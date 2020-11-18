Tata Motors launches ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign

The campaign will be promoted across print, radio and digital platforms

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 18, 2020 5:56 PM
Tata Motors

Doubling the cheer and festivities for its customers, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced the commencement of ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign, to extend the continued celebrations. After its highly successful run last year, Tata Motors has launched the campaign to spread the festive cheer even after Diwali. Under this offer, the customers of the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) and pick-up range, which includes the Tata Ace, Tata Yodha and the Tata Intra, will receive an assured gift through a lucky draw, in addition to the exciting consumer offers. The bumper offer include gifts ranging from gold vouchers up to Rs. 5 lakh to LED TVs, washing machines, mobile phones and fuel vouchers to name a few. The offer is valid till 30th November 2020.

The campaign announcement also marks the momentous 15 years of the iconic Tata Ace.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has built its legacy by positioning its customers’ best interests at the core of everything. The high-value benefits with unique ‘Power of 6’ proposition is a testament of our promise to our customers. At Tata Motors, the priority is to deliver the best products and service experience in the industry. In our continuous endeavour to help businesses grow and promote entrepreneurship in India, Tata Motors aims to extend the best deals to its prospective customers. ‘India ki Doosri Diwali’ campaign received great response last year, and we’re happy to bring it back this year, as well, to add even more cheer among the customers.”

The campaign will be promoted across print, radio and digital platforms, in addition to on-ground activations across all Tata Motors commercial vehicle dealerships in India.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Diwali Rajesh kaul Tata motors Tata ace
Show comments
You May Also Like
network18

News18 Network & BJYU'S join hands to honour young geniuses of India
10 hours ago

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, HMSI

Print has a very high degree of trust: Yadvinder Singh Guleria, HMSI
12 hours ago

content upfront

e4m Upfront 2020: News18 Network showcases branding opportunities
13 hours ago