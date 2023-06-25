Satish Kaushik stars posthumously in Bank of Baroda ad with PV Sindhu and K Srikanth
The 60-second campaign is developed by M/s Auburn Digital Solution
Bank of Baroda (Bank) announced the release of its latest #bobWorld advertising campaign, which stars the Late Satish Kaushik playing the role of a frustrated director. In the commercial, he is shown shooting an ad film with badminton stars, PV Sindhu and K Srikanth.
The two then go on to annoy the director by repeatedly interrupting him as he is giving them their lines and compare it to the Bank’s bob World mobile banking app and the wealth of advantages the app offers such as the ease with which it is to open a digital savings account, apply for loans digitally, invest, pay bills & recharge etc.
Shri V G Senthilkumar, Deputy General Manager - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda said, "bobWorld gives its 30 million customers a simple, seamless and feature-rich user experience to execute over 300 services round-the-clock at their convenience without having to take the trouble of visiting the branch. From opening a B3 Digital Only Savings Account, to applying for instant digital loans, investing, paying bills, recharge and shopping, bob World is truly a one stop destination for all our customers’ banking, financial and lifestyle needs. To add to that, the app is available in 13 languages, giving our customers the flexibility to transact with the Bank in their preferred language.”
“We were also privileged to work with late Shri Satish Kaushik, a brilliant actor, producer and our favourite “frustrated director”. His legacy will continue to live in our hearts forever,” added Shri Senthilkumar.
The 60-second campaign is developed by M/s Auburn Digital Solution Pvt. Ltd. It will be played on social media and across theatres in India.
Nutrabox appoints Disha Patani as its brand ambassador
Launches digital campaign 'Pehchaan Kaam Se Hoti Hai'
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 7:16 PM | 2 min read
D2C sports nutrition brand NutraBox has launched a new digital campaign featuring actress Disha Patani. The TVC's are based on the tagline #PehchaanKaamSeHotiHai, showing Disha Patani as a strong, independent woman making the right choice be it life or your daily workout supplement.
“Her simple principle of working hard to achieve the goals, shows the enormous value she puts on her health and given her loyal fanbase, Nutrabox hopes to reach out to spread the value of healthy lifestyle.
Talking about her association, Brand Ambassador Disha Patani shares, "I’m excited to be a part of the Nutrabox family. Working out every day and maintaining a fit lifestyle has been my passion. While our schedule keeps us busy and occupied a regular work-out regime coupled with a right intake of protein is what will make us achieve our goals"
Nihar Desai, Founder Nutrabox added, "We are pleased to announce Fitness Icon Disha Patani as the brand ambassador, which will help with brand recognition. Product adulteration is huge problem in this industry so we have developed this strategy of selling Nutrabox products on nutrabox app & official website only. Our customers are rest assured they get genuine supplements when bought directly. Currently we are abstaining from selling on any other marketplaces to combat dupes. We sell exclusively on Nutrabox mobile app & website to maintain product authenticity & we will continue to do so to protect our customer"
Through this partnership, the sports nutrition brand will be engaging its flagship products, which include Nutrabox 100% Whey Protein Powder with 15 yummy flavours to choose from Ripped BCAA for hydration in six tangy flavours, Nutrabox Ripped 100% Whey Isolate, 100% Pure Raw Whey Protein Powder, Vegan protein, amino acids, pre-workouts, vitamins and more.
Speaking on the TV Campaign & roping in Disha Patani, Mr. Anand Oberoi Ad film Director & MD, Oberoi IBC India Pvt Ltd said "Disha Patani is a perfect fit for Nutrabox due to her popularity and appeal among the target audience that can help create a positive impact on the brand's visibility, enhance brand recognition and reach. Given her dedication to fitness and her youthful image, she can effectively promote the brand's products and values".
'Amul family mourns': Tributes pour in for Sylvester daCunha
daCunha, who created India's longest-running outdoor marketing campaign for Amul, passed away on Tuesday at 92
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 5:23 PM | 2 min read
Sylvester daCunha, who created India's longest-running outdoor marketing campaign for dairy co-op Amul, passed away on Tuesday at 92.
The adman was a revered figure in the world of Indian advertising. This death has dealt a massive blow to the industry, which has been paying its tributes to the doyen.
In typical Amul style, the dairy cooperative eulogised daCunha with a befitting topical.
#Amul Topical: Tribute to the advertising legend, creator of the Amul girl… pic.twitter.com/Exs73oyvd2— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 22, 2023
The first tweet came from Amul's MD Jayen Mehta who wrote: "Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai. A doyen of the Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss."
"Sorry to hear about the passing on of Sylvester daCunha, Advertising legend & founder of da Cunha Associates. He was the man behind the AMUL girl in 1967 & brother of the late Gerson DaCunha. Deepest condolences to Mrs. Nisha da Cunha & son Rahul. May he rest in eternal peace," said Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor and Business Strategist.
"We pay a tribute to Sylvester daCunha, the visionary mind who brought the charming Amul Girl to life. Capturing the hearts of millions, his brilliance will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us of the power of creativity and storytelling," tweeted the official handle of Air India.
