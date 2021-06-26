Tata Studi says why it's the 'coach' every child needs

Tata Studi has launched a new commercial series, foregrounding Tata Studi as an ideal after-school coach.

Conceptualised by Gozoop, the campaign works explicitly to highlight the functionality of the application and position it as the coach that every child needs in their corner. Understanding the philosophy of Tata Studi, Gozoop champions in showcasing the science of learning that help a child become a winning independent learner.

The series is aligned to emphasize on dedicated facets provided by the platform, harping on the key aspect of becoming an independent learner.

Features like scientific learning method, systematic progress reports and structured revisions are highlighted in the commercial whereas adaptive Studi™, curriculum mapped content and spaced practice will also be spoken about in the series campaign.

Talking about the commercials, Sachin Torne –Chief – B2C, Tata ClassEdge, says, “We want to enable students to plan and schedule their studies across different subjects, learn systematically instead of cramming and rote-learning and use effective study strategies to confidently face exams. There’s a science behind effective learning and Studi™ packs in some of the best principles from this science.”

Megha Ahuja, Group Director - Brand Communications, Gozoop shares“Parents want their children to be more independent in their studies. They want them to experience more, get inspired more, shine more - Studi™ is a means to that end - a coach in the life of the child where he/she can learn concepts that last for long. This campaign will capture many such stories and trace the trajectories of children & parents like you and me, who can benefit from edutech learning, but in the right way. Our aim has been to capture the same story throughout.”

The campaign has been released on both electronic and online platforms. The commercial was viewed by over 5.4 lakh audience within days of the launch.

Both the films developed by Gozoop have been directed by renowned director and industry veteran, Ameet Gupta. With over 21 years of experience, he is known for his strong visuals, beautiful imagery, and cinematic authenticity.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)