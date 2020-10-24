Samsung launches #HomeFestiveHome consumer campaign

#HomeFestiveHome is aimed to inspire people to enjoy festivals responsibly this year, by staying at home and bonding with family and friends

Samsung has launched the #HomeFestiveHome consumer campaign to celebrate the indomitable human spirit in these challenging times. As a part of the campaign, there are a slew of festive offers on Samsung televisions and digital appliances.

#HomeFestiveHome is aimed to inspire people to enjoy festivals responsibly this year, by staying at home and bonding with family and friends. It showcases how the festivals this year are set to be celebrated with equal fervor, even when people take precautions and stay home, with homemade sweets and delicacies, lighting up the house together, and elbow bumps to greet instead of hugs and high-fives.

The campaign takes viewers on a visual roller coaster ride of celebrating emotions and togetherness. It showcases the little joys of life with a range of Samsung products that makes life at home much more fun, safe and accommodative for all festive cravings.

“For Samsung, the festive season is a very important time of the year to connect with our consumers nationwide. The theme of #HomeFestiveHome is inspired by current on goings. Living spaces have become more intimate than ever before as has peoples’ desire to upgrade homes into festive hubs and rejoice with loved ones. We know, this Diwali, celebrations are going to be even more special and people across the country will leave no stone unturned to make them truly memorable. The campaign is about bringing out creativity and uniqueness while celebrating festivities indoors,” said Trivikram Thakore, Senior Director, Samsung India.

"As festivals are a unifying force in this country, so, irrespective of demographics and geographies, we are talking to the entire nation in this campaign," he added.

The ‘Home Festive Home’ deals cover a range of QLED and QLED 8K TVs, UHD TVs, Smart TVs, Spacemax Family Hub™ Refrigerators, Curd Maestro™ Refrigerators, Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, FlexWash Washing Machines, AddWash Washing Machines, Washer Dryer Models, Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Wind-Free™ Air Conditioners, among others.

Samsung has a tie-up with IPL team 'Mumbai Indians' and the ‘Home Festive Home’ campaign showcases the team’s players as part of the main digital film as well as two others on Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs and its Curd Maestro Refrigerators.