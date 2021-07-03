Shah Rukh Khan dons a 'Streaxy' new avatar

Hair colour brand Streax by Hygienic Research Institute has partnered with Shah Rukh Khan, to launch a new music video. Khan can be seen performing to an upbeat melody, encouraging people to be ‘Streaxy’.

Shah Rukh Khan can be seen grooving in a ‘Streaxy’ avatar sporting his new trendy hairstyle in a ponytail. The music video is a part of Streax’s campaign that motivates its audience to turn their charm like Shah Rukh Khan in under five minutes, with easy to use Streax shampoo hair colour. The video has been created and conceptualized by Mullen Lowe Lintas and directed by Gauri Shinde. It is being aired across digital channels and key Indian markets.

Commenting on his music video, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am excited to be a part of the music video that empowers everyone to live their lives in a ‘Streaxy’ manner. This music video represents what we can do if we feel cool and confident all the time. Through the video, I’d like to tell my fans that no matter how they look and what their choice of style is, they can always feel ‘Streaxy’, just like I do. I truly enjoyed the creative experience shooting the video with the brand.”

Expressing his excitement about roping in Shah Rukh Khan for the music video, Ashish K. Chhabra, Joint Managing Director, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd said, “People have loved SRK for over decades and even today, emulate his style, his songs and his dialogues. ‘Streaxy’ can become the new mantra for SRK lovers across the globe. At Streax, we are energized about our partnership and strive to deliver modern and quality hair solutions that solve consumer challenges in the most effective manner.”

Streax had announced its partnership with Shah Rukh Khan in April this year.

