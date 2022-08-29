RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani outlines how his children are “confidently taking over the reins”

Ambani strongly hinted that his children will ultimately helm his conglomerate’s various units.

At the 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which was held on August 29, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that his three children were “confidently taking over the reins.”

“Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively. Anant has also joined our new energy business with great zeal,” the chairman of the $217 billion Reliance Industries (RIL) said.

Ambani strongly hinted that his children will ultimately helm his conglomerate’s various units. RIL was founded by Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani decades ago with a mere $13.

In June, Ambani resigned from the board of Jio, RIL’s telecom arm, handing over its responsibility to his elder son Akash Ambani. Similar transfers of responsibility also saw Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani taking over prominent positions in the empire.

In 2021, Anant Ambani joined Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy boards. These firms were set up to spearhead RIL’s billion-dollar bet on renewables.

Isha Ambani has a similar role at Reliance Retail Ventures. Ambani introduced her as the “leader” of Reliance’s retail business. Alongside, he announced RIL’s FMCG sector plans for this year.

Assuring investors of his children’s abilities, Ambani said he had been regularly mentoring them.

“All three have fully inherited our founder’s mindset. They are first among equals in a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance,” he said. “Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself and the Board of directors.”

