Suresh Raina signed as Booking.com’s ambassador for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Travel company Booking.com has launched its campaign for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 - Unforgettable experiences start with a booking. The campaign stars former Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina, as Booking.com’s ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 along with well-known international cricketers Pat Cummins and Jos Buttler.

Booking.com is the Official Accommodation Booking Partner for all ICC events, including the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that’s being hosted across Australia from October 16 until November 13, 2022

The new campaign is underpinned by the philosophy of whether it's your first trip to a cricket match or the hundredth time you’ve been on the road, whether it's a world-class sporting event or a cricket match in your home country or around the globe - Life’s greatest travel experiences always start with a Booking.

With more than 28 million reported listings in over 159,000 destinations worldwide, including all venues where ICC events are taking place, Booking.com offers the widest selection of incredible places to stay - from beachside vacation homes and slick city apartments to family-run B&Bs.

Commenting on his partnership with Booking.com, Suresh Raina said, “Cricket has allowed me to explore many beautiful destinations in India and across the world, each of which has given me many unique and memorable moments to remember. As an avid traveller through my sport and a Booking.com user myself, I truly believe that every memorable experience starts with a booking! I had a great time working on this campaign and hope it will inspire more Indians to book their next trip and enjoy the upcoming season of sport and festive celebrations.”

The integrated campaign will run in India from October 16 to November 13, 2022, during the tournament across digital, PR, radio, and TV.

“We’re proud to have Suresh Raina as one of Booking.com’s global ambassadors for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. It is also very exciting to celebrate one of the world’s biggest sports with the launch of our campaign which captures both the thrill of world-class competition and travel.” said Santosh Kumar, Country Head for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia at Booking.com. “The opportunity to experience the excitement of an international cricket tournament in person is a compelling reason to travel for millions of cricket fans around the world. As India prepares itself for a winter of sport and travel, we're committed to making it easier for everyone to make the most of their cricket-inspired travels - wherever that may take them - including rental cars, flights, great things to do and of course, unique places of all kinds to stay.”

