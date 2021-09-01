SBI General Insurance unveils its 'musical' logo

The new sonic identity is an endeavour to create a deep and multisensory experience for SBIG's customers

SBI General Insurance (SBIG) today launched its signature tune, thereby establishing its sonic brand identity. The newly launched musical id is a delightful symphony that encapsulates a modern and forward-looking attitude.

The company’s musical id is envisaged to create a deep and multisensory experience for its customers and thereby amplify its key messaging of trust and support. The music id will act as the brand’s signature tune, thereby integrating the tune in digital touchpoints. This sonic tune is a celebration of SBIG’s new brand identity which was launched last year.

Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand & Corporate Communication, SBI General Insurance shares, “Sound has great power and can connect with people at a deeper level. Our musical logo is designed to succinctly convey and resonate SBIG’s brand presence and underline the brand promise of “Suraksha Aur BharosaDono”. The sonic derived and launched is vibrant and energetic, indicating that SBI General as progressive.”

SBI General having a strong foundation with multiple milestones, this new sonic identity will be another milestone in the trajectory.

