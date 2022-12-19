Programmatic ads can benefit brands and publishers in the long run: Arjun Mohan, UpGrad
Mohan, CEO, UpGrad, addressed the topic ‘Making Programmatic ads work for edtech platforms’ at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit held on December 16
The digital inventory in India is getting converted into programmatic inventory at a very rapid pace, Arjun Mohan, CEO, UpGrad, said while speaking at the e4m Programmatic Summit on Friday. Mohan addressed a keynote on the topic- ‘Making Programmatic ads work for edtech platforms’. During his address, Mohan highlighted the shift in digital inventory during pre and post-COVID times and emphasised that digital inventory had now exploded with technological advancements. He added that almost 40% of the digital inventory available in India is now programmatic.
Mohan shed some light on the future of advertising and said that programmatic advertising was changing the advertising landscape. “Programmatic advertising from a brand side or from a buyer side is fundamentally about purchasing through bidding and targeted placements on web and app assets in an automated manner. With Google improving its technology, brands can now access their inventory and change things very fast”, Mohan said. “We are expecting that this will only grow, from 40% to 45% in the coming year and on a global level also, the conversion to the programmatic way of doing things is growing at a high 26% CAGR”, he added.
Mohan highlighted how brands and publishers could benefit from programmatic advertising. “Programmatic is great for the publishers because they are able to get better CPM, when it's no longer homogeneous pricing. It is good for the brands, especially in running experiments. This is important for any brand in the consideration phase because when you target, you really don't know if this target can build consideration or not. With programmatic, these experiments the turn-around time becomes quick in one day till you can decide if its working or not”, he noted.
Talking about the growing internet penetration, Mohan said that in the US, the digital inventory is bigger than the TV inventory and in India too, we are closing that gap which means that there is a very, complex and large inventory available. “The best part about digital is this is indexed inventory. So, for a digital marketer, there are a lot of parameters to play with, which is not possible manually and that is where technology comes in. And that's what your programmatic is”, Mohan asserted.
Sharing insights about programmatic advertising in leveraging brand identity, Mohan shared his experience of using programmatic ads for UpGrad campaigns. Talking about rebranding UpGrad, Mohan said three years back, he thought of repositioning UpGrad as an upscaling edtech platform, which would suit the new generation and working professionals. Highlighting his brand-building journey, Mohan said that he started with repositioning the brand in the market and letting people know about what UpGrad was all about.
“The first step or first stage of brand building is awareness. The first thing we did for the first one and a half years was building awareness with the first few campaigns telling people that there is something called UpGrad in the market which is the right place where you should come if you're thinking about upskilling”, he said. “Upskilling was always a very small market because we indeed don't believe in investing in ourselves”, he added.
Talking about the technological advancements over the past few years, Mohan said, with the change in technology, people began realizing that even if you want to survive in your job, you need to keep investing and knowing about newer technologies and hence moved to the next phase which is the ‘consideration’ stage where programmatic advertising played a key role.
Farah Khan vouches for Gritzo in new ad with daughter Anya
The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:55 AM | 2 min read
Gritzo, a brand of Healthkart and the first of its kind brand in the personalized nutrition drink for children, today unveiled a digital film featuring Farah Khan, who is a doting mother to triplets. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
The video features Farah Khan alongside one of her teenage girls, Anya. Farah in the film highlights how mothers are constantly fighting a battle with the world to ensure they feed their children with the right nutrition.
On her association with Gritzo, Farah Khan expressed, "Being a mother of three children, I have realized that all of my children have totally different nutritional requirements to support their growing needs. Children's dietary demands vary depending on their physiology, level of activity, habits, interests, and other things. Thus, with Gritzo's SuperMilk, the journey has been simple. The SuperMilk combines the best of science and nature, and it is power-packed with all of the essential macro- and micronutrients that the body requires. With an AI-based tool on their website that offers a tailored Gritzo SuperMilk based on a child's specific needs and goals, Gritzo has made it possible”.
Speaking about the association and the unveiling of the digital film, Subhadeep Dasgupta, Brand Head at Gritzo commented, "We are thrilled to have Farah Khan on board with us and join us in the journey of personalizing nutrition for children. With the ability to provide essential nourishment at every stage of the child's growth, Gritzo has become the most dependable companion for all parents in their journey of raising their children. We would like to thank Farah Khan for having faith in our product and thus coming on board for this digital film.”
