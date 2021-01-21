Stratefix wins consulting mandates for two brands of Jivraj Tea Co.

As a part of the mandate, Stratefix will help the brands with strategy and execution to scale up the sales

Jivraj Tea Co. has awarded the mandate of both its brands - Jivraj & Samaara to Stratefix. Jivraj Tea is sold via a retail store model (Jivraj Tea Co stores), largely in the South Gujarat region and already boasts an existence of over 70 stores across Gujarat & Maharashtra. Samaara, on the other hand, is a modern age D2C tea brand with its wings spread across over 20 countries and a sprawling digital presence across our country.

Stratefix is a management consulting firm that offers exemplary execution services to help companies deconstruct their haphazard processes or working models; to reconstruct, personalise and implement a mechanism that strengthens the client’s existing operational capabilities to achieve new heights and record benchmarks. As a part of the mandate, Stratefix will help the brands with strategy and execution to scale up the sales of both these brands.

The key areas of engagement are to revamp the existence of Jivraj Tea Co by giving them a new face and to increase the number of franchisees, uplift the face of new stores and open other channels like institutional as it is a lineage brand of the pre-independence era. For Samaara, Stratefix will develop a stronger foothold in the domestic market and also strengthen their export market deeper and aid in increasing the shelf offtake.

Mukul Goyal, Founder, Stratefix said “With brands that are as reputed and refreshing as Jivraj & Samaara, we are extremely happy to onboard Jivraj Tea Co as our client. Dheer, the 4th generation entrepreneur is passionate about the tea industry and working with him will definitely give an edge to us in the FMCG sector. We are looking forward to 360 degree front for both the brands and would be delighted to share our experience and execute all the strategies. We are hoping for adakExecution.”

Dheer Shah, Director at Jivraj Tea Co, confidently adds “We are extremely happy to pick Stratefix as our Growth partners. After deep contemplation, we are confident in the skill sets of Mukul & his team and believe they will be able to bring in the right kind of knowledge and expertise which is needed at this point of time in the company. We look forward to having an exponential growth with Stratefix.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)