Chairman of Vedanta group, Anil Agarwal tweeted: "In almost every Indian household you will find our beloved amul girl..a big part of our utterly butterly delicious childhood memories. sad to hear about the demise of sylvester dacunha - the man who gave India her favorite cartoon."
Said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: "Saddened by the passing of Amul’s 'UtterlyButterly' campaign creator Sylvester daCunha. He was a good friend of my father & they worked together on the Advertising Club’s magazine “Solus”, for which Dad wrote a pseudonymous column. An era has passed. RIP"
Ex-Amul Chief RS Sodhi expressed his sorrow with a pic on Twitter:
June 21, 2023
He also wrote: "The man who created the legendary, longest running campaign of World and given the ageless positioning of "Utterly Butterly Delicious" to Amul Butter . .Farmers will remember Shri Dacunha for building India's Biggest Brand for them."
Taking a hit: Why has BCCI slashed lead sponsorship price by 40%?
The cricket board seems to be in correction mode after two abrupt exits of previous lead sponsors - Byju’s and Oppo
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
After two back-to-back exits of its previous lead sponsors-edtech major Byju’s and Chinese mobile brand Oppo-the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has reportedly slashed its lead sponsorship price by a whopping 40 per cent for the upcoming contract.
Media reports citing the latest tender document for lead sponsorship (Jersey partner) say that the BCCI has kept the base price for each bilateral match at domestic turf at Rs 3 crore. For the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) matches, the base price is merely Rs 1 crore. Byju's, which was the BCCI’s lead sponsor till March this year, was paying a whopping more–₹5.07 crore for each match played in India and ₹1.56 crore per match for ICC and ACC tournaments. Oppo was also shelling out almost a similar amount.
It is noteworthy that Oppo bagged the jersey sponsorship deal in March 2017 for five years at Rs 1,076 crore. However, after realizing that the deal was unviable, the brand made an exit by transferring its sponsorship rights to Byju's in 2019. BYJU’s also exited midway, giving rise to speculations that the BCCI’s sponsorships are unviable.
However, experts expressed surprise over the revised price, especially since it has come at a time when the India economy is in far better shape and marketing spends have started going up after a muted growth in the last couple of quarters.
Several media planners e4m spoke to call it a “price correction” and “rationalization” by the world’s richest cricket body.
“The current base price is a far more realistic number as against the earlier one. With BCCI baring multiple categories from bidding for the position, this base price seems to be the correct number to go ahead with,” says Jigar Rambhia, COO of Sporjo.
Rambhia added, “Besides, a lot of new-age brands aren't advertising due to the funding winter, so it may not be very easy to get a brand at this amount.”
While Byju’s and Oppo could not be reached for comments, experts feel that both the companies were paying “over the top '' which was not feasible in the long term.
“Byju’s was paying an obscene amount of money, therefore the BCCI will have to make some adjustments. Even the company prior to Byjus' overpaid. A correction is required given the current market conditions,” several media planners pointed out.
“Volatile market conditions in the post-pandemic world, inflation, funding winters and gloom in the tech sector further deteriorated the sponsorship scene,” a startup head said.
Cheers among prospective sponsors
The development has energized the prospective sponsors as the new price band is far more affordable than the past.
“Lead sponsor rights could be a great opportunity for brands to create long-term value,” a senior executive from a leading startup said.
It is noteworthy that in the fresh tender document, the BCCI has banned companies involved in betting, crypto-currency, tobacco and real-money gaming organizations from bidding for these rights. Some brands from these categories have been sponsoring cricket, thanks to VC fundings.
Uncle Chipps and Yashraj Mukhate bring back 'Bole mere lips' jingle
The tune has already amassed 168k views within an hour of its launch on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 1:35 PM | 2 min read
Uncle Chipps has collaborated with music maestro and internet personality, Yashraj Mukhate, to introduce its iconic "Bole mere lips" jingle in a brand-new and unique avatar.
"This dynamic collaboration evokes a wave of nostalgia while reminding audiences of their enduring bond with Uncle Chipps, treating fans with an unforgettable experience. Known for his viral parodical videos, Yashraj has lent his musical expertise to craft a new rendition of the celebrated jingle. The video delightfully captures the universal feelings associated with brand, as Yashraj goes in for irresistible bites of Uncle Chipps, seamlessly synced with toe-tapping beats of the jingle," said the brand.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing her enthusiasm on the reintroduction of the jingle, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “The launch of the new Uncle Chipps jingle is an exciting moment for us all. A hit since the 90s, this jingle continues to resonate deeply even today with a massive fan following that spans across celebrities, consumers, and beyond. The revival of ‘Bole Mere Lips, I Love Uncle Chipps’ ®, is our way of celebrating the enduring universal love for the brand and the fandom that surrounds these delicious, crinkled potato chips. Yashraj Mukhate has exceptionally infused his musical prowess and unique style to create a rendition that captures the spirit of Uncle Chipps and the response thus far has been absolutely thrilling.”
