Taapsee Pannu to promote Arata’s curl care range

Homegrown personal care brand Arata has introduced a curl care range. The range is being launched by Taapsee Pannu as ‘Arata’s CurlFriend’.

“Around 60% of the world’s population has either curly or wavy hair and the lack of any Indian celebrity endorsements for this community is surprising. Not many Indian personal care brands have catered specifically to the needs of the curly haired community. This is where Arata and Taapsee come together,” the company said



“Widely known as bold, fierce, and fearless – Taapsee embodies Arata’s curl care philosophy, flipping the narrative that censors curlies, the thought process that mandates curly hair to be “in place”. The Bollywood actor embraces her wild, beautiful, untamed curls and has smashed traditional beauty standards along her journey, inspiring others to do the same,” they added.

The acress said, “Conventional beauty standards are not only restrictive, but they also fail to elevate diversity. The very idea that beauty is defined by a set of adjectives – Straight Hair, Tall, Slender, Fair, etc. is harmful and excludes most of us who don’t fit the norm. It’s about time we let go of these traditional beauty standards that we’ve tried to live up to all this time. My curly hair is my identity and I proudly wear it as a crown (pun intended). For me, having this curly hair representation – whether on-screen or with the brands I choose to work with, is highly important. I support Arata’s clean, toxin-free approach to personal care and personally vouch for the new Advanced Curl Care Hair Gel that leaves my hair intensely moisturized and lusciously defined.



Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, Founders – Arata, said, “We love how authentic Taapsee is and how she embraces her curls in their true form. We’re delighted to have her on board as Arata’s CurlFriend – someone who advocates for our brand and our new collection’s ethos, in the most befitting manner.” –

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)