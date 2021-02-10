Sports streaming period saw highest OTT video consumption in 2020: RedSeer report

According to RedSeer's 'India OTT Video Market' report, the sports streaming period saw the highest OTT Video consumption in 2020 with September and October registering peak OTT consumption in 2020. Incidentally, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played from 19th September to 10th November 2020.

The OTT consumption in September and October stood at 228 billion minutes and 231 billion minutes respectively. The RedSeer analysis excludes YouTube.



The report noted that the pre-Covid period saw declining new releases and discontinuation of free trial by Netflix. During the lockdown, there were new movie and series releases with users watching their favorite content on repeat. Once the unlock began, the OTT engagement dropped as users started moving out and TV soaps made a comeback.



The OTT consumption got a boost in 2020 due to sports & new releases. Sports and IPL drove the consumption growth from September to November. Further, new movie releases didn’t perform well. The December month witnessed the launch of the Free StreamFest initiative by Netflix.



The report stated that the number of originals is increasing and more releases are in the pipeline during Q1 CY2021.



The OTT consumption in January 2021 stood at 205 billion minutes compared to 180 billion in January 2019. According to the report, higher releases leading to strong growth for Originals & movies consumption on OTT. In January 2021, original web content contributed 19% to the overall OTT consumption compared to 14% in January 2020.



The report noted that both International & homegrown platforms have been heavily investing in creating & promoting more quality Originals. Further, smaller OTT platforms have only focused on creating relevant Original content & have gained massive traction over the last year.



There has been a higher number of mainstream releases of popular Bollywood & South Indian movies on Hotstar & Prime. Increased dubbing of International movies into vernacular languages led to increased movie consumption.



According to the report, the SVOD platforms have the highest net promoter scores (NPS) in OTT Video with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video having the highest NPS scores in OND 2020 followed by Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and MX Player. The NPS is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others.

