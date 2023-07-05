Shark Aman Gupta to lead jury at BW Disrupt 40Under40 2023

The jury for the seventh edition of BW Disrupt 40Under40 will be chaired by entrepreneur, shark and a previous winner, Aman Gupta, honouring innovative young entrepreneurs

The highly anticipated BW Disrupt 40Under40 returns for its seventh edition, to recognise the most innovative and impactful entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who are working towards revolutionary ideas and endeavours in the entrepreneurial world.

Adding an element of excitement, we are thrilled to announce Aman Gupta, the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Boat, serving as the Jury Chair for BW Disrupt 40Under40, in association with BW BusinessWorld. Gupta has also been a past winner of BW Disrupt 40Under40 in his early years.

Moreover, Gupta has been on Shark Tank India 2 as a judge and as one of the sharks. He has a strong vision for innovation and disruptive ideas and is driven to recognise and foster new firms that exhibit immense potential and determination. His passion for stimulating entrepreneurship, alongside his significant business sense, makes him an asset in identifying the next set of game-changers in the young company's landscape.

BW Disrupt 40Under40 is renowned for celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and disruptive ideas across various sectors. As Jury Chair, Gupta will play a critical role in examining and evaluating the most promising businesses and entrepreneurs under the age of 40 who have demonstrated outstanding vision and contributed to their respective sectors. He provides a plethora of professional expertise and abilities, making him a perfect fit to lead the jury panel.

Nonetheless, Gupta's remarkable journey with Boat, one of the leading consumer electronics brand has been magnificent. Under his leadership, the brand has witnessed remarkable growth, establishing a prominent position in the market while achieving tremendous consumer popularity.

Furthermore, business experts have been enlisted for the jury panel under Gupta's counsel. Nikhil Bhandarkar, Founding Partner, Panthera Peak Capital; Ankit Kedia, Founder, Capital A; Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partner; and Shashank Randev, Founder VC, 100X are among the jurors.

Gupta will contribute valuable insights to the jury's decision-making procedures, ensuring that the most deserving and game-changing individuals and startups are awarded.

We are optimistic that, under Gupta's leadership, BW Disrupt 40Under40 will achieve greater milestones in recognising the attributes of innovation and entrepreneurship this year.

The event will take place in October 2023 at New Delhi, India.

To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bwdisrupt/40under40-2023/