It's Tiku Talsania vs termites in new ad for CenturyDoors
The ad has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson and directed by Visual Audio
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, the leading brand in interiors, has actively been in the business of Doors (CenturyDoors) for the past decade emerging as a dominant brand in the category. CenturyDoors is now a leading brand in the doors category and has released its new independent digital film for its customers that educates but with a creative twist.
Door is a critically important component of furniture as it used equally by all family members and oftentimes has to endure specific tests of slamming, more exposure to water in consumer households. CenturyDoors is here to educate and make their customers aware of the factors that help build a durable and strong door. Customers have always had immense faith in the quality and strength of CenturyPly and the virtue is same for CenturyDoors. It is manufactured after passing numerous specialized tests like Slam test, which are designed exclusively for Door as a product.
Door as a finished product contributes to two key aspects of a home. It adds to the beauty of a home, and it is also the identity of security of a home. CenturyDoors blends these two aspects beautifully with its gorgeous designs and strong features. CenturyDoors are slam-proof, swell-proof, borer and termite proof and comes with a whopping 25-year warranty.
In its latest digital campaign, CenturyDoors features the woes of having a termite-infested ordinary door. A door with termites can not only hamper one’s home’s safety but can also have a great impact on their reputation. Veteran actor Tiku Talsania plays the lead in the film and delivers the message beautifully with his impeccable acting skills and classic facial expressions. The chaos caused by the termites and Tiku is balanced with the dead-pan comic voiceover of Vijay Raj who closes the film educating the customers about what may happen as a consequence of misinformed purchases.
The advertisement has been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson and directed by Visual Audio and will be promoted highly across social media and leading digital platforms to cater to the target audience with effective impact, reach and frequency.
Speaking on the new film, Nikita Bansal, Executive Director, CenturyPly said, “CenturyDoors is built to endure everything a door is subjected to everyday. The product is an all-rounder not only in terms of tested features but also in terms of exclusive designs. The product is manufactured using CenturyPly that is synonymous with strength and durability. Our new film for CenturyDoors conveys the disadvantages of not choosing a termite proof door. It has been depicted in a language that is most relatable to our customers. With this film we simply want to make our customers aware of the challenges that are inevitable with the wrong choice of doors and thus urge them to trust only pioneers when it comes to home interiors. With a wide range of features and designs, CenturyDoors is here to change the game for doors as a category.”
Tata Soulfull promises more tasty, less sticky oats
The campaign's launch also aligns with the United Nations' International Year of Millets 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:00 PM | 3 min read
Tata Soulfull recently launched a new digital campaign for its enhanced product line, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ with a new tagline, ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’.
Taking another step towards strengthening its ‘Taste First, Health Forward’ proposition, the new Masala Oats+ is made with the goodness of 25% crunchy millets such as Navane and Jowar, wholegrain oats, traditional Indian desi masalas and 100% real vegetables, making it a crunchy, non-sticky product with taste profiles specially curated for the Indian palate.
Addressing the core pain point of the consumer of Masala Oats being sticky, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ comes with the extra millet crunch, thus making it non-sticky and more enjoyable for consumers. The core thought has been brought alive with a 20-second film, showcasing a young married couple having a quirky conversation about their evening snack choice. It adopts a fresh strategy for marketing oats against its competition while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking healthier choices without compromising on taste.
Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder, Wondrlab, the agency behind the campaign, explained, “Like all their products, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is packed with millets, real vegetables & nutritious oats. Millets are added to make the product more crunchy. The non-sticky part even we didn’t initially believe, so we tried it. And it really was non-sticky! This belief that ‘Oats just can’t be non-sticky’ is what then became the inspiration for a sharp 20 second film. Jeet Lotia, the director, beautifully brought the chemistry between the couple alive, along with this disbelief.”
The campaign's launch also aligns with the United Nations' International Year of Millets 2023, which emphasises millet based healthy food choices and snacking. By constantly innovating and offering consumers a variety of tasty, nutritious, convenient, and modern millet-based products, Tata Soulfull is making consistent efforts to make millets mainstream. Moreover, by introducing it at a price point of ₹15, Tata Soulfull brings Goodness & Taste to the masses.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said, "We are pleased to introduce the campaign for our new product Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ which complements our existing snacking portfolio. In keeping with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to reintroduce Indian millets in more unique and convenient formats, and are confident that our new Masala Oats+, with its crunchy, non-sticky texture and four desi flavours, will be the go-to choice for consumers seeking great taste in nutritious formats. Health and wellness will remain a key consumer trend, and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to meet this demand with its 'Taste first, health forward' philosophy.”
