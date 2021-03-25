Shraddha Kapoor roped in as brand ambassador by home furnishing brand Bella Casa

Actor-singer-entrepreneur Shraddha Kapoor has come on board as brand ambassador to actively endorse Jaipur-based premium home furnishings brand – Bella Casa. This move marks Kapoor as the latest bollywood celebrity to champion Bella Casa’s success and partner with the native and highly popular, homegrown furnishings brand that is making waves globally.

As part of this partnership, Shraddha Kapoor will co-create and endorse Bella Casa's new collection ‘Shades of Shraddha’ across all Indian markets. This mutually beneficial alliance will also entitle the actor to a part of the company's equity, and ensure a deeper involvement for both brands’ growth.

Kapoor shares Bella Casa’s design sensibilities and quality promise, recognizing it as a powerful and ambitious challenger premium brand that duly fulfills the most important need of people today - sound sleep.

Elated to associate with a brand that is backed by resources and years of pioneered experience of the founders of the company, the Bollywood star mentions that she is looking forward to being a part of the unfolding story.

“To support the growth of the country, we must advance more opportunities towards the development of worthwhile homegrown brands such as Bella Casa. I share the brand’s core beliefs and am proud to back an honorable brand that is steeped in such history. Bella Casa may have had humble beginnings, but their commitment and hard work has made them one of the best home fashion challenger brands in India,” feels Shraddha Kapoor. “Their quality and designs wooed me, and I am keen to co-develop a new line with them for Indian and International markets.”

Bella Casa’s CEO, Saurav Gupta was instrumental in signing up Shraddha as investor and brand ambassador. He further adds, “Bella Casa envisions becoming one of the most admired and successful fashion companies in India. We are very pleased to associate with Shraddha Kapoor and trust that this investment will catalyze our process of expanding to different parts of the country as well as introduce newer product lines. We look forward to a long-standing alliance with her and strongly believe that it will substantiate the brand philosophy we have.”

