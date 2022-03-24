Pristyn Care is Associate Sponsor for Disney+Hotstar for IPL

Pristyn Care, a Gurgaon-based healthcare unicorn, has announced its partnership with Disney+Hotstar as the Associate Sponsor.

Disney+Hotstar is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, the most valuable cricket league in the world, and one of the top three leagues in all sports.

Commenting on the partnership, Co-Founder, Harsimarbir Singh, said, “We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Disney+Hotstar and proudly acknowledge their outstanding track record of delivering high-quality content through gripping presentations. With the IPL becoming bigger and better this year, we look forward to yet another fruitful season of IPL on Disney+ Hotstar this year. Pristyn Care is bridging the colossal gap in the surgical healthcare space by offering high-end solutions close to patients’ residences, thereby helping them with the care that is truly closer to home.”

Speaking on the partnership, Gagan Arora, Head of Brand and Marketing said, "Pristyn Care is reimagining healthcare delivery in India. IPL and our partnership with Disney+Hotstar as Associate Sponsors is the right platform to build awareness and visibility for Pristyn Care in the key markets. Indians love their Cricket and IPL is the most sought-after cricket league. The addition of two teams and 74 matches have made IPL bigger and better. An IPL fever would grip the entire nation for the 2 months of the IPL. We are sure that a partnership with Disney+ Hotstar would enable us to expand our reach and serve more of our audiences. We partnered with Disney + Hotstar on live cricket across IPL and the T20 WC last year and have seen great results."

