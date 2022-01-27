Tata Motors extends partnership as title sponsor for Tata Open Maharashtra

Tata Motors will continue to support the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament, for the fourth consecutive year. The event will be held from January 31 to February 6, 2022 at the Balewadi stadium in Pune.

“The Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tournament and country’s oldest sporting international event, is a flagship an important association for Tata Motors,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the association, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “India has a great sporting culture and we, at Tata Motors, always believed in making our country a sporting powerhouse with the support we can offer. We are elated to be back for the fourth consecutive year as the title sponsor for Tata Open Maharashtra. We are celebrating the second anniversary of Tata Altroz, which has set the gold standard as India’s safest hatchback and we look to focus our engagements for it during the tournament. Tata Altroz much like the athletes in this tournament has won the heart of millions of Indians and continues to delight everyone with its premium offerings. We are confident to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of watching some great tennis as always through this tournament.”

The prestigious IMG-owned tournament, organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and licensed by Rise World, was supported by Tata also for a brief period from 2002-2004 when it was held in Chennai. The Tata Group offered to support the event once gain after it was shifted to Pune in 2018.

“The tournament has always attracted top players each year and boasts of a history of completing 25 years of World class tennis organised, played and followed in India by tennis fans. We are delighted that Tata Motors have extended their support for this tournament since it was shifted to Pune in 2018. The tournament and the Tata Group share a rich legacy and we are extremely grateful for their continued involvement and being part of this journey,” said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra.

This year, nine players from the top 100 are in the fray. The draw will be headlined by World No.15, Russian Aslan Karatsev who was judged ATP’s Most Improved Player of the Year in 2021 and recently won the Sydney Tennis Classic title defeating Andy Murray. On the home front, Yuki Bhambri (singles) Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan (doubles) have secured direct entry.

Historically, India’s only ATP event has seen participation by World’s top players like Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Carlos Moya, Pat Rafter and their ilk besides India’s top guns, Somdev Devvarman, and doubles icons Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

The fourth edition of the tournament is all set to make its return after a one-year break, due to COVID-19 pandemic. The qualifying rounds are scheduled for January 30 and 31, while the main draws will kick off on February 1.

