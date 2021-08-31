Real11 appoints Gautam Gambhir as brand ambassador

The brand will soon launch a campaign to cheer cricket lovers in the country

Online gaming company Real11 has appointed former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir as its brand ambassador.

With the appointment, the fantasy sports platform aims to tap in Gambhir's fan base in the nation. Gambhir’s appointment comes ahead of the Caribbean T20 League on April 26 2021 and as the company is all set to launch a brand new campaign to cheer the cricket lovers.

On the appointment, Gambhir said, “I am really excited to collaborate with Real11 that offers a profoundly personalized game experience to fantasy sports fanatics across the country. Fantasy cricket has gained huge popularity amongst cricket fans, specifically those who have a deep understanding of the game. The passion and love of cricket fans for the sport is the biggest strength of the game, and in that sense, I am thrilled to partner with a brand, which is devoted to making cricket fans extra special.

Amit Yadav, Founder, Real11, said, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome cricket legend Gautum Gambhir to the Real11 family. We’ve been watching him and admiring his art for the past two decades and to finally link up with him is like a dream come true. In our ‘Beat the expert’ contests, fantasy cricket lovers can challenge Gambhir’s fantasy team.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)