Saif Ali Khan shows what fashion means to him in Selected Homme's latest campaign

SELECTED HOMME has unveiled its latest digital campaign starring its Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan. Khan presents the brand’s Autumn Winter 2022 Collection which spotlights the brand's classic menswear fashion. The new campaign underscores SELECTED HOMME’s appeal to discerning individuals with a refined sense of style.

The campaign opens with a voice-over by Saif Ali Khan, who elucidates what fashion means to him against a series of aesthetically shot visuals. When it comes to style, Saif is in pursuit of timeless elegance, subtle brilliance, all characteristics of the SELECTED man. Styled in the latest pieces by SELECTED HOMME, the film also highlights the textures of the new range through interspersed close-up shots of key pieces from the collection while keeping the artistic value with high lines, frames and symmetry.

The camerawork follows Saif through a setup of big pillars, clean walls, straight lines, off- centred angles, captured through various angles, thus transporting the viewer into Saif’s surreal world of sartorialism. A visual depiction of Saif’s style journey, the film captures how he embraces his authentic self, being comfortable, suave and elegant in his skin.

Speaking on the partnership, Saif Ali Khan commented, “I am honored to have been associated since 2019 with SELECTED HOMME- a brand that speaks to my own personal style. Classic and evergreen pieces never go out style, and I am happy to team up with SELECTED HOMME once again to bring the brand’s creative vision of timeless elegance to life. For me, when it comes to fashion- it is all about finding the right fit that makes you feel special, and when you feel special, you #FeelSELECTED.”

Speaking on the campaign, Mr.Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at BESTSELLER India, says, ““With the #FeelSELECTED Campaign, we aim to bring contemporary menswear to the forefront as we strengthen our partnership with our Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan for four years in a row. With his charismatic sense of style, Saif truly embodies the ‘SELECTED Man’. Through this campaign, we are excited to showcase the new Autumn Winter’22 collection to our growing base of customers who value fashion that is classic, minimalist and refined.”

The digital film is supported by an omni-channel marketing campaign spanning OOH, Retail, Content, Events as well as Digital & Social.

