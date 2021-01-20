Star Sports unveils #IndiaTaiyarHai campaign featuring Boman Irani

After almost a year, cricket finally returns to Indian soil as Team India faces world champions England in a two-month adventure that gets underway from February 05th, 2021. As India opens its doors to sporting events, Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, aptly sets the tone for a great season of cricket ahead. In line with the sentiment of the nation of resilience, the broadcaster launched its campaign #IndiaTaiyarHai that highlights the excitement and eagerness of viewers and fans, waiting to welcome home their favourite cricket heroes. After a historic win against Australia at the Gabba, the nation celebrates as we get one step closer to winning the World Test Championship. The highly anticipated series that features 4 Tests, 5 T20Is, and 3 ODIs will bring together the two powerhouses of world cricket - India and England, with LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Bringing the campaign to life, Boman Irani plays an avid Team India fan who is the general manager of the hotel where the England cricket team is put up. His excitement on the return of cricket to India echoes in the ballroom of the grand hotel, where he is addressing his staff. In the film, Boman Irani playfully tries to hassle the England cricketers during their stay in the competitive spirit of the game.

Speaking about the #IndiaTaiyarHai campaign on Star Sports, Boman Irani said, “Cricket is coming back to India after a long gap and I can confidently say, that together as a country, we are ready for the most-awaited India vs England series. As a staunch Team India supporter, I enjoyed personifying the passion of every Indian cricket fan, with the Star Sports campaign #IndiaTaiyarHai. I think my enthusiasm and love for our Indian team is visible in the campaign film as well. With this, I am inviting all the millions of fans to cheer Team India along with me, as they lock horns with world champions, England. From Chennai to Ahmedabad and Pune, it’s time to paint the country blue with Star Sports.”

“The campaign, ‘#IndiaTaiyarHai’, amplifies the joy and anticipation of passionate cricket fans, who're looking forward to international Cricket returning to India. England are world champions and one of the top test teams in the world, ideal opponents for this momentous occasion," said Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India. “It's a fantastic calendar of Cricket on Star Sports starting with England tour of India which will kickstart bilateral Cricket for the year. We also look forward to broadcasting another season of IPL and the T20 World Cup. We have always taken pride in delivering innovative and compelling viewing experiences, so fans have a lot to look forward to,” he added.

Star Sports has always led from the front by creating unique and enhanced viewing experiences for fans during bilateral tours. Cricket on Star Sports gets bigger and better in 2021 with exciting events to watch out for. Viewers and fans can enjoy all the LIVE action from the India vs England series in their preferred language with detailed commentary in 5 languages – English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu – on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