Swiss Beauty shines spotlight on brides and bridesmaids in new campaign
The brand has partnered up with Manyavar and Vibha to bring to life the grand idea of celebrating both pre & post-wedding emotions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 18, 2022 10:00 AM | 3 min read
Indian Makeup Brand Swiss Beauty has launched a brand campaign, “#MERAWEDDINGBFF”, that takes a different approach to wedding preparations for both the bride and the bridesmaids. Rather than being the usual wedding makeup advisor, the brand takes a sharp focus on how weddings are once-in-a-lifetime milestones, and you need a friend who listens, understands and helps you make fuss-free, quick & informed decisions.
Saahil Nayar, COO, Swiss Beauty, said, “Over the years, we have been committed to providing premium and good quality products for our customers. With our extensive product portfolio, we celebrate beauty in its real form.
This wedding season, Swiss Beauty seeks to aid the bride by acting as her go-to sounding board, just like her BFF. Our campaign is an initiative to stay true to our focus on celebrating the individuality of its customers. We have taken an unconventional route as we accompany brides and newlyweds in their journey and comfort them when they embark on a new life.”
Swiss Beauty has divided the campaign into two aspects - The Bride's Journey and The Bridesmaids Tribe.
The Bride’s Journey covers her pre & post wedding shenanigans, starting from pre-wedding luncheons to post-wedding dinners, family gatherings and similar events. The brand is presenting itself as a sounding board for all the emotions that the bride goes through during her life’s biggest transition from a bride-to-be to a newly wedded woman. Within this aspect, Swiss Beauty wants to help the bride make quick and informed decisions while understanding her emotional shift from anxiousness to fun and further to excitement.
For The Bridesmaids Tribe, the beauty brand offers a range of go-to long-wear comfortable makeup options, helping them look stunning while giving ample time to pamper the bride.
To make the campaign larger than life, Swiss Beauty has partnered with Manyavar and Vibha and it has planned to fuel over 2000 influencers on multiple platforms, the campaign has already gained over 5.7 million impressions within a week of rollout. Truly being BFFs to the bride and bridesmaid tribe, the brand has also set up a special Wedding Store that displays products & combos based on desired looks and ceremonies.
To take its customers through the journey virtually and showcase how Swiss Beauty can be their wedding BFF, the brand has created a character Riya - who’s apparently getting married and has chosen Swiss Beauty as her wedding BFF. The brand is constantly posting content in relation to Riya and her bridesmaids tribe’s journey and it has invited customers to digitally witness Riya’s wedding ceremonies as well.
Swiss Beauty is also employing in-shop branding across Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Delhi/NCR.
Shah Rukh Khan recommends Hyundai's one-stop mobile app in new ad
The ad marks the launch of the carmaker's myHyundai app
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
e4m-Xaxis report: Programmatic advertising likely to cross $18 bn by 2026
As per the report, the Indian Entertainment and Media sector is expected to reach Rs 4,30,401 crore by 2026
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 11:58 AM | 4 min read
The Indian Entertainment and Media (E&M) sector is expected to reach Rs 4,30,401 crore by 2026, an 8.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the e4m-Xaxis Report 2023 stated. The report further stated that programmatic advertising in a select group of countries like India is expected to reach $18.42 billion in 2026, a 25.67% CAGR since 2021.
The e4m-Xaxis report was unveiled today by e4m co-founder Nawal Ahuja and Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India.
According to the report, social commerce is set to drive the future of buying in India and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 62.4% through 2028, with millennials playing a major role in its expansion. It further says that 44.8% of internet users use social media to look up brand-related information and more than half of them between the age of 16 and 24 use social media to research brands.
As digitisation continues to define consumer habits in India, programmatic advertising has surged like never before. The e4m-Xaxis report states that 75% of Indian consumers today are still concerned about how their data is being collected and used. Meanwhile, 61% of consumers have said that they were comfortable releasing their data, if they had control over it.
The report highlights that e-retail in India is still concentrated in its top eight metropolitan areas, with one in three shoppers in those regions using online shopping through last year. The e-retail market is expected to grow to $120-140 Billion by 2026, increasing at approximately 25-30% per year.
