Salman Khan headlines Relaxo's first campaign in 8 years

Updated: Jun 5, 2021 8:10 AM
Relaxo Hawaii has returned to television advertising with its latest campaign ‘Mazbooti Bemisaal' after a hiatus of eight years. Salman Khan plays the protagonist in the new television ad campaign titled #MazbootiBemisaal.

In the new campaign, the brand is single-mindedly positioned as a tough slipper with superior performance while unveiling the new colourful range along with the traditional style blue and white slippers. 

Commenting on the new campaign, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director - Sales & Marketing, said "Relaxo is a household name today. With his mass appeal, megastar Salman Khan resonates well with our brand ethos and is most suited to convey the brand USP of ‘Mazbooti Bemisaal’. 

Salman Khan who plays the protagonist in TV film, can be seen as a footwear showroom owner, who in his own humorous style interacts with a customer. 

