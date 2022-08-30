Springfit Mattress ropes in Kareena Kapoor as brand ambassador
The brand plans to launch a 360-degree marketing campaign
Springfit Mattress has roped in actress Kareena Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The company will be soon launching a series of 360-degree marketing campaigns for their consumers to promote and make people aware of the importance of choosing the right mattress to ensure a peaceful sleep.
Commenting on this, Nitin Gupta, Executive Director, Springfit Mattress says “Mattress, furniture, and high-priced home décor are sectors that still see a preference towards offline purchases since the purchase decision is heavily dependent on a touch-and-feel element. With something as unique as our Certigaurd technology, the natural next step was to set up multiple touchpoints for the consumer. While we were looking for a brand ambassador, our focus was on a face who could identify with our motto and help us spread the right message among the masses. Kareena Kapoor is not only a youth icon but also a fitness enthusiast who believes that it is important to adopt a correct sleep pattern for a healthy state of mind.”
Commenting on the association, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Ensuring a good night’s sleep is important for our physical and mental wellbeing and there is a comforting feeling when you sink into a luxuriously designed mattress, which is designed just as per the need of our body requirement. A night of good sleep is an important part of my fitness routine and this is why I am thrilled to associate with Springfit Mattress, a brand that has been innovating sleep solutions through its range of mattresses, for over a decade. My power naps and peaceful night’s sleep have a new meaning now, all thanks to Springfit Mattress.”
