem has been a longstanding concern, and the Indian startup landscape is no exception. Encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship is crucial for fostering diversity and innovation in the industry.
To celebrate the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs who have established successful ventures and served as inspirations for others, BW Disrupt successfully organised its fifth edition of WESA on July 27, 2023, in New Delhi, India
With its fifth edition, The Women Entrepreneur Summit and Awards aims to acknowledge and honour women leaders who are making significant contributions across diverse industries.
The Jury Panel & Screening Process
The BW WESA 2023 included of an esteemed jury panel such as Rema Subramanian, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Ankur Capital; Bhuvana Ravi, Director, Drishya Education; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, Indiqube; Vaishali Sinha Nigam, Co-founder and Chairperson Sustainability ReNew and Chirag Shah, Senior Vice President, Blacksoil.
WESA received a total of over 100 entries, which after evaluating resulted in a shortlist of over 55 nominations after the first screening round. Following this, the selected nominees proceeded to the second level of deliberation and were given the opportunity to present before the esteemed jury panel. The nominations underwent a meticulous multi-tier screening and shortlisting process to ensure the most deserving candidates were recognized.
The awards featured various categories, such as Creative Women Entrepreneur, Education and Edtech, Fashion and Lifestyle, Fintech, and more. Notably, the Technology category, as well as Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (Below 30) and Startup Women Entrepreneur, were included to recognize outstanding achievements.
In addition to the existing categories, BW Disrupt introduced the Health, Wellness, and Healthtech Award, as well as the Social Impact Women Entrepreneur Award, which garnered considerable participation from deserving women entrepreneurs.
The Winners
The winners of BW WESA 2023 were unveiled at a gala event. The names of the awardees included of Rithika Agnishwar, Co-founder of Gaurda Aerospace for the title of Best Entrepreneur In AgriTech and Best Entrepreneur In Technology; Tanisha Fagwani, Co-founder & Partner from Stonks Studios and Nikita Prasad, Co-founder & Creative Head, GIVA won for Best Creative Entrepreneur; Soumya Kant, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, Clovia for Best Entrepreneur In Ecommerce Tech; Vani Talwar Khosla, Co-founder, Tidy Up for Best Entrepreneur In Fashion & Lifestyle; Lalitha Palle, Founder & Director, ForMen & MyPuraVida for Best Entrepreneur In Health & Wellness; Anupama Katkar, Chief of Operational Excellence, Quick Heal for Best Social Entrepreneur; Aakriti Rawal, Co-founder & CEO, House of Chikankari won for Best Entrepreneur Under 30 and Startup Women Entrepreneur Award; Hinshara Habeeb, Co-founder, Manetain Store for Best Entrepreneur Under 30; Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company; Santhoshi Sushma Buddhiraja, Co-founder & CEO, Autocracy Machinery and Gunjan Taneja, Founder & Head of Marketing, UClean won for Best Emerging Entrepreneur; Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder & COO, Advantage Club won for both Best Emerging Entrepreneur and Best Entrepreneur in Technology; Anubha Dixit, Founder & CEO, Tongadive for Best Entrepreneur in Technology; Radha Basu, Founder & CEO, iMerit won for Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Anshu Parmar, COO, Erisha E Mobility and Shivani Malik, Founder & CEO, Mother’s Kitchen received a special jury mention for the category of Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Smita Tiwari, Co-founder, Articlad for Best Entrepreneur In Engineering Procurement Construction; Priyanka Rathore, Co-founder and COO, Strata Property for Best Entrepreneur In Commercial Real Estate; Priya Prakash, Co-founder & MD, Eco Pallet and Pallavi Utagi, CEO and Founder, SuperBottoms won the award for Best Entrepreneur In Sustainability.
Talented.Agency launches social & culture marketing agency ‘The New Thing’
Viren Noronha will take charge as co-founder
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 11:36 AM | 4 min read
Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya’s indie agency, Talented, has announced the launch of a new specialised social and culture marketing agency, ‘The New Thing’.
Viren Noronha joins as co-founder of the new entrepreneur-operated creative shop.
On the launch of the new venture, co-founder, Viren Noronha said, “Getting social right is hard. And, the way agencies and brands look at it needs a desperate refresh. My experience at Swiggy & Tinder showed me evidence of a crucial shift - it’s not about what your brand is saying, it’s about what people are saying about your brand. To keep yourself relevant you need to lean into those
conversations. You need to contribute to internet culture with your content. And, you need creators who do that for themselves every day, as part of your team.
Look at some of India’s most popular campaigns over the last few years - It’s not that people hate advertising, they just hate boring ads. Great advertising or social doesn’t force your audience to talk about you, it invites them to. And it certainly doesn’t need ‘30 posts a month’ to do that. The New Thing wants to help brands be in charge of those conversations, whether it’s ‘daily social’ or ‘spike campaigns’. We want to make brands work for the internet, not the other way around. I’m now excited to begin with colleagues and partners who, like me, believe that social done right is a growth function, not a cost centre.”
Talented’s founders, Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya had this to say on their new agency, “Viren has executed some of the most talked about social-ﬁrst campaigns in India but we think he’s been masquerading as a brand-side marketer & an agency-side creative these last few years. Now in his avatar as a creative entrepreneur, we simply want to liberate him and his founding team and help them launch the social and culture agency of their dreams. There’s a clear reason why we’re launching this as a separate agency. Right from the kind of talent needed to workﬂow and processes, it’s become evidently clear that specialised social-ﬁrst creative mandates for brands have to be run very diﬀerently from wider creative mandates. It’s equally exciting to see what an agency staﬀed & run entirely by creators looks like. It gives our clients a direct line to people who are shaping internet culture. All of this means we now believe we have a disruptive take on the business behind social-ﬁrst creativity.”
