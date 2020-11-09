Tata Motors urges everyone to celebrate a 'silent' Diwali

Tata Motors rolled out the ‘Silent Diwali Film’, encouraging viewers to celebrate a silent, safe and pollution-free Diwali with their loved ones. The video aims to encourage viewers to protect the environment by opting for an electric mobility solution as a step towards building a sustainable future for India. Highlighting one of the important features of an electric car i.e. curbing noise pollution, this film draws attention to the underlying message - ‘the loudest statement will be the quietest one’.

The video begins with a young girl giggling at the excitement of being able to light a firecracker. On the contrary, the second scene cuts to the chakras of nature spinning while pots of flowers are exploding into thin air, emphasizing on the fact that nature suffers the consequences when human actions such as bursting firecrackers pollute the environment around us. Amidst all the noise showcased in the video, the final scene shows footage of India’s best-selling electric car, the Nexon EV, as it drives quietly with only a ‘soft hum’ without contributing to any noise to its surroundings. An important point to note in this video is that the sound of the bursting crackers is replaced by the sounds of nature.

Tata Motors has consistently catered to the evolving needs of customers for electric cars and the Nexon EV is a testament to that. Designed to offer a thrilling and connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive price, the Nexon EV has created a unique benchmark in its category. To popularise the access and use of Nexon EV in India, the company recently launched a novel EV Subscription model, ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership in the rapidly growing era of the shared economy.