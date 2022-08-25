Social Panga wins integrated mandate for Home Credit India

Social Panga has won the integrated mandate (creative and digital) for Home Credit India. The agency will be coming up with innovative and effective brand communications and will look at elevating its presence across platforms.

As per the mandate, Social Panga’s Gurugram team will be handling the account. The aim is to drive relevant brand and product conversations and take Home Credit’s presence amongst the target audience, a notch above with its effective and relevant communication. The team is all pepped up to bring innovative solutions for Home Credit’s vast and diverse target audience.

To achieve the same, the agency will be rolling out multi-level creative strategies and digital campaigns based on consumer insights, industry research and product analysis. The end-to-end execution of all such strategies and communications will be the responsibility of Social Panga.

On awarding the business to Social Panga, Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, “In the post-Covid world with business objectives being rewritten, for Home Credit India’s new approach, we found Social Panga, an emerging digital marketing agency, having made its presence felt to be the right fit for the brand. Social Panga has worked with established and emerging brands including financial services and as a young creative agency is completely in-sync with the pulse of the new-age consumers cum digital citizens. We are delighted to have Social Panga as our marcomm partner and are sure together we will be able to redefine Home Credit brand connect with relevant consumers in the endeavor to fulfill aspirations.”

Speaking about the win, Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga said: “This is a huge win for us. To be given the opportunity to drive strategies and creative communication for Home Credit India, a part of the huge Home Credit Group with more than 1 crore customers is a big accomplishment for us. The team is elated to get started and is already looking forward to embarking on this informative journey. Keeping in mind our reputation to strive in the digital space, we are all set to bring our innovative ideas and curate communication that brings Home the goals and ambitions of the client.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)