On Talented’s future ambitions the founders added, “This model is how we currently envision scaling Talented & our brand - by enabling creative entrepreneurs their own platform to build from, instead of assuming we can simply incubate a new practice internally by ourselves. At the core of our new ‘Talented grid of agencies’ will sit Talented itself - an ideas shop, a medium-agnostic creative agency staﬀed by the brightest creative talent in the market. Specialised agencies like The New Thing and potentially others in the future will be organised under and report into Talented - therefore having the ability to tap into this grid of shared services, while continuing to run as independent shops with their own unique personalities and specialisation. So, if you’ve got a disruptive new take on creative-adjacent businesses and want to begin, text us!”
On the agency’s name, Noronha added, “Funnily, The New Thing is both the company’s name and the heart of its business model. The name holds us accountable to our own deﬁnition of disruption - to do things so diﬀerent that it destroys the old methods. To brands, it oﬀers instant clarity on who we are a shorthand that communicates that we’re not shy about keeping up with trends and how the internet is moving. So, our clients shouldn’t be either. The New Thing is going to change how social media can work for brands in India.”
From the silver screen to the ad world: Birthday girl Taapsee Pannu’s charm
Pannu’s versatility has not only earned her critical acclaim in the film world but also made her a significant face in the branding world
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 1, 2023 9:25 AM | 4 min read
From the silver screen to the heart of millions, Taapsee Pannu’s decade-long journey in the film industry has been marked by her versatile roles, especially women centric characters. Making her debut in Telugu films, Pannu’s big Bollywood break came with Pink, and there has been no looking back ever since. Pannu’s versatility has not only earned her critical acclaim in the film world but also made her a significant face in the branding world.
Pannu began her endorsement journey with some regional brands in south India. However, it was her remarkable performance in Pink that catapulted her into the advertising world at a national level. From endorsing fashion brands to promoting social issues, Pannu’s brand collaborations have been a blend of commercial success and a reflection of her values.
As Pannu celebrates her 36th birthday today (August 1), we take a look at her brand endorsement journey.
Swiss Beauty
In June this year, cosmetics brand Swiss Beauty launched ‘For all that you are. For all that you can be’ campaign with the actress who is their brand ambassador. The campaign kicked off with Taapsee sharing the teaser, 'Taapsee vs The World’, on her Instagram, which quickly gained traction on social media and created a sensational buzz in the entertainment industry.
Reebok
Earlier in May, Reebok unveiled a new campaign, 'I am the new’, featuring cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and Pannu. The campaign was an emotional call to action for everyone who has ever been held back by stereotypes or felt like they didn't fit in. The campaign urged the youth of India to break free from limitations and embrace their true potential.
Vogue Eyewear
Vogue Eyewear celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. To mark this occasion, the brand unveiled a campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu. The campaign talked of every individual being a superstar in their own right.
Noise
In March 2023, Noise celebrated the spirit of Women’s Day by showing their support for the women in blue. As an associate partner for Women’s IPL 2023, Noise ran their film ‘Transform like Taapsee’, featuring the actress. Joining in the spirit of Women’s Day, the film depicted the brand’s core ethos of breaking stereotypes by listening to their noise within.
Nivea
Last year, Nivea India announced the launch of its new summer skincare innovation, Nivea Gel Body Lotion, in a refreshing TVC featuring actor and brand ambassador Pannu. The campaign focused on #SkincarePeNoBreak in the summers.
Disney Star
Disney Star launched a campaign for the Women’s T20 Challenge. Pannu was roped in for the promo film on Star Sports Network. The promo film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star, featured actor Taapsee, who highlighted how women's cricket produces extraordinary moments in world cricket and for viewers. The promo film was released in two languages – Hindi, and Telugu.
Sugar Cosmetics
Pannu appeared in SUGAR Cosmetics’ campaign coined #BoldAndFree . With Pannu as its face, the campaign saw an aggressive execution on television, print and OOH.
Kurkure
Snack brand Kurkure roped in Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador in 2019. The announcement was strategically timed as Kurkure embarked on a new journey with its new positioning – ‘Khayal toh Chatpata hai’, celebrating progressive thinking that young Indian homemakers bring into traditional Indian families. Pannu appeared in many ad campaigns during her collaboration with Kurkure.
Garnier Colour Naturals
In 2018, Pannu featured in campaign #Openup to Beautiful Browns for the Garnier Color Naturals hair color range. The campaign #Openup to Beautiful Browns highlighted Garnier Color Naturals’ new extension of brown hair colors, created to complement all kinds of Indian skin tones.
Activa 5G
Almost five years back, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India introduced a 360-degree ad campaign - ‘Love Is Growing’ for the Activa 5G, featuring Taapsee Pannu.
Women’s Horlicks
In 2018, Women’s Horlicks introduced a campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu. Fashioned around the theme of #StandStrong, the initiative aimed to bring to the fore the issue of bone health amongst women in India and envisions making them #StandStrong in following their passions. Since 2017, Taapsee appeared in many ad campaigns for women’s Horlicks.
Panasonic Smartphones
In 2017, Panasonic commenced an ad campaign titled ‘SO MUCH TO DO’ for its Eluga series featuring Pannu. She appeared in many ad campaigns during her collaboration with Panasonic.
Other brand collaborations
Undoubtedly, Pannu has maintained a bossy charm in her ad journey. Apart from endorsing personal care brands, Pannu also endorsed Lux, Puma, Coca-Cola, Melange by Lifestyle, Parx, Mochi, Vardhman Textiles, Bajaj Electronics, Titan Raga, PepsiCo (Tropicana) and Standard Chartered Bank.