With the emergence of AI, the programmatic ad space is evolving quickly. Ads are becoming smarter and more immersive and more engaging than ever. Dimpy Yadav, General Manager at Xaxis India says: “AI helps in structuring media plan strategies and efforts more strategically. When instructed correctly, AI can help optimise marketing plans toward better sales metrics. It empowers digital media strategies to identify and locate prospects without biases or assumptions to find audiences and determine bidding strategies to achieve specific outcomes that are beyond standard selections of demographics or buying metrics such as CPC, CPM, etc.”
The e4m-Xaxis report also states that television remains the leading source of ad revenue in India with people spending an average of 4 hours daily this year to watch TV content. In the post-pandemic era, consumers have gravitated towards connected TV (CTV), with 50% of consumers who watch TV saying they prefer it over other forms of television. Also, 40 million household subscripted to OTT (which includes consumption on mobile and on CTV) this year and 390 million Indians gamed online.
Programmatic advertising gives marketers the ability to target consumers precisely, at scale, and to measure the outcomes, resulting in a clear indication of return on ad spend (ROAS). The omnichannel approach to programmatic advertising allows businesses to target a unified audience, increasing media efficacy.
The landscape for digital media has radically changed in the past few years and consumer habits have shifted as smartphone ownership has increased. The efforts towards a cookie-less world and increased scrutiny from regulators have spurred advertisers and ad-tech companies to shift their focus from cookies to first-party data. To remain relevant and reach consumers, brands need to reconsider the way they manage and use that data. With an aim to future-proof digital advertising for tomorrow, businesses need to invest in the right technology. They need to refine advertising and marketing strategies and align them with their business goals.
Internet penetration is growing with advancements in technology and e-commerce is on the rise. The digital media space is evolving at a rapid pace as technology has changed the way industries operate, including advertising. Consumers are no longer content with traditional methods of engaging with brands. They expect more, especially from their favourite brands, and brands that will become their favourites. Marketers need to be agile and redefine the way their customers consume content. At the very least, they should implement new strategies that move alongside changing user habits.
To download the full report click here.
CoinSwitch unveils new brand identity, logo
The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 3:53 PM | 3 min read
CoinSwitch, a crypto investing app, has revealed an all-new brand identity, which includes a new logo, colours, font, and a refreshed mobile app.
The brand-new app encapsulates multiple asset classes with a simple intuitive design by bringing a unified view across multiple asset classes. The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions.
The new logo is built on the idea of choices and a diverse portfolio — each portfolio is a composition of different dreams, plans, financial goals, and aspirations. The different shapes in varying sizes and colors convey these values and showcase how every user’s financial journey is different but CoinSwitch accommodates them all.
"At CoinSwitch, we want to revolutionise the financial investment journey for Indians. As we transition from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination, we understand now more than ever, the need for a stronger relatable visual personality. We revolutionized crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India. The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto — simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward — to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.
"Many Indians are yet to start investing in any asset class. There is a dearth of reliable information from dependable sources. As part of our vision to be a one-stop destination for all investment needs, we have conceptualised this unique inclusive design to attract the new, bold, independent people who want to be wise in making their investment decisions. We want to tell people not just to consume and spend money but to invest money and grow their money. Our new brand identity has taken an approach of no-jargon, bite-sized info, and interesting visuals to aid text. We have also added quizzes and polls where users can apply their learning," said Swati Pincha, Senior Director - Growth, CoinSwitch.
CoinSwitch's design overhaul flaunts a range of user-friendly sections including a 'portfolio' section that gives a clear view of how the user's investments are performing, a ‘market' section that helps users keep a close eye on the price movements, and a dedicated 'learn' section with bite-sized content that helps investors stay up to date with everything that's happening in the market in a simple and quick way.
The new design has adopted a soothing mix of colours — the blueish purple, complemented by darker and lighter blue tones juxtaposed with a bold, zesty lime — that articulates the brand’s personality and enhances the visual appeal of the product. The secondary range of warm but bright colours will assist the primary palette. The dash of pink muted lush of light green, and aesthetically bleached shades of blues and purple will bring our illustrations and other product creatives to life. The brand-new sleeker-looking font, Nexa gives the brand’s visual identity a major lift through its minimal characteristic.
