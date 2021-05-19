Tanuja Rai Pradhan joins VI as Head Consumer Insights in Marketing

Prior to this Pradhan was Jio’s Head Special Projects, Consumer Insights and New Commerce Analytics

Updated: May 19, 2021 2:59 PM
Tanuja Rai

Tanuja Rai Pradhan has joined VI as Head Consumer Insights in Marketing.  Her new role incorporates understanding consumers and putting that in business strategies around  the brand.  

Prior to this she was Jio’s Head Special Projects, Consumer Insights and New Commerce Analytics. The special projects that she oversaw included technology interventions in marketing function, and on-ground marketing campaigns for different associations for sports, movies, corporate etc. She was also responsible for driving data monetization and analytics piece for new commerce, which is also called Jio Prime Merchant, or Jio Prime Partners Program.

 Pradhan has also served stints at TNS Global, Nielsen and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