The catchy tunes of the composition have already struck a chord with the audience, amassing an impressive 168K views within an hour and an array of positive comments such as "Uncle Chipps chahiye", “Amaze”, “Uncle Chips…nostalgia”, "Wow, this is really good”, “My most fav chips and lovely jingle” and more. The launch of the new jingle will be followed by other multi-media activations.
Open internet presents immense opportunities to marketers: Rahul Singh, The Trade Desk
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, spoke extensively on the opportunities in the Open Internet
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 1:27 PM | 2 min read
The untapped potential and endless possibilities that the open internet presents are still underestimated. With deep industry insights and strategic vision, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, revealed some secrets to unlocking success in this ever-evolving landscape at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition. Singh was speaking on the topic ‘Opportunity in the Open internet’.
Singh highlighted the potential of the open internet and how The Trade Desk, demand side platform, helps marketers buy media intelligently and emphasised the importance of data & technology.
He cited a Kantar research in collaboration with The Trade Desk, which states that over 50% of digital media time in India is spent on the open internet. "It is about 10 hours a day, and still the ad dollars are not towards it. They're still being spent on the walled gardens, which should not be the case. There is this opportunity that marketers can leverage to reach out to these consumers," he noted.
He emphasised on how the various channels within the open internet, such as streaming services, music platforms, podcasts, and online gaming, can be prime opportunities for marketers to reach their target audiences.
Three strategies were presented for advertisers by Singh in his address. The first involved leveraging multiple channels to capture consumers' attention during their nonlinear purchase journey. He stressed on the importance of delivering a consistent message across different channels. Singh said “On moving from one channel to five channels, there's an incremental ROI of 25% that some of the brands are getting. All of this happens if you keep the customer at the centre of everything."
The second strategy focused on premium video content, particularly on brand-safe platforms like OTT, known for high brand recall. The third strategy emphasized activating and enriching first-party data to personalize campaigns and engage consumers more effectively.
Throughout the presentation, Singh emphasized on customer centrality in marketing strategies, highlighting the value of a single view of the customer and precision targeting of households and individuals. He also shared his thoughts on the role of machine learning and data-driven decision-making in maximizing marketing effectiveness.
In conclusion, there are immense opportunities presented by the open internet for advertisers. Singh reiterated how by adopting these strategies and prioritizing customer-centric approaches, marketers can tap into the potential of the open internet and connect with consumers in a more meaningful and targeted manner.
Jos Alukkas campaign enters second phase; new TVC on HUID awareness in India released
Earlier Jos Alukkas had launched a slew of programs including an HUID Exchange Fest
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:21 AM | 2 min read
Jos Alukkas, one of South India's leading Jewellery groups, has entered into the second phase of HUID campaign after the central government had made the six digit hallmarking mandatory a couple of months ago. As part of the campaign, Jos Alukkas has become the first jewellery group in the country to release a TV commercial on HUID awareness. The Kerala based jewellery group also conducted an exchange fest for exchanging old gold jewellery with new HUID hallmarked jewellery. Hundreds of people daily benefits Jos Alukkas Exchange Offer to change their old ornaments into HUID marked new jewellery.
“India is a country where lakhs of people buy gold ornaments every day. But unfortunately, only three percent of them have awareness about HUID. Jos Alukkas HUID Fest has become a grand success. Jos Alukkas has hugely invested in the HUID awareness programs. We are taking this as a mission’’ says Jos Alukka, Chairman of Jos Alukkas Group.
Earlier, Jos Alukkas had launched a slew of programs including an HUID Exchange Fest soon after the Centre made HUID mandatory in gold jewellery in a bid to ensure quality and transparency along with fighting unethical practices in the market.
Being the first jewellery group which introduced and sold BIS-916 hallmarked gold jewellery, Jos Alukkas has already hallmarked 100 percent of its gold stock with the six-digit Alphanumeric Unique Identification Code (HUID).
HUID Fest, first step of Jos Alukkas’s different campaigns associated with HUID awareness program has created a new sensation in the jewellery industry. Jos Alukkas only sells HUID-marked gold.
The ongoing Exchange Fest offers customers a fantastic opportunity to exchange old Gold jewellery with new HUID inscribed Gold jewellery. This Exchange Fest has also announced attractive offers for exchanging old jewellery.
With HUID, everyone will be able to directly access and track the purity, weight and source of the Gold Jewellery. Jos Alukkas has introduced massive plans for the HUID campaign. The campaign is focused on the ethos that ‘HUID gives you Courage’.
BCCI sets base price for national lead sponsor rights at Rs 350 cr: Report
The board reportedly released a tender on June 14 for the national team lead sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 8:58 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly set the base price for national lead sponsor rights at Rs 350 crore.
According to a news report, BCCI has set the base price for bilateral matches featuring India at Rs 3 crore per match and Rs 1 crore per match for International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The BCCI released a tender on June 14 for the national team lead sponsor. The tender will reportedly be available for purchase until June 26.
Cryptocurrency, tobacco and real-money gaming companies have been reportedly barred from bidding